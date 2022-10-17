Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Spooky Things to do in Lancaster, PA, This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]Melissa Frost
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
Related
Garbage Truck Driver Struck Dead By Passing Car After Plowing His Vehicle Into Berks Home
A garbage truck crashed into a home in Berks County in the early morning of Friday. Oct. 21, according to a report from WFMZ. The accident occurred on Schulz Road in Hereford Township at around 5:30 a.m., the outlet reported. The driver, 55-year-old Scott L. Fichter of Bethlehem, exited the...
local21news.com
Lancaster Co. crash destroys two cars on Lincoln Highway
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police and fire crews worked tirelessly to clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to Lafayette Fire Company. Officials were dispatched to the accident on October 20 at around 6 a.m. where...
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him, coroner says
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
WGAL
Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
Neighboring Townhouse Suffers Extensive Damage In Edgewood When Contractor Causes Fire
A vacant townhouse being renovated by contracting crews in Harford County went up in flames on Tuesday afternoon as firefighters were called in to quickly get the blaze under control. Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were called to Kingston Court...
Man taken to hospital after arriving at Lancaster County gas station with gunshot wounds
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a Lancaster County gas station suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon. On Oct. 19 around 4:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill store in the 5000 block...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks
HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia, local schools placed on lockdown
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital and several schools were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a shooting, according to Philadelphia police. Authorities say a 32-year-old man was grazed on the right side of his head and shot once in the right shoulder on the 800 block of Markoe Street just before 12:30 p.m.
WGAL
Police investigate shooting that left one hurt in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, police responded to a shooting in Lancaster County on Wednesday evening. Police arrived at the Turkey Hill on Main Street in East Petersburg around 4:43 p.m. where they found a wounded man, a car struck with bullets and an infant in the back seat.
WFMZ-TV Online
Gunshots fired in area of 8th Street Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating gunfire overnight. Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Eighth Street Bridge, in the area of Harrison Street, police said. Investigators found evidence of gunfire, but no victims. Police will continue to investigate who fired the shots and if anyone or...
3-year-old child fired fatal shot at infant in Lancaster home
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 5:05 p.m.: The Lancaster Bureau of Police has confirmed that a three-year-old child inside the home fired the gun which fatally wounded the infant. The investigation remains open and active. Police are investigating after an infant died after being shot in the face in a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Route 22
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck around 6:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes near MacArthur Road (Route 145), authorities said. Multiple people were hurt, but police were not sure how many or...
Toddler fatally shot infant in Lancaster: Police
An infant died Tuesday after a reported shooting in Lancaster, according to police.
98online.com
Lancaster County man charged with indecent exposure after removing clothes and jumping into a bagged ice freezer
(FOX43) EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with indecent exposure following an incident at an Ephrata convenience store, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Jonathan Beck, 35, from East Earl Township, was charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and indecent exposure.
sanatogapost.com
Barto Woman Injured in Hereford Township Crash
HEREFORD TOWNSHIP PA – A 60-year-old Barto woman sustained a suspected minor injury, and was transported by Bally Community Ambulance to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Route 100 at its intersection with Kutztown Road in Hereford, Pennsylvania State Police reported Thursday (Oct. 21, 2022).
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Man Shot Inside Bar Early Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square in Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
Route 30 eastbound reopens after crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:43 a.m.): The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened. PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Route 30 eastbound in Lancaster County is closed after a crash. According to 511PA, the crash has closed all lanes of Route 30 eastbound between the exits to...
firststateupdate.com
Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
WGAL
Search warrant details what police found in Lancaster home where child was fatally shot
LANCASTER, Pa. — We're learning more about what Lancaster police found inside a home where ayoung child was shot and killed by a 3-year-old on Tuesday. According to a search warrant obtained by News 8, police said they found a 9MM handgun on a table next to the child's body. The gun had an extended 30-round magazine and no serial number, police said.
WGAL
Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
Berks Weekly
Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.https://berksweekly.com
Comments / 0