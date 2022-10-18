Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Highway 93 reopened north of Polson after fatal crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision north of Polson Thursday evening left one person dead and one person hospitalized with injuries. The call came in around 7:18 p.m. at mile marker 65 on Highway 93. That's near the intersection of Flathead View Drive. Sheriff Don Bell confirms one person...
NBCMontana
Forest Service prescribed burn to take place near Whitefish Mountain Resort
MISSOULA, MT — The USDA Forest Service announced the Tally Lake Ranger District will conduct a prescribed burn directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort on Thursday, if air quality conditions allow. The Forest Service says smoke from the prescribed burn will be highly visible in the Flathead Valley.
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states to move to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them. According to Move Buddha, every city...
NBCMontana
Hunting regulations approved in new wildlife management area
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved hunting regulations for the new wildlife management area near Columbia Falls. The Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area is a 772-acre property located along the Flathead River and was acquired by the department in December 2021. Montana Fish, Wildlife...
5 Montana Restaurants With Amazing Views You Need To Know About
Montana has some stellar restaurants throughout the state; you can find steak-houses, burger joints, and Italian cuisine just about anywhere in Big Sky Country. But if you're looking for a restaurant with that special view and stellar atmosphere, we've got some tips. Cheapism's list of Best Restaurants With a View...
NBCMontana
Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area closed due to injured grizzly bear
MISSOULA, MT — The CSKT Wildlife Management Program temporarily closed the Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area one mile east of Charlo due to human safety. Officials sent out an alert that an injured grizzly bear was in the area around 1:51 p.m. Authorities are handling the situation and remind the public that they need time to safely resolve the problem.
406mtsports.com
High school football rankings: All eyes turn to Helena — or C-Falls, Bigfork and Custer
BOZEMAN — The center of the Montana high school football universe this week will be Helena. As it enters its final weekend of the regular season, 2022 figures to go out with a flair, starting with the crosstown rivalry between Helena Capital (8-0) and Helena (7-1) — the top two Class AA teams in the weekly 406mtsports.com rankings.
Fairfield Sun Times
Person hit by bullet at Kalispell home receiving medical care, has charges pending
The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:. "On 10/18/2022 at approximately 9:20 am, The male involved in this case was located in the East North section of town and is receiving needed medical care. This is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending. It is believed that the incident was targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Kalispell Police would like to thank the public for their assistance."
Flathead Beacon
Court Battle Continues Over Whitefish Subdivision
Litigation continues over a proposed subdivision located north of KM Ranch Road. The suit, which names both the Flathead County commissioners and the Flathead County Planning Board as defendants, is over the Baker 80 subdivisions, a 16-lot, 80-acre development approved by the county commissioners in 2021. The future development was...
NBCMontana
New home considered for Kalispell's ImagineIf library
KALISPELL, MONT. — The ImagineIf Libraries Board of Trustees is calling a special meeting Thursday to discuss the possibility of relocating ImagineIf’s Kalispell library branch. The new location would be in the Gateway West Mall, where the library would see up to a 12,000-square-foot increase in space. The...
The Dogington Post
Woman Under Scrutiny After Killing and Skinning A Dog, Mistaking It For A Wolf
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Outrage arose after a woman boasted online about killing a wolf in Montana, only to discover it was a domestic dog. According to Aaron Bolton of Montana Public Radio, the incident is drawing attention to the state’s wolf hunting regulations.
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: Hunters reminded to be aware of grizzly bears following encounter near Ronan
KALISPELL — Bird hunters should exercise caution in and around Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area south of Ronan after an encounter between a bird hunter and a grizzly bear with cubs. On the morning of Oct. 16, a bird hunter encountered an adult female grizzly bear with cubs that were...
Whitefish Pilot
Prosecutors say man stole van, drove drunk until collision in Whitefish
A motorist driving an allegedly stolen construction van in the wrong lane of U.S. 93 before crashing into a camper in Whitefish late last month remains behind bars with bail set at $75,000. Benjamin Edward Brant, 43, faces felony counts of criminal endangerment, theft, criminal mischief and driving under the...
NBCMontana
ImagineIF library board turns down new facility proposal
KALISPELL, Mont — In a 5-0 vote the board for Kalispell’s ImagineIF Library voted to decline a proposal from the county commissioners on a new facility. Kalispell’s ImagineIF Library held a special meeting Thursday morning to discuss a proposal from the county commissioners on a new facility.
Did You Know Montana Has a Full Sized Stonehenge?
When you play in a bagpipe band in Montana for as long as I have you will pick up an odd gig here or there. There is usually travel involved. Sometimes it can be tedious and a drag, but sometimes there is a gig that comes along that just seems too good to be true and out of a storybook and it lives up to everything you could imagine.
Flathead Beacon
Man Arrested Following Shooting in Kalispell
Kalispell Police Department (KPD) officers have arrested a man who fled the scene of an alleged shooting on the city’s east side last night, according to a KPD press release. Law enforcement responded to the shooting on Oct. 17 at 8:06 p.m. where authorities learned pepper spray was deployed...
Comments / 0