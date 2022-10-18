Northwestern faced Wisconsin-Milwaukee in a chilly non-conference affair Wednesday under the lights at Martin Stadium. The midweek reprieve from their respective conference slates offered the Wildcats and Panthers a chance at victory in a season in which wins have been few and far between for both — the two squads have combined for three total wins this season. Still, NU has picked up its play in October, as the Cats entered the matchup with a 1-1-2 record this month.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO