whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police arrest yields over 2,000 suspected fentanyl pills and more
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that a night shift BPD officer arrested a drug dealer wanted for failure to appear in 2 Whatcom County Superior Court cases and found suspected fentanyl pills packaged for resale. According to Murphy, about...
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
kpug1170.com
Maple Falls man facing drive-by shooting charges
KENDALL, Wash. – A young Maple Falls man faces drive-by shooting and other charges following two incidents earlier this week. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says a driver reported that a man he didn’t know fired a shot at him after they got into an altercation on South Pass Road on Monday, October 17th.
KGMI
BPD seizes thousands of fentanyl pills in arrest
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized during a late-night arrest earlier this week. Bellingham Police say that just before midnight Wednesday, October 19th, an officer spotted a suspect that was wanted on felony warrants in a truck near Telegraph and Meridian Streets. The suspect attempted to...
Washington man convicted of murdering half-sister in 2016, stuffing dismembered body in suitcase
Washington man David Haggard has been convicted of killing his sister in 2016 and stuffing her partially burned, dismembered body parts into a suitcase.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom Sheriff’s Office arrests man suspected in 2 shooting incidents
MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a statement today, October 19th, regarding investigations that led to the arrest of a man on charges resulting from 2 separate incidents involving weapons. According to the statement, on October 17th around noon, WCSO Deputies responded to...
My Clallam County
Man held after alleged pistol whipping and standoff with polic
PORT ANGELES — A Sequim man is being held on a quarter million dollars bail, following his arrest after a standoff with law enforcement in east Clallam County. 32-year-old Anthony Lawrence Lee made a first court appearance yesterday afternoon. He’s been booked for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale Police arrest escapee after standoff Tuesday
FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police issued a statement on Tuesday, October 18th, that they had been involved in visible incident that required a substantial law enforcement presence and shutting down nearby roads. According to the Ferndale Police statement, at approximately 1:30pm, Ferndale Police were advised that a man wanted...
kpug1170.com
Man shot in Bellingham on Sunday dies from injuries
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – One of the men shot early Sunday, October 16th, in Bellingham has died from his injuries. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy reports 31-year-old Isaiah J. Mayshack of Bellingham was pronounced dead not long after arriving at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center. He was taken to the...
kpug1170.com
Police arrest wanted man after chase in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – Law enforcement descended on a Ferndale neighborhood on Tuesday, October 18th, after a wanted man was reported in the area. The city says Jade Garza was wanted on a warrant from the Department of Corrections and was known to carry a gun. Ferndale Police learned he...
thenorthernlight.com
Border Patrol arrests 2 individuals who ran across border and their ride
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested three individuals October 12 around 3:30 p.m. just west of the railroad crossing at Marine Drive in Blaine. Two of the individuals allegedly illegally crossed the U.S./Canada border, while the other attempted to pick them up. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Blaine sector spokesperson Jason...
Cargo activity at Bellingham Shipping Terminal sparks noise complaints
Many of the complaints involve the timing of the noise, with people saying they are kept awake late at night by the sounds of moving scrap metal.
whatcom-news.com
2 men shot, Bellingham Police seek information
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Early on Sunday, October 16th, Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Valencia Street by a man who had called What-Comm 911 to report he had been shot and needed help according to a statement issued by BPD. BPD said the...
Islands' Weekly
Orcas man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, flashing knife at officer and running away into woods
Matthew Edward Huffstodt, 33, of Deer Harbor, was apprehended by sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 2, three days after he allegedly broke into a home, brandished a knife at a police officer and ran away into the woods. His arraignment in San Juan County Superior Court is scheduled for Oct....
KATU.com
Two Lynnwood men arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6
A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested on federal charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in the District of Columbia. Tucker Weston, 34, was charged with felony offenses of assaulting, impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related misdemeanor offenses, according to the Department of Justice. Jesse Watson, 33, was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
kpug1170.com
Sheriff’s office seeking information after road rage shooting near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who opened fire during a road rage incident last Thursday, October 13th. The crime took place Thursday afternoon on Slater Road near the Nooksack River bridge when a man fired...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Battle Early Morning 5th Wheel Fire
Luckily there was no one inside at the time as fire destroyed a 5th Wheel trailer on Thomson Avenue this morning. Everett firefighters were called about 4:40 AM to reports of the RV on fire. It was fully involved when Everett Fire crews arrived. They were able to keep it...
kafe.com
Island County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on two rape charges
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and Island County Sheriff’s sergeant on two separate rape charges. Island County Sheriff Rick Felici says Sgt. John Nieder is the officer who was arrested. He says Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending an...
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
kpug1170.com
Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
