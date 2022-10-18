The path for Iowa doesn’t get any easier to start out of the bye week. The Hawkeyes travel to take on No. 2 Ohio State. Iowa owns the nation’s worst total offense and the Hawkeyes score just 14.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Ohio State boasts the nation’s No. 5 total defense, surrendering just 253.5 yards per game. Iowa’s offense averages less total offense per game than Ohio State’s defense gives up. The Buckeyes are No. 10 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 15.67 points per game. Suffice it to say that there’s no path to victory for the Hawkeyes that doesn’t include offensive...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO