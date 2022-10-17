ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

jessy
2d ago

Hope he keeps up with his drunken wild Act and he gets band from every eater in the city .

fox5ny.com

Staten Island pizzeria faces criticism for feeding migrants

NEW YORK - A pizzeria owner on Staten Island is receiving some criticism, but also support, for offering to feed migrants. Migrants being housed at a nearby hotel have been showing up at Verde's Pizza and Pasta House in the West Shore neighborhood of Travis. Owner Sebastian Bongiovanni has been...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Jewish Press

New York’s Largest Jewish Instagram Page Sees Spike in Antisemitic Attacks

New York’s largest Jewish community online platform has been bombarded with concerned citizens over the last few days. The Instagram page Jews of New York is receiving dozens of messages and videos of anti-Semitic incidents occurring throughout New York City, all being sent since the Jewish High Holidays began and with an increase since Kanye West made his anti-Semitic remarks this weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Restaurant entrepreneur from Brooklyn brings his flavor to Communipaw Avenue

A new healthy food cafe, Nûrish JC, had a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 19, after opening its doors in Jersey City. The cafe’s concept, which first launched in Brooklyn in 2020, comes from entrepreneur Elijah M. Bah, who immigrated to New York City from Africa as a child and began his food industry career as a teen, working at various shops.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
International Business Times

'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet The 7 New Cast Members

Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City," which is set to be unveiled next year features new cast members for its 14th season. The reality series' new members appeared onstage at Sunday's BravoCon 2022 in New York during a live taping of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." The lineup includes a former executive of a huge retail brand in the U.S., a British Indian housewife, and a Somalian model.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter

New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A Massive Louis Vuitton Exhibition Has Opened In NYC’s Former Barney’s Location

NYC marks the fourth and final destination of Louis Vuitton’s 200 TRUNKS, 200 VISIONARIES: THE EXHIBITION, celebrating Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. The exhibition first launched at the Louis Vuitton family house in Asnières. It then traveled to Singapore and Los Angeles, before arriving on Madison Avenue in NYC’s former Barney’s location. It will be open from October 14th, 2022 – December 31st. Prior to the founding of his world-renowned company, 16-year-old Louis Vuitton was a trunk maker at Parisian atelier of Monsieur Maréchal in 1837. His success led him to opening his own workshop 17 years later, and by 1859 he opened his first atelier in Asnières. According to Louis Vuitton’s Instagram, the massive exhibition explores never-before-seen installations, interactive experiences (one of the sections in the exhibition is live streamed on the exterior of the building) and most notably, 200 trunks from visionaries such as Francky Zapata, Willo Perron, Francesca Sorrenti, Peter Marino, and Brooklyn Balloons to name a few. Figures were asked to “personalize a metaphorical blank canvas” similar to the dimensions of the original Louis Vuitton trunk from the 1850s. Each trunk stands “as an ongoing tribute to Louis Vuitton’s innovative legacy.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Assault victim afraid to ride subway again

NEW YORK - In August, Vesly Beato, 22, and her 15-year-old cousin were on an uptown No. 1 subway train pulling into the Lincoln Center station on the Upper West Side when violence found her. "Right when we approached 66th Street, the doors open and I hear, like, this huge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

4th woman charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Police arrested a fourth suspect who was wanted in the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Darina Peguero, 26, of Queens, surrendered to New York City police over the weekend. Authorities charged her robbery and then let her go under supervised release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

I got my hair done by a mobile salon that circles Williamsburg

The first time I stepped inside Salon Slade, I had to embrace my adventurous side. The mobile hair salon, which operates from inside a black, 1983 Chevrolet camper van parked somewhere in Williamsburg, is a bit of a mystery from the outside. Passersby slow down to catch a glimpse of what is going on inside the tricked-out RV with undercarriage lights, a spinning barbershop sign and—now for Halloween—a skeleton in the passenger seat. Sometimes, they leave with a grin; other times, they leave with an appointment.
BROOKLYN, NY

