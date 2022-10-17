ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Lancaster Co. crash destroys two cars on Lincoln Highway

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police and fire crews worked tirelessly to clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to Lafayette Fire Company. Officials were dispatched to the accident on October 20 at around 6 a.m. where...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks

HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Gunshots fired in area of 8th Street Bridge in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating gunfire overnight. Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Eighth Street Bridge, in the area of Harrison Street, police said. Investigators found evidence of gunfire, but no victims. Police will continue to investigate who fired the shots and if anyone or...
ALLENTOWN, PA
FOX 43

3-year-old child fired fatal shot at infant in Lancaster home

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 5:05 p.m.: The Lancaster Bureau of Police has confirmed that a three-year-old child inside the home fired the gun which fatally wounded the infant. The investigation remains open and active. Police are investigating after an infant died after being shot in the face in a...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Route 22

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck around 6:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes near MacArthur Road (Route 145), authorities said. Multiple people were hurt, but police were not sure how many or...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
98online.com

Lancaster County man charged with indecent exposure after removing clothes and jumping into a bagged ice freezer

(FOX43) EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with indecent exposure following an incident at an Ephrata convenience store, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Jonathan Beck, 35, from East Earl Township, was charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and indecent exposure.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Barto Woman Injured in Hereford Township Crash

HEREFORD TOWNSHIP PA – A 60-year-old Barto woman sustained a suspected minor injury, and was transported by Bally Community Ambulance to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Route 100 at its intersection with Kutztown Road in Hereford, Pennsylvania State Police reported Thursday (Oct. 21, 2022).
BARTO, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Say Man Shot Inside Bar Early Wednesday

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square in Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
WILMINGTON, DE
FOX 43

Route 30 eastbound reopens after crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:43 a.m.): The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened. PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Route 30 eastbound in Lancaster County is closed after a crash. According to 511PA, the crash has closed all lanes of Route 30 eastbound between the exits to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
NEWARK, DE
WGAL

Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy