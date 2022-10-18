ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale

Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter's life.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Crash involving pedestrian closes area near 56th Street and Thomas

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man hit, killed while trying to cross Phoenix street on homemade motorized bicycle

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a truck while trying to cross the street on his homemade motorized bicycle in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., investigators say 78-year-old Frank Camacho Aguilar was trying to cross on his bike near 29th Street and Broadway Road when he was hit by a driver in a black pickup truck. Aguilar was rushed to the hospital but later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix

Arizona is a battleground state, and that makes it ripe for unwanted callers and texts.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man seriously hurt after being hit by SUV in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. at 56th Street and Thomas Road. Police say an elderly man was struck and that he’s in extremely critical condition. Other information was not immediately available and detectives are on scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC News

Family of Arizona man killed by police after he threw rocks at their patrol cars plans to sue for $85 million

The family of an Arizona man fatally shot by Phoenix police after he threw rocks at their patrol vehicles has filed a notice of claim seeking $85 million. Quacy Smith, an attorney for Ali Osman's family, filed the claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — on Friday naming the city, its police department, Chief Michael Sullivan and two officers as defendants.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Person hospitalized after early morning apartment fire in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was hurt in a fire that damaged an east Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story apartment complex near 52nd Street and Thomas Road just after 6 a.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from an apartment on the first floor. While fighting the fire, crews found an adult suffering from minor burns and smoke inhalation. That person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ

