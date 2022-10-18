Read full article on original website
wach.com
Physics Day at the State Fair: A decades long tradition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Whether a physics fan or not, Tuesday was a day of fun at the South Carolina State Fair. It's a tradition starting back in 1996, partnering with the University of South Carolina (USC). "I love the fair, I love physics. Just combining the two, it's...
wach.com
State Fair celebrates Seniors Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was another jam-packed day at the State Fair with dozens of people showing up for all the food and rides. However, State Fair officials have made sure to incorporate extra fun for everyone to enjoy. Since the fair opened on Oct. 12, people have...
wach.com
Parking information announced for Oct. 22 State Fair Game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Due to the annual South Carolina State Fair, those Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina – Texas A&M football game on Saturday, Oct. 22.
wach.com
skyWACH Weather visit to Forest Lake Elementary 4th Graders
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It was cold heading to school school around the Midlands Thursday and Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight was feeling the chill on the way to see the 4th graders at Forest Lake Elementary School, too. Josh had a great time talking with the students about all...
wach.com
Gamecocks seek program's first win over Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) — A slightly chilly October breeze greeted the Gamecocks as they took to the podium Tuesday ahead of a Saturday night matchup hosting Texas A&M. Though for South Carolina football, things feel like they're heating up. The Gamecocks are fresh off an upset win over Kentucky...
wach.com
UofSC establishes Clyburn endowed chair through $1.5 million gift from Boeing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Boeing Company has provided the University of South Carolina with a $1.5 million gift to establish the James E. and Emily E. Clyburn Endowed Chair of Public Service and Civic Engagement Fund. This endowed chair, awarded to Associate Professor Bobby Donaldson, will allow the...
wach.com
RCSD investigating alleged school threat made to Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating an alleged school threat made to Columbia High School. Officials say they have not found any credible information to support the threat. "All threats are taken seriously and investigated as we receive them," says RCSD.
wach.com
skyWACH Weather visit with Midway Elementary School 3rd graders
Cassatt, SC — The 3rd graders at Midway Elementary School in Cassatt, SC had a special morning with a visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight. The three classes met with Josh in the gym eager to learn more about weather. They were able to build a cloud in a...
wach.com
Satterfield makes run game vital to identity of Gamecock offense
(WACH) - South Carolina's offensive and defensive coordinators spoke on Wednesday ahead of the Gamecocks' matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gamecocks sit at 4-2, while the Aggies enter this weekend 3-3. This marks the first time in series history the Gamecocks have a better record when the two meet.
wach.com
Suspect in Irmo ATM robbery arrested in Texas
IRMO, SC — An arrest in an Irmo ATM robbery that happened in August and investigators say they found their suspect in Texas. 28-year-old Deveon Gibbs faces robbery, kidnapping and assault and battery charges. Officials in Harris County, Texas took him into custody Thursday afternoon. The ATM Robbery occurred...
wach.com
Record cold Wednesday morning ends the "Growing Season" in the SC Midlands
Record cold temperatures in Columbia and across parts of the Midlands has brought an end to the growing season across the WACH Fox viewing area. Many areas reported freezing or below freezing temperatures early Wednesday morning. The low of 33 broke the record set back in 1948 for Columbia, SC.
wach.com
Warmer weather is on the way... but it's not in a hurry!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After record-cold temperatures Wednesday morning, we are heading back toward normal - in the mid 70s. But, we still have some cold mornings to get through first!. Wednesday's almanac shows our record 33 in the morning then our 30 warm up for the afternoon. We'll...
wach.com
17-year-old Midlands student found safe after being reported missing Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old who went missing after leaving a Midlands school earlier this week was found safe, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The teen, Nicholas Kelleher, was last seen Monday, Oct. 17, after officials say he left Olympia Learning Center during the day. Deputies...
wach.com
"I feel that we are ready:" Richland Co. says all hurdles are cleared ahead of Midterms
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — In August, Terry Graham stepped into the role of Interim Director of the Richland County Elections Office after a string of resignations. In turn, he was given the task of ensuring past problems at the polls don't resurface. With only two months to prepare,...
wach.com
Doctors say a respiratory virus is sending toddlers and infants to the ICU in high numbers
Columbia S.C. (WACH) — Doctors in the midlands say hospitals are seeing a rise in a respiratory virus called RSV. Respiratory Syncytial Virus is common among young children ages two and younger. Doctors say babies two and younger are being admitted to ICU's in the Midlands, in high numbers...
wach.com
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
wach.com
Fairfield County woman catches thieves breaking into her home on camera
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County resident says she’s now living in fear, after several people broke into her home, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. All of it was caught on camera. “Middle of the day. Broad daylight. I’m literally out in the middle of...
wach.com
Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
wach.com
Sumter man suspected of killing relative after argument arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 25-year-old man suspected of killing his relative at their house in Sumter was arrested, according to Sumter Police. The suspect, Johnray Borja, is being accused of murder, after officials say he got into an argument with his relative, Joseph Beneventa, before shooting him, officials said.
wach.com
Keenan student arrested after threatening to "shoot up school"
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a Keenan student Tuesday after officials say he made a threat to school staff. Administration at Keenan High told reported to deputies that a 15-year-old student made verbal threats to “shoot up” the school. The student was...
