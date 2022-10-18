Read full article on original website
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as markets continue an unsteady search for direction amid more mixed news on company earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 339 points, or 0.1%, to 30,757 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off a shaky start and are turning higher in early trading on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.5% early Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a bit more. The Nasdaq was little changed. Social media companies were broadly lower after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak outlook and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.27%
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 11:48 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 351 points, or 1.2%, to 30,693 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.
Stocks surged in the afternoon after being dragged earlier in the session on fears of tech weakness following poor results from Snap.
Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term marred by economic policies that roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party that obliterated her authority. After just 45 days in office, Truss became the third Conservative prime minister...
