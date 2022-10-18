(Treynor) -- The Treynor Cardinals (5-3) finished the regular season on a high note and now face a tough ACGC (6-2) on Friday to open their 2022 Class 1A playoff campaign. After two tough losses in Weeks 6 and 7 to Underwood and Kuemper Catholic, Head Coach Jeff Casey's squad was able to stay above .500 for the season and walk away with a 23-0 win over MVAOCOU (1-7) last Friday.

TREYNOR, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO