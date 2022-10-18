ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Physics Day at the State Fair: A decades long tradition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Whether a physics fan or not, Tuesday was a day of fun at the South Carolina State Fair. It's a tradition starting back in 1996, partnering with the University of South Carolina (USC). "I love the fair, I love physics. Just combining the two, it's...
COLUMBIA, SC
State Fair celebrates Seniors Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was another jam-packed day at the State Fair with dozens of people showing up for all the food and rides. However, State Fair officials have made sure to incorporate extra fun for everyone to enjoy. Since the fair opened on Oct. 12, people have...
COLUMBIA, SC
Parking information announced for Oct. 22 State Fair Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Due to the annual South Carolina State Fair, those Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina – Texas A&M football game on Saturday, Oct. 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
skyWACH Weather visit to Forest Lake Elementary 4th Graders

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was cold heading to school school around the Midlands Thursday and Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight was feeling the chill on the way to see the 4th graders at Forest Lake Elementary School, too. Josh had a great time talking with the students about all...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecocks seek program's first win over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) — A slightly chilly October breeze greeted the Gamecocks as they took to the podium Tuesday ahead of a Saturday night matchup hosting Texas A&M. Though for South Carolina football, things feel like they're heating up. The Gamecocks are fresh off an upset win over Kentucky...
COLUMBIA, SC
skyWACH Weather visit with Midway Elementary School 3rd graders

Cassatt, SC — The 3rd graders at Midway Elementary School in Cassatt, SC had a special morning with a visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight. The three classes met with Josh in the gym eager to learn more about weather. They were able to build a cloud in a...
CASSATT, SC
Satterfield makes run game vital to identity of Gamecock offense

(WACH) - South Carolina's offensive and defensive coordinators spoke on Wednesday ahead of the Gamecocks' matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gamecocks sit at 4-2, while the Aggies enter this weekend 3-3. This marks the first time in series history the Gamecocks have a better record when the two meet.
COLUMBIA, SC
Suspect in Irmo ATM robbery arrested in Texas

IRMO, SC — An arrest in an Irmo ATM robbery that happened in August and investigators say they found their suspect in Texas. 28-year-old Deveon Gibbs faces robbery, kidnapping and assault and battery charges. Officials in Harris County, Texas took him into custody Thursday afternoon. The ATM Robbery occurred...
IRMO, SC
Warmer weather is on the way... but it's not in a hurry!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After record-cold temperatures Wednesday morning, we are heading back toward normal - in the mid 70s. But, we still have some cold mornings to get through first!. Wednesday's almanac shows our record 33 in the morning then our 30 warm up for the afternoon. We'll...
COLUMBIA, SC
17-year-old Midlands student found safe after being reported missing Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old who went missing after leaving a Midlands school earlier this week was found safe, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The teen, Nicholas Kelleher, was last seen Monday, Oct. 17, after officials say he left Olympia Learning Center during the day. Deputies...
COLUMBIA, SC
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
Sumter man suspected of killing relative after argument arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 25-year-old man suspected of killing his relative at their house in Sumter was arrested, according to Sumter Police. The suspect, Johnray Borja, is being accused of murder, after officials say he got into an argument with his relative, Joseph Beneventa, before shooting him, officials said.
SUMTER, SC
Keenan student arrested after threatening to "shoot up school"

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a Keenan student Tuesday after officials say he made a threat to school staff. Administration at Keenan High told reported to deputies that a 15-year-old student made verbal threats to “shoot up” the school. The student was...

