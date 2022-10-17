Read full article on original website
Related
goeags.com
Radke's Career Night Not Enough to Top Lumberjacks
Eastern Washington volleyball started its two-game road trip against Northern Arizona on Thursday night. Eastern dropped the game, 3-2[25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 21-25, 9-15] to the Lumberjacks. The Eagles' record is now 3-4 in the Big Sky and 8-11 overall. NAU is 2-6 in conference and 3-12 overall. "It was a...
goeags.com
Eagles travel to Idaho to face the Vandals
As Eastern Washington women's soccer wraps up its season, they will be on the road for one last ride until the Big Sky Conference Championships. The Eagles will be going over to Vandal territory for their last regular season match in Big Sky play on Sunday, October 23rd at 12 p.m. Pacific Time.
goeags.com
Eagles Complete ITA Northwest Regionals
Eastern Washington women's tennis competed at the ITA Northwest Regionals this past weekend. The Eagles battled tough competition during the five-day tournament in Stanford, Calif. "I'm really pleased with how we finished out the tournament," head coach Dustin Hinson said. "I feel like we are starting to find our match...
pacificnwsports.com
Gonzaga Bulldogs have a deep bench in 2022-23
Continuing our countdown to the 2022-23 season, we now look at the Gonzaga Bulldogs’ bench. Recently, the Gonzaga Bulldogs had a couple of years where their major players were one and done. Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren were five-star recruits who were only passing through Spokane on their way to the NBA.
KHQ Right Now
Who made the biggest offseason jump? Varied answers reflect Gonzaga’s depth
The question to three Gonzaga players and coach Mark Few recently at West Coast Conference media day: Which player made the biggest offseason jump?. The answer: Depends on who you ask. Four players were named, including a probable starting point guard, a starting wing, a reserve big and a possible starting guard/wing.
KOMO News
Report: Whitman College ranked #1 in Washington ahead of UW, WSU
SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) Cougars and University of Washington (UW) Husky students have one thing in common: Neither one of their schools is number one in Washington state. According to a new report by WalletHub of 2023's Best Colleges & Universities, Whitman College in Walla Walla...
Gonzaga says student’s shooting death was a ‘tragic’ accident
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University officials say the death of a student over the weekend appears to be a tragic accident. President Thayne McCulloh said Colton Marcantel died on Tuesday afternoon from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound he suffered during a social gathering early Saturday morning. Marcantel was a senior business major from Texas who enjoyed hunting, fishing and the...
Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
Journey, Toto to play Spokane Arena in April
SPOKANE, Wash. – Legendary rock band Journey will be stopping in Spokane during their 50th-anniversary tour. They will be joined by special guest Toto when they play the Spokane Arena on April 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. They range from $35 to $149.50 and can be purchased at TicketsWest.com. ...
boatingindustry.com
Hagadone Marine Group names new GM
Hagadone Marine Group announced that Ryan Holmes has been appointed as the new General Manager. Holmes is an award-winning executive leader who has incredible experience delivering successful improvements for business operations, profitability and team development. Holmes comes to Hagadone Marine from Honda of Seattle, where he was the Operations Manager...
inlander.com
Newly opened Fish On restaurant in Rathdrum reels diners in with seafood-forward dishes in a funky, fast-casual format
Rathdrum, Idaho, is not without restaurants. Its current food scene includes two spots that serve Mexican dishes, one offering Chinese food, several burger and pizza joints, a brewery, numerous diners, and nearly as many fast food chains. But in 1993 when Stephen Short was newly arrived to the small town as a young adult, few of those places existed.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident
NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
NOAA says winter should be colder, wetter in the Northwest this year
SPOKANE, Wash.– The NOAA winter outlook is pointing towards a busy winter season in the Inland Northwest. The outlook gives us a 50% chance for colder and wetter (snowier) conditions in December, January and February. The odds for average conditions are 33% and the odds of warmer and drier than average weather are just 16%. NOAA NOAA For the third...
Dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals found in Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper recently found that the Spokane River has been contaminated with dangerous “PFAS” chemicals. The Spokane Riverkeeper collected samples from the Spokane River on June 22, which contained two compounds of the PFAS chemical group. “These types of chemicals are going to be very hard on aquatic ecosystems, they build up in fish,” said Spokane...
'It just sounded like an eagle crying': Hayden Lake residents concerned after tree with a bald eagle's nest was removed
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — The removal of a tree on private property near Hayden Lake last week left neighbors concerned because the tree contained a bald eagle's nest, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “That's where the nest used to be,” said Pat Volkar, a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Journey is bringing their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to Spokane!
SPOKANE, Wash. – The legendary rock band, Journey, is bringing their 50th anniversary freedom tour to Spokane in 2023!. Aril 14, 2023, Journey and special guest Toto will be taking the stage at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets will range from $35.00 to $149.50 and go on sale...
inlander.com
Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
FOX 28 Spokane
Bloomsday board responds to resignation of former race director Jon Neill
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Bloomsday board announced longtime board member and race director, Jon Neill, was stepping away from the organization. According to Neill, stated he’d been stripped of his title and given the option to fill another role with unspecified responsibilities following a 5-4 vote, which he’d said came as a surprise. Two other board members, Steve Jones and Tom Fuchs, strongly disagreed with the decision and resigned as well.
Fairchild Air Force Base conducting special operations command training starting Friday
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Soldiers at Fairchild Air Force Base will be conducting special operations command training starting Friday. The training is expected to continue daily through November 4. Soldiers will use training ammunition and other devices to make the exercise as real as possible. There will also be periods of increased air traffic, which will include low-flying helicopters, tilt-rotor...
WSP asking for witnesses of possible road-rage shooting on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is asking for information about a potential road rage shooting that happened earlier this month. WSP says the shooting happened on westbound I-90 near the Division Street exit on October 9 just past 9 a.m. They did not have information on a possible suspect, but said the victim was driving a white Honda...
Comments / 0