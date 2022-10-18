Read full article on original website
Carol Hakala
3d ago
So very sad and appalling that someone would even do such a thing. The evil in some humans never ceases to amaze and disappoint me.
Reply
4
Cindy Miller
3d ago
the money needs to go to a private detective preferably from another state
Reply
7
AZFamily
Police searching for man accused of murders in Arizona, Nevada
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement agencies in Arizona and Nevada are searching for a suspect in murders that happened in both states this week. Most recently, Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Other details about the murder in Arizona were not immediately available.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
Large amount of monsoon rains causing late cactus blooms at Desert Botanical Garden
PHOENIX — Spring is usually the time many cacti in Arizona show their iconic blooms, but something unusual is happening this fall in the Valley. The Desert Botanical Garden posted a video showing how one cactus isn't letting dropping temperatures stop it from showing its beauty. "It's been particularly...
Arizona police looking for suspect allegedly involved in 2 homicide cases
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of being involved in two homicide cases in northern Arizona and Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Hunter McGuire may have been involved in a homicide that occurred in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
ABC 15 News
PHOTOS: 100 people most recently reported missing in Arizona
More than 1,000 people in Arizona are currently listed as missing on the NamUS database. Here are 100 of the most recently reported missing person cases in our state. If you have any information about any of these cases, please contact the authorities.
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
KTAR.com
Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator
A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
fox10phoenix.com
Suspected serial killer with ties to Arizona arrested in California
Wesley Brownlee was arrested by Stockton police and named as a suspect in the serial killings of five men in that Central California city as well as a murder and non-deadly shooting in Oakland. Police said he was "out hunting" another victim when he was apprehended. Brownlee has ties to Arizona as he was cited for failing to stop at a port of entry.
fox10phoenix.com
Small plane ran into bad weather before crashing in northwestern Arizona: NTSB
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - A small plane ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month, killing both people aboard, federal investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report on the Sept. 13 crash of a single-engine...
KSLTV
New video: Gabby Petito seen at Wyoming store shortly before her death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly revealed footage shows Gabby Petito shopping with Brian Laundrie at a Whole Foods Market in Wyoming just before her death. The surveillance video, released by the Town of Jackson Police Department, shows Petito alive on Aug. 27, 2021, as the pair parks and walks inside the store.
AZFamily
Arizonans file dozens of FCC complaint over unwanted pollical messages
It's day three of Paul's Car Wash and Ian Schwartz is out there all morning long!. Arizona's Family/Highground poll on Sec of State, AG, and state superintendent races. The survey was conducted among likely voters from October 12 through 13, 2022, with a random sample of 500 people. New push...
AZFamily
Thieves are targeting Arizona "SNAP" or food stamp benefits
This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
azmarijuana.com
New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
ksl.com
Troopers make 200-pound drug bust in central Utah
SALINA — Two men were arrested Monday by the Utah Highway Patrol after troopers say they found 235 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. One of the men arrested claims he was also arrested just a few days ago in Oregon, where law enforcers seized approximately 10,000 pounds of marijuana; and a week ago in Texas, where 700 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to a police booking affidavit.
Three arrested in Colorado 'poaching ring' case, animal parts seized as evidence
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County. David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related...
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Missing in Utah: Dylan Rounds’ mother claimed son’s boots tied to suspect James Brenner
James Brenner had Dylan Rounds’ boots and placed them on a mound of dirt. That is according to Rounds' mother, Candice Cooley. She is now disclosing information that law enforcement shared with her. Rounds disappeared on Memorial Day weekend and his whereabouts are unknown.
fabulousarizona.com
8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall
Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
Comments / 11