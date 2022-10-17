Read full article on original website
jessy
2d ago
Hope he keeps up with his drunken wild Act and he gets band from every eater in the city .
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5ny.com
Staten Island pizzeria faces criticism for feeding migrants
NEW YORK - A pizzeria owner on Staten Island is receiving some criticism, but also support, for offering to feed migrants. Migrants being housed at a nearby hotel have been showing up at Verde's Pizza and Pasta House in the West Shore neighborhood of Travis. Owner Sebastian Bongiovanni has been...
The Jewish Press
New York’s Largest Jewish Instagram Page Sees Spike in Antisemitic Attacks
New York’s largest Jewish community online platform has been bombarded with concerned citizens over the last few days. The Instagram page Jews of New York is receiving dozens of messages and videos of anti-Semitic incidents occurring throughout New York City, all being sent since the Jewish High Holidays began and with an increase since Kanye West made his anti-Semitic remarks this weekend.
Restaurant entrepreneur from Brooklyn brings his flavor to Communipaw Avenue
A new healthy food cafe, Nûrish JC, had a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 19, after opening its doors in Jersey City. The cafe’s concept, which first launched in Brooklyn in 2020, comes from entrepreneur Elijah M. Bah, who immigrated to New York City from Africa as a child and began his food industry career as a teen, working at various shops.
People are just realizing the very rude hidden phrase in this mural – it only takes one change to spot it immediately
A MURAL in Brooklyn has caused a stir among residents who have spotted its very rude hidden meaning. The artwork is located in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood, a southern area of the New York borough, and spans the length of an entire building. The mural reads "Gowanus" over a brick surface...
International Business Times
'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet The 7 New Cast Members
Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City," which is set to be unveiled next year features new cast members for its 14th season. The reality series' new members appeared onstage at Sunday's BravoCon 2022 in New York during a live taping of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." The lineup includes a former executive of a huge retail brand in the U.S., a British Indian housewife, and a Somalian model.
travelnoire.com
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
A Massive Louis Vuitton Exhibition Has Opened In NYC’s Former Barney’s Location
NYC marks the fourth and final destination of Louis Vuitton’s 200 TRUNKS, 200 VISIONARIES: THE EXHIBITION, celebrating Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. The exhibition first launched at the Louis Vuitton family house in Asnières. It then traveled to Singapore and Los Angeles, before arriving on Madison Avenue in NYC’s former Barney’s location. It will be open from October 14th, 2022 – December 31st. Prior to the founding of his world-renowned company, 16-year-old Louis Vuitton was a trunk maker at Parisian atelier of Monsieur Maréchal in 1837. His success led him to opening his own workshop 17 years later, and by 1859 he opened his first atelier in Asnières. According to Louis Vuitton’s Instagram, the massive exhibition explores never-before-seen installations, interactive experiences (one of the sections in the exhibition is live streamed on the exterior of the building) and most notably, 200 trunks from visionaries such as Francky Zapata, Willo Perron, Francesca Sorrenti, Peter Marino, and Brooklyn Balloons to name a few. Figures were asked to “personalize a metaphorical blank canvas” similar to the dimensions of the original Louis Vuitton trunk from the 1850s. Each trunk stands “as an ongoing tribute to Louis Vuitton’s innovative legacy.”
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
Music legend Sean Combs makes surprise visit to Bronx high schoolers
Sean Combs understands the importance of a good education for inner city children and is willing to invest in their future to ensure they have a chance at success.
fox5ny.com
Assault victim afraid to ride subway again
NEW YORK - In August, Vesly Beato, 22, and her 15-year-old cousin were on an uptown No. 1 subway train pulling into the Lincoln Center station on the Upper West Side when violence found her. "Right when we approached 66th Street, the doors open and I hear, like, this huge...
‘Award-Winning’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes Last New York Store
A popular Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing plans to close its last location in New York. On Sunday, Coals Pizza announced owners are closing its last location in Hudson Valley. Westchester County, New York Pizzeria Closing. Coals Pizza is closing its Westchester County pizzeria, located on Parkway Road...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
Nearly 300 Animals Rescued From Disgusting New York Home
According to a report by Jodi Goldberg of Fox 5 NY, nearly 300 animals living in deplorable conditions were rescued from a New York home that was infested with cockroaches, mites and lice. According to the report, 51-year-old Karin Keyes was arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty...
Historic N.J. funeral home — where Tony mourned his mom on ‘The Sopranos’ — could be demolished
Belleville officials are considering whether a historic funeral home, famously featured in iconic scenes in HBO’s “The Sopranos,” is part of an area in need of redevelopment. The local historical society opposes the designation, which could lead to the demolition of a building that dates back to...
Man gets 12 to 24 years for 'terrifying' attacks on 'light-skinned' women in Brooklyn: DA
A Brooklyn man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 to 24 years in prison for a series of attacks on women, selecting his victims based on their gender and skin color, prosecutors announced.
fox5ny.com
4th woman charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Police arrested a fourth suspect who was wanted in the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Darina Peguero, 26, of Queens, surrendered to New York City police over the weekend. Authorities charged her robbery and then let her go under supervised release.
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
Two villages in Upstate NY named on list of most beautiful small towns in America
Big cities are often touted as the ultimate centers of life and culture, but small town charm can be irresistible as you walk down a historic main street, taking in the scenery and local flavors. Architectural Digest (AD) has put together a list of picturesque places with petite populations and two Upstate New York towns made the list.
I got my hair done by a mobile salon that circles Williamsburg
The first time I stepped inside Salon Slade, I had to embrace my adventurous side. The mobile hair salon, which operates from inside a black, 1983 Chevrolet camper van parked somewhere in Williamsburg, is a bit of a mystery from the outside. Passersby slow down to catch a glimpse of what is going on inside the tricked-out RV with undercarriage lights, a spinning barbershop sign and—now for Halloween—a skeleton in the passenger seat. Sometimes, they leave with a grin; other times, they leave with an appointment.
Comments / 5