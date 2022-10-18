NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off a shaky start and are turning higher in early trading on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.5% early Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a bit more. The Nasdaq was little changed. Social media companies were broadly lower after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak outlook and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.27%

6 HOURS AGO