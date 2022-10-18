ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US stocks rise as big earnings week continues, Tesla slides

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as markets continue an unsteady search for direction amid more mixed news on company earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 339 points, or 0.1%, to 30,757 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.
Stocks shake off a weak start, turn higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off a shaky start and are turning higher in early trading on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.5% early Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a bit more. The Nasdaq was little changed. Social media companies were broadly lower after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak outlook and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.27%
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 11:48 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 351 points, or 1.2%, to 30,693 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.
Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term marred by economic policies that roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party that obliterated her authority. After just 45 days in office, Truss became the third Conservative prime minister...

