Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: No match for Oilers' best
Andersen allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Oilers on Thursday. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Andersen's brilliant start to the year came to a screeching halt with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each posting four-point games. This was Andersen's first loss of the year, and he's now allowed six goals on 87 shots. The 33-year-old netminder remains a strong fantasy option behind an excellent defense, so he should be capable of bouncing back from this rough outing.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Scores versus Kings
Rakell scored his second goal of the season against Los Angeles on Thursday. Rakell managed just four goals in his 19 games with the Penguins last season after coming over at the trade deadline. With a new long-term contract in hand, the 29-year-old Swede has kicked off the campaign with a pair of goals through the opening four contests. Paired with Evgeni Malkin on the Pens' second line, Rakell should continue to rack up points this year, making him a top-half fantasy target.
Senators aim to ‘turn it up another gear’ vs. Coyotes
The Ottawa Senators don’t look like the team that finished near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings the past
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Keeps helping out
Nelson registered two assists Tuesday, leading the Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Sharks. Nelson, credited with an assist during the Islanders' opening three outings, converted a key faceoff Tuesday. The 31-year-old center won a clean draw to Oliver Wahlstrom, who scored off a pick play to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 19:04 of the second period. It proved to be the winning tally. Nelson has four helpers.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Unavailable against Ducks
Stralman won't be with the team to face Anaheim on Thursday as he is still dealing with visa issues, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman was apparently able to play when the Bruins were in Canada to play the Senators on Tuesday but is still working to resolve a visa issue within the United States and remained in Ottawa. Even if Stralman was available, he may have been a healthy scratch anyway with the return of Matt Grzleyck (shoulder) from injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury
Berrios was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is tending to the injury following Sunday's win over the Packers. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he's coming off back-to-back games with rushing touchdowns. Berrios will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
CBS Sports
Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden's play a silver lining
PHILADELPHIA -- In school, there were occasionally those teachers who would give a quiz within the first week of classes. Those quizzes weren't necessarily indicative of how proficient the student would be in the subject when the end of the semester rolled around. Instead, they were used to understand where the student stood early on. If a student failed the quiz, it didn't mean they would flunk the entire semester, but it did show that there was work to be done.
Comments / 0