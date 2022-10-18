ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips Mentors Incarcerated Youth in Florida

Jaelan Phillips is a native of Southern California, but he’s called South Florida home for the past few years. The linebacker transferred from UCLA to the University of Miami in 2019. After starring with the Hurricanes in 2020, Phillips was selected 18th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft.
