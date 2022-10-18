Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Banged-up Atlantic hopeful for playoff spot, face tall task in Creston
(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic football team may be banged up, but they are feeling good after four wins in their last six games. The Trojans (4-4 overall, 2-2 Class 3A District 6) finished their second straight blowout win this past Friday, honoring their 21 seniors with a 55-6 win over Saydel.
kmaland.com
KMAland Football (10/20): Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock advance in playoffs
(KMAland) -- Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock & Johnson-Brock were winners in the Nebraska state playoffs while IKM-Manning, SC North, Mormon Trail, Lamoni, Twin Cedars and Plattsmouth were other winners on Thursday in KMAland Football. KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD. IKM-Manning 52 St. Albert 17. Ben Langel rushed for 243 yards and Ross Kusel...
kmaland.com
Mason Yochum
Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers. The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday.
kmaland.com
Treynor looking to ride regular season finale victory into playoffs against ACGC
(Treynor) -- The Treynor Cardinals (5-3) finished the regular season on a high note and now face a tough ACGC (6-2) on Friday to open their 2022 Class 1A playoff campaign. After two tough losses in Weeks 6 and 7 to Underwood and Kuemper Catholic, Head Coach Jeff Casey's squad was able to stay above .500 for the season and walk away with a 23-0 win over MVAOCOU (1-7) last Friday.
kmaland.com
Battle-tested Audubon ready for another challenge with No. 1 Remsen, St. Mary's
(Audubon) -- The fourth toughest schedule in Class 8-Player gets tougher on Friday night when Audubon opens the postseason with top-ranked Remsen, St. Mary's. The Wheelers are into the postseason at 4-5, but don't let their record fool you. Their five losses came to five playoff teams -- Winfield-Mt. Union, Southeast Warren, Fremont-Mills, CAM and West Harrison.
kmaland.com
Talking With Tom (Week 9): CAM, Logan-Magnolia
(KMAland) -- Tom Moore hit the road this week to chat with a pair of coaches preparing for home playoff games. The former Griswold coach went to Anita for a chat with CAM head coach Barry Bower and ventured to Logan for a conversation with Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight.
kmaland.com
Auburn takes four-game win streak into regular season finale with Nebraska City
(Auburn) -- Auburn football has won four in a row as they enter their regular season finale and have hopes of continuing to push their potential seed in the Class C1 state playoffs even higher. The Bulldogs (6-2 overall, 4-0 C1 District 2) have leaned on a strong run game,...
kmaland.com
KMA Sports: Sidney 3 Fremont-Mills 0 (KMAland Volleyball)
Sidney sweeps past Fremont-Mills, sets up another meeting with East Mills. Sidney made quick work of Corner Conference rival Fremont-Mills on Wednesday night, advancing with a 25-17, 25-8, 25-13 1A regional quarterfinal victory.
kmaland.com
Class 1A First Round Football Playoffs: Interstate 35 at Underwood
If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email Sandy with KMA about advertising opportunities at shansen@kmaland.com.
kmaland.com
Riding late-season surge, East Mills eyes playoff bout with Southeast Warren
(Malvern) -- East Mills (6-2) had a strong finish to the regular season and is now gearing up for a first round matchup with Southeast Warren (8-1) Friday. With a 3-2 record and their backs against the wall in terms of playoff contention, the Wolverines rattled off three straight victories to secure a postseason bid in arguably the state’s toughest 8-player district.
kmaland.com
AHSTW caps off perfect regular season, shifts focus to first round matchup with Westwood
(Avoca) -- An undefeated regular season gives way to the state playoffs for AHSTW (8-0), and the fourth-rated Vikings are gearing up for a home date with Westwood (4-4) in the first round. The Vikings ran roughshod through Class A District 7 en route to a district championship, downing each...
kmaland.com
Weeping Water back in playoffs, set for playoff rematch with Cross County
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football makes its 15th postseason appearance Thursday, and it comes against the team that ended their most recent playoff campaign. Regardless of Thursday's outcome, Coach Mitchell Shepherd is proud of his team's resolve to turn an 0-3 start into a postseason berth with a 4-4 record.
kmaland.com
Run game key for Bedford in postseason first rounder against West Harrison
(Bedford) -- It required a wild card berth, but Bedford football is into the playoffs. The Bulldogs (5-3) secured their spot in the postseason for the first time since 2016 and 20th time in program history with a 60-14 win over East Union. "The feeling is pretty high," Coach Jeremy...
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Cross Country): 3A SQM at Glenwood
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood Boys Cross Country team placed seven runners in the top 15 en rout…
kmaland.com
Football: Dallas Center-Grimes at Glenwood
Copyright © 2017 - Powered by AgriCharts, a Barchart.com, Inc. company. Market data provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed per exchange requirements. User Agreement applies. | User Agreement.
kmaland.com
New coach, another state meet appearance for Plattsmouth
(Plattsmouth) -- It's another year with another state qualification for the Plattsmouth cross country program, although this year's berth comes under new leadership. The Plattsmouth boys are back at the state meet despite some recent injuries and illnesses. "We feel like we're finally healthy," Coach Chris Wiseman said. "The last...
kmaland.com
Syracuse hoping to finish turnaround season with win over Lincoln Christian
(Syracuse) -- Syracuse football's remarkable turnaround campaign likely comes to a close on Friday night when the Rockets face Lincoln Christian. Barring a lot of help, the Rockets (5-3) will end the season on the outside of the Class C1 playoffs. Regardless of their playoff aspirations, Coach Dave Purdham's bunch comes into the regular-season finale determined to collect their sixth win.
kmaland.com
Sidney grad Jorgenson finding success at Central
(Pella) -- Former Sidney cross country star Noah Jorgenson has cemented himself into the Central College record book. Jorgenson did that last week, setting a new Dutch record in an 8,000-meter race with a time of 24:27.40 at Saturday's Augustana Interregional. "It means a lot," Jorgenson said on Friday's Upon...
kmaland.com
Maryville's Auffert chats state medalist performance
(Maryville) -- Maryville junior Cailyn Auffert joined Thursday's Upon Further Review fresh off her stellar performance at the Class 2 State Golf Tournament. Auffert finished fifth on Tuesday, carding a 165 score. "I'm really thrilled with how it ended," Auffert said. "I wasn't expecting that because of the conditions. It...
kmaland.com
Leora Jones, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Comments / 0