Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Wild pigs destroying parks in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — Wild pigs on the Central Coast continue to be a growing problem as they extend their range of damage and county park leaders now looking at hiring a private hunter to help eradicate the problem. “It gets very very frustrating. Our parks are the jewels...
Column: City needs to oppose new cannabis stores
Seneca famously said “…nothing happens to the wise person contrary to their expectations”. And so most Paso Roblans know that the city council is pursuing an ill-advised plan to permit Paso pot shops. (retail cannabis stores). The city and some local business leaders have joined forces to chase tax revenue at the expense of our unique, small-town Americana atmosphere. It appears the city has been sold a bill of goods by cannabis entrepreneurs like Helios Dayspring, who is now serving prison time for bribing San Luis Obispo County politicians.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Medically Evacuates NOAA Researcher
The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old man from a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel, 46 miles off Santa Maria, Calif. [on Tuesday]. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a call reporting that a crewmember aboard the NOAA vessel had sustained a head injury. The watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon and launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.
Lompoc Record
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
Central Coast crude oil pipelines tied to Refugio spill acquired by ExxonMobil
The acquisition includes Pipeline 901, which ruptured near Refugio State Beach and spilled up to 630,000 gallons of oil in 2015.
GV Wire
Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents
California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
parabolicarc.com
Dawn Aerospace Explores Flying From Paso Robles
Paso Robles is a lovely part of California that is best known for vineyards and fine wines. But, officials want to add spaceflight to the town’s portfolio by turning Paso Robles Municipal Airport into a spaceport. Mayor Steve Martin and city staff recently met with representatives of Dawn Aerospace,...
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
California Drought Made Coalinga Run Out of Water—Here's What Happened Next
Coalinga was granted only a quarter of its usual federal water supply in 2022 as drought conditions continue to bite.
State Parks goal for reducing Oceano Dunes dust was ‘not even possible.’ So APCD changed it
California State Parks was originally ordered to reduce dust emissions coming from Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area by 50%.
Arroyo Grande wants to raise its sales tax by 1%. Here’s why
Measure D-22 is about “the cost of investing in our community now or later,” incoming SLO County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said.
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Dead in Santa Maria House Fire
One person has died in a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged in...
Sheriff vows to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body
SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff vowed to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body after her killer was convicted of murdering her at California Polytechnic State University. A jury found Paul Flores guilty on Tuesday of murdering Smart in his dorm room in 1996. The night of the homicide, Flores and […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $662,750. The average price per square foot was $404.
Kristin Smart case put campus safety under scrutiny
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – When 19-year-old Kristin Denise Smart of Stockton went missing from the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus after a Memorial Day weekend party on May 25, 1996, campus safety was put under scrutiny. Two years and half years later, on November 12, 1998, Cal Poly junior Rachel Newhouse, 20, disappeared after The post Kristin Smart case put campus safety under scrutiny appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Photos: Santa Maria couple celebrates 26 years with another Steller display
An annual attraction at the home of Wendy and Wayne Steller, who turn their garage and front yard into a haunted house every fall, is now on display. This year’s theme: Clowns.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In California
Here's where you can find it.
Fox40
Juries reach verdicts in Kristin Smart case
After a monthslong trial in a Monterey County courtroom, two separate juries have reached their verdicts in the death of Kristin Smart. The separate juries in the simultaneous trial have yet to announce their verdicts. The jury in the case against Ruben Flores reached their verdict on Monday, but the judge in the trial opted to wait until both juries reached their verdicts before reading them.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in North Coast SLO County the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in North Coast SLO County decreased in the past week to $541, which is the highest in the county. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in North Coast SLO County was $644. After North...
calcoastnews.com
Fire temporarily closes Highway 101 offramp in San Luis Obispo
A fire near Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo resulted in the temporary closure of an offramp Monday morning. Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported a brush fire burning beside northbound Highway 101 at the Grand Avenue offramp, according to Caltrans. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
Comments / 0