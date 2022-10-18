ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

Jackson County Pilot

Football team earns No. 1 seed

The Jackson County Central football team is the No. 1 seed for the Section 3AA tournament. The undefeated Huskies will open the postseason against No. 8 Windom (0-8) on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in Jackson. The Huskies beat the Eagles 48-6 when they played Sept. 23. The winner of...
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Huskies beat Saints to cap perfect regular season

The Jackson County Central football team beat St. Peter 28-7 Wednesday to cap a perfect 8-0 regular season. It’s the sixth time in school history the Huskies have been unbeaten in the regular season. They also did it in 1997, 2000, 2003, 2016 and 2019. The Huskies scored first...
JACKSON, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

Bears clobber Tigers on the gridiron

ALBERT LEA — Friday, October 14, was the night of the Fox. Byron’s Tyler Fox, that is. He and his team defeated Albert Lea, 46-26, making it three straight wins for the Bears. The 170-pound senior running back/defensive back, rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns, and caught...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Robotics team preparing for upcoming competition

Members of the Jackson County Central robotics team have been preparing for their upcoming competition for the past seven weeks. This year’s competition theme is “Made to Order.” The competition ...
KGLO News

North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon

BUFFALO CENTER — The superintendent of the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say the district went into a lockdown response on Tuesday afternoon in response to a call made to 9-1-1. The Sheriff’s Department says at 12:22 PM, they received a call from a cell phone at the school, which faculty later determined was made from a student.
BUFFALO CENTER, IA
kiow.com

Forest City Area Fire Leads to One Fatality

Around 2:20am on Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a home in the Forest City area. Forest City fire crews responded to a call at 19962 368th Street where they found Kevin and Maria Thorsheim, two of the three residents outside the flaming structure, according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson.
FOREST CITY, IA
Jackson County Pilot

October 21, 2022

A Celebration of Life Service for Roxanne Jorinscay, age 66, of Windom, will be held on Saturday, October 29th at 2:00 PM at the LaCanne Family Celebration of Life Center in Windom, with Terry Miller officiating. A time of visitation and gathering will be held Saturday from 1:00-2:00 PM at the LaCanne Family Celebration of Life Center in Windom. Roxanne […]
JACKSON, MN
redlakenationnews.com

In New Ulm, culture wars at forefront in local school board election

Last spring, 150 residents signed a petition in the southern Minnesota city of New Ulm asking school board members whether it's appropriate to include instruction on "sexual and gender identity" in the youngest elementary school classrooms. No school board members responded to the petition, which echoed a controversial Florida law...
NEW ULM, MN
kiwaradio.com

Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
WORTHINGTON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Letter: Lack of substitute teachers concerning

Throughout our communities, we see “now hiring” signs everywhere and hear the “we are short-staffed” justification all the time. What I will discuss in this letter is not a different situation, but one that affects every household and business in our communities. There is a huge...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
KEYC

2022 Gubernatorial Debate: Walz v. Jensen

William Broussard, a Board member for ECHO Food Shelf, met up Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about this virtuous game. For National Menopause Day, Lisa and Kelsey take a closer look at the symptoms--both physical and mental--and are joined by Brittany Duncan from Mankato Clinic. Garrett Steinberg: Mankato’s own...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
GOOD THUNDER, MN
fox9.com

Good Thunder, Minnesota mayor accused of embezzling city funds

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The mayor of a small Minnesota city south of Mankato was arrested Wednesday, accused of misusing city money for his own gain. Sixty-six-year-old Robert Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, Minnesota, is charged with embezzlement of public funds, theft, theft by swindle, and four counts of public officer interest in contract violation,
GOOD THUNDER, MN
willmarradio.com

Two injured in crash near Vesta when trailer wheel locks up

(Vesta MN-) Two men were hurt in a rollover crash 2 miles southwest of Vesta in Redwood County Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 19 at 295th Street around 3:50 p.m. A pickup driven by 60-year-old John Rivard of Stillwater was pulling a trailer when the load shifted, causing a wheel to lock up, the the pickup ended up rolling in the ditch. Rivard and passenger 61-year-old Mark Bucher of St. Cloud were taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
VESTA, MN

