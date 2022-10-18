Read full article on original website
Nad 1978
2d ago
it is such a shame that these horses are being killed just for sport and think it's funny. I am praying they catch who's doing this terrible act and are given harsh sentences.
AZFamily
Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
AZFamily
Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man captured on camera aiming a gun at witnesses in a parking lot
PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police K-9 took down a man who was seen on a video riding his bike around a parking lot and aiming a gun at people. Authorities got reports of the unfolding incident around 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 in a convenience store's parking lot near 27th and Dunlap avenues.
'Administrative error' frees suspect to commit similar crimes against Valley police, officials say
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman faces a slew of criminal charges after two run-ins with the police that happened two weeks apart. In both, the suspect is accused of ramming a stolen car into police cars, and some are wondering how she was able to commit similar offenses within such a short span of time.
AZFamily
Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
fox10phoenix.com
Golf cart handyman exposed himself to residents of Mesa retirement community: MCSO
MESA, Ariz. - A handyman who police say exposed himself to at least five people within a Mesa community has been arrested. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it received several reports of inappropriate sexual contact and indecent exposure on April 11 at the Leisure World community, located near Power Road and Southern Avenue.
AZFamily
Police identify the man who was stabbed to death in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Wednesday, police identified the man who died from a stabbing wound on Saturday in East Phoenix. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. Officers say the victim was 36-year-old Brandon Bailey.
Valley middle-schooler tells school counselor that unknown male grabbed her while walking from school
PHOENIX — A student at Kyrene School District reported a scary encounter after she left her middle school Wednesday. Phoenix police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. when the student was walking from the Altadeña campus to a nearby YMCA. In a letter to parents, the district...
AZFamily
5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale
Man arrested for allegedly groping people at Leisure World in Mesa
A man has been arrested for allegedly touching people inappropriately at Leisure World Community in Mesa.
AZFamily
Man hit, killed while trying to cross Phoenix street on homemade motorized bicycle
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a truck while trying to cross the street on his homemade motorized bicycle in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., investigators say 78-year-old Frank Camacho Aguilar was trying to cross on his bike near 29th Street and Broadway Road when he was hit by a driver in a black pickup truck. Aguilar was rushed to the hospital but later died.
AZFamily
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
AZFamily
Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
fox10phoenix.com
Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix. The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted. The suspect was not identified. The following items were seized during the incident:. 50,000 fentanyl pills.
AZFamily
Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
AZFamily
Phoenix widow says man dressed as fake worker entered home, stole jewelry in new scam
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s a new scam out there, one that left one Phoenix woman without precious sentimental jewelry. The thief, posing as a utility worker, is asking to check houses for water contamination. “She noticed on her dresser that some of her jewelry was missing,” said Michael Buckmaster, the victim’s son.
AZFamily
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
fox10phoenix.com
Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
AZFamily
Sources: Fake Amazon drivers stealing Phoenix-area credit cards are part of crime ring
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have an Arizona’s Family exclusive with new details on thieves impersonating Amazon drivers and scamming Valley families out of their Capital One credit cards. This string of crimes, Arizona’s Family has learned, is no coincidence. Instead, it’s a part of an organized crime ring that’s racked up a million dollars in fraudulent charges. “Once is just random, twice is coincidence. Three or more and you got to start putting it together,” said Brandon Winkel, whose credit card was recently stolen.
