ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 1

Nad 1978
2d ago

it is such a shame that these horses are being killed just for sport and think it's funny. I am praying they catch who's doing this terrible act and are given harsh sentences.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Golf cart handyman exposed himself to residents of Mesa retirement community: MCSO

MESA, Ariz. - A handyman who police say exposed himself to at least five people within a Mesa community has been arrested. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it received several reports of inappropriate sexual contact and indecent exposure on April 11 at the Leisure World community, located near Power Road and Southern Avenue.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the man who was stabbed to death in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Wednesday, police identified the man who died from a stabbing wound on Saturday in East Phoenix. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. Officers say the victim was 36-year-old Brandon Bailey.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale

Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 5 hours...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man hit, killed while trying to cross Phoenix street on homemade motorized bicycle

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a truck while trying to cross the street on his homemade motorized bicycle in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., investigators say 78-year-old Frank Camacho Aguilar was trying to cross on his bike near 29th Street and Broadway Road when he was hit by a driver in a black pickup truck. Aguilar was rushed to the hospital but later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
AVONDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested

PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix. The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted. The suspect was not identified. The following items were seized during the incident:. 50,000 fentanyl pills.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole

Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect. Horse advocate organizations are offering a $35,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect who shot and killed wild alpine horses. Tempe high school band loses thousands of dollars after fundraising event is rained...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Sources: Fake Amazon drivers stealing Phoenix-area credit cards are part of crime ring

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have an Arizona’s Family exclusive with new details on thieves impersonating Amazon drivers and scamming Valley families out of their Capital One credit cards. This string of crimes, Arizona’s Family has learned, is no coincidence. Instead, it’s a part of an organized crime ring that’s racked up a million dollars in fraudulent charges. “Once is just random, twice is coincidence. Three or more and you got to start putting it together,” said Brandon Winkel, whose credit card was recently stolen.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy