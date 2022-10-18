ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Hall scores in regulation, shootout, lifts Bruins past Ducks

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Hall also scored in regulation for Boston (4-1), and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves and stopped all four shots in the shootout.
Arango boots LAFC into Western final in 3-2 win over Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango was able to keep Los Angeles Football Club's dream of a first MLS championship alive and end rival LA Galaxy's season in one shot. Arango scored on a rebound in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as LAFC advanced...
Column: Dusty Baker takes another run at that elusive title

Johnnie B. Baker Jr. — he answers to Dusty — has built a lifetime of memories by bearing witness to some of baseball's significant moments. It might be more appropriate to call him Forrest Gump. When Hank Aaron hit his 715th homer, Baker was kneeling in the on-deck...
‘I need to do better’: Brian Ferentz’s self evaluation, thoughts on job status

The path for Iowa doesn’t get any easier to start out of the bye week. The Hawkeyes travel to take on No. 2 Ohio State. Iowa owns the nation’s worst total offense and the Hawkeyes score just 14.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Ohio State boasts the nation’s No. 5 total defense, surrendering just 253.5 yards per game. Iowa’s offense averages less total offense per game than Ohio State’s defense gives up. The Buckeyes are No. 10 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 15.67 points per game. Suffice it to say that there’s no path to victory for the Hawkeyes that doesn’t include offensive...
