Daily Northwestern
Chicago for Abortion Rights meets to discuss past rallies and future plans
Chicago for Abortion Rights held a virtual general meeting Thursday to reflect on the abortion rallies it sponsored this month in Chicago and Evanston as well as discuss plans for the months ahead. A network of activists and community members, CFAR focuses on promoting abortion rights in the Chicago area.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with monthlong programming
Evanston celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month with a multitude of celebrations this year, ranging from worry doll making kits to community-wide events. Approximately 12% of Evanston residents identify as Hispanic or Latino/a/e, according to United Census Bureau data. Additionally, 8,778 people who identify as Hispanic live in Evanston –– almost double the 4,541 residents counted in 2000.
Daily Northwestern
Medill Local News Accelerator aims to support Chicago outlets
Over the past several decades, national publications have increasingly replaced hometown newspapers at newsstands across the country — and for media professionals, this reflects the downward trajectory of the local news industry. The U.S. is expected to lose one-third of its remaining newspapers by 2025, the Medill Local News Initiative reported in June.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston group for fair zoning launches community outreach initiative
Joining Forces for Affordable Housing, a local coalition working toward equitable zoning, is launching community outreach — hoping to contribute to larger city plans to increase affordable housing. The group is currently investigating the impact of Evanston’s zoning laws on affordable housing access. According to recent research, Evanston zoning...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Public Library offers workshop for families to learn how to talk about race
Evanston Public Library started a program two years ago to highlight Evanston families’ need to talk about race. The library launched Dedicated to the Dream as a seven-part series in 2020 over Zoom to teach families of kids from first through fourth grade how to navigate discussions about skin color and racial identity. In June, EPL was invited to present its work at the American Library Association Annual Conference and Exhibition in Washington, D.C.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston ends beach token system, makes beaches more financially accessible
As soon as Ald. Devon Reid (8th) was sworn into City Council, he said his number one priority was to make beach passes free for Evanston residents. It wasn’t just to drive more traffic to the beaches — Reid wanted to end a policy that had long been used to block off the city’s beaches from Black and low-income residents.
Daily Northwestern
Building the future: Evanston aims to lower building emissions through community collaborations
The overwhelming majority of Evanston’s greenhouse gas emissions do not come from what residents drive, eat or buy. Instead, it comes from where they live and work. In the 2018 Climate Action and Resilience Plan, City Council reported that 80% of the city’s emissions came from residential and commercial buildings –– 44% from electricity and 36% from natural gas.
Daily Northwestern
EPL Racial Equity Task Force receives new applications, collects data on demographics of library users
Evanston Public Library closed a new round of applications this week for its Racial Equity Task Force, a group that focuses on expanding the library’s outreach to underserved residents, particularly from Evanston’s 5th, 8th and 9th wards. The task force was founded in 2019 after consulting firm DeEtta...
Daily Northwestern
City Council requests separate leases for Harley Clarke Mansion
City Council requested the Administration & Public Works Committee work out two separate leases for the Harley Clarke Mansion and its garden during its Oct. 10 meeting. Designed by pioneering Prairie style landscape architect Jens Jensen, Harley Clarke Mansion is registered as a National Historic Landmark. Evanston-based nonprofit The Jens Jensen Garden in Evanston has been working to refurbish the mansion’s surrounding garden, which includes the stonework of famed landscape architect Alfred Caldwell.
Daily Northwestern
Kimberly Querrey gifts $121 million to NU to support research, biomedical discovery
Northwestern trustee Kimberly Querrey and the Louis Simpson Trust have gifted $121 million to the University, NU announced Tuesday. The Feinberg School of Medicine will receive $100 million of the gift for biomedical research. The rest will help expand executive education at the Kellogg School of Management and the Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston residents and councilmembers discuss 2023 Capital Improvement Plan
Evanston residents expressed concern about the city’s 2023 Capital Improvement Plan at Monday’s City Council meeting. The Capital Improvement Plan helps fund the city’s parks, facilities and other annual projects, including street resurfacing and streetlight pole replacement. City staff presented a plan for capital improvement in the coming year and requested guidance on which projects to prioritize on Monday.
Daily Northwestern
A year after going public, library workers reflect on union organizing, bargaining proces
After more than two years of organizing — first in secret, then publicly — Northwestern University Library Workers Union is officially in the bargaining process. A year ago, the Northwestern University Library Workers Union publicly announced its unionization campaign to about 50 people gathered at The Rock. Two months later, the union won its election, gaining formal recognition and kicking off its fight for fair wages and worker protections.
Daily Northwestern
Feinberg study shows physicians discriminate against people with disabilities
The Feinberg School of Medicine recently published a study revealing physician discrimination toward people with disabilities. The study, which was published earlier this month in Health Affairs, focused on people with intellectual disabilities, as well as disabilities related to mobility, hearing, vision and mental health. Researchers also asked broader questions regarding attitudes physicians have about people with disabilities, finding many held explicit biases against them. Feinberg produced the study in collaboration with the University of Massachusetts and Harvard Medical School.
Daily Northwestern
18th State House District candidates Gabel and Hutchinson talk key Illinois issues ahead of the election
Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault and gun violence. Illinois House of Representatives 18th District candidates incumbent state Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) and Republican Charles Hutchinson discussed their stances on key issues, such as reproductive rights, collective bargaining and Illinois’ ban of cash bail at a Sunday night forum.
Daily Northwestern
District 65 School Board announces Mya Wilkins as new member
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 announced during a Monday special board meeting that Mya Wilkins (Kellogg ’06) will join the D65 School Board. Wilkins, a parent to two students in the district, will fill the vacancy left by Anya Tanyavutti, who resigned her position last month. Wilkins currently works as an executive director at JP Morgan Chase.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Gritty, gutsy and on the move — welcome to the Brendan Sullivan show
Before Northwestern’s game against Wisconsin, sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan hadn’t taken a live snap in nearly two years. The last time was a huge one, though, as the then-Davison high schooler helped lead his team to 48-19 victory over Grand Blanc, clinching the 2020 Division 1 district title on Nov. 13.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern battles back, draws Wisconsin-Milwaukee 1-1
Northwestern faced Wisconsin-Milwaukee in a chilly non-conference affair Wednesday under the lights at Martin Stadium. The midweek reprieve from their respective conference slates offered the Wildcats and Panthers a chance at victory in a season in which wins have been few and far between for both — the two squads have combined for three total wins this season. Still, NU has picked up its play in October, as the Cats entered the matchup with a 1-1-2 record this month.
Daily Northwestern
Football: “You want to silence the crowd”: Northwestern embraces challenge of four road games in five weeks
It feels like an eternity has separated Northwestern’s first game of the 2022 campaign — a thrilling comeback victory in Ireland over Nebraska — and the Wildcats’ current stretch back home in the United States. Fueled by the newfound optimism of a fresh season and a...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern falls 2-1 to Iowa on Senior Night
Just five days ago, No. 5 Northwestern entered its match against No. 15 Michigan State on a 13-game unbeaten streak and tied for the top seed in the Big Ten. However, following back-to-back losses against the Spartans on Sunday and Iowa on Thursday, the Cats have entered unprecedented territory. Until now, they had not lost two consecutive games this season.
Daily Northwestern
Football: “Iron sharpening iron”: How competition between Adetomiwa Adebawore and Peter Skoronski has strengthened the Wildcats’ culture
Northwestern Director of Football Performance Jay Hooten needed someone to change the Wildcats’ culture in the weight room, but he knew the driving force couldn’t be a coach. NU had just completed a disappointing 2021 season in which the Cats limped their way to a 3-9 record and...
