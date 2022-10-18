ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

NBCMontana

Highway 93 reopened north of Polson after fatal crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision north of Polson Thursday evening left one person dead and one person hospitalized with injuries. The call came in around 7:18 p.m. at mile marker 65 on Highway 93. That's near the intersection of Flathead View Drive. Sheriff Don Bell confirms one person...
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Hunting regulations approved in new wildlife management area

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved hunting regulations for the new wildlife management area near Columbia Falls. The Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area is a 772-acre property located along the Flathead River and was acquired by the department in December 2021. Montana Fish, Wildlife...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area closed due to injured grizzly bear

MISSOULA, MT — The CSKT Wildlife Management Program temporarily closed the Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area one mile east of Charlo due to human safety. Officials sent out an alert that an injured grizzly bear was in the area around 1:51 p.m. Authorities are handling the situation and remind the public that they need time to safely resolve the problem.
CHARLO, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Person hit by bullet at Kalispell home receiving medical care, has charges pending

The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:. "On 10/18/2022 at approximately 9:20 am, The male involved in this case was located in the East North section of town and is receiving needed medical care. This is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending. It is believed that the incident was targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Kalispell Police would like to thank the public for their assistance."
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Court Battle Continues Over Whitefish Subdivision

Litigation continues over a proposed subdivision located north of KM Ranch Road. The suit, which names both the Flathead County commissioners and the Flathead County Planning Board as defendants, is over the Baker 80 subdivisions, a 16-lot, 80-acre development approved by the county commissioners in 2021. The future development was...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

New home considered for Kalispell's ImagineIf library

KALISPELL, MONT. — The ImagineIf Libraries Board of Trustees is calling a special meeting Thursday to discuss the possibility of relocating ImagineIf’s Kalispell library branch. The new location would be in the Gateway West Mall, where the library would see up to a 12,000-square-foot increase in space. The...
KALISPELL, MT
The Dogington Post

Woman Under Scrutiny After Killing and Skinning A Dog, Mistaking It For A Wolf

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Outrage arose after a woman boasted online about killing a wolf in Montana, only to discover it was a domestic dog. According to Aaron Bolton of Montana Public Radio, the incident is drawing attention to the state’s wolf hunting regulations.
MONTANA STATE
Whitefish Pilot

Prosecutors say man stole van, drove drunk until collision in Whitefish

A motorist driving an allegedly stolen construction van in the wrong lane of U.S. 93 before crashing into a camper in Whitefish late last month remains behind bars with bail set at $75,000. Benjamin Edward Brant, 43, faces felony counts of criminal endangerment, theft, criminal mischief and driving under the...
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

ImagineIF library board turns down new facility proposal

KALISPELL, Mont — In a 5-0 vote the board for Kalispell’s ImagineIF Library voted to decline a proposal from the county commissioners on a new facility. Kalispell’s ImagineIF Library held a special meeting Thursday morning to discuss a proposal from the county commissioners on a new facility.
KALISPELL, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Did You Know Montana Has a Full Sized Stonehenge?

When you play in a bagpipe band in Montana for as long as I have you will pick up an odd gig here or there. There is usually travel involved. Sometimes it can be tedious and a drag, but sometimes there is a gig that comes along that just seems too good to be true and out of a storybook and it lives up to everything you could imagine.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Man Arrested Following Shooting in Kalispell

Kalispell Police Department (KPD) officers have arrested a man who fled the scene of an alleged shooting on the city’s east side last night, according to a KPD press release. Law enforcement responded to the shooting on Oct. 17 at 8:06 p.m. where authorities learned pepper spray was deployed...
KALISPELL, MT

