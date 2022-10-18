Read full article on original website
AZFamily
5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale
AZFamily
Crash involving pedestrian closes area near 56th Street and Thomas
AZFamily
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
AZFamily
Man hit, killed while trying to cross Phoenix street on homemade motorized bicycle
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a truck while trying to cross the street on his homemade motorized bicycle in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., investigators say 78-year-old Frank Camacho Aguilar was trying to cross on his bike near 29th Street and Broadway Road when he was hit by a driver in a black pickup truck. Aguilar was rushed to the hospital but later died.
AZFamily
Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
AZFamily
Father of 12-year-old struck by lightning in Sun City West given life-saving award
SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In an extraordinary weather event last weekend, when a bolt of lightning struck 12-year-old Ella Jorgensen, military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. “On behalf of...
AZFamily
Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
AZFamily
Woman killed after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix
AZFamily
Weekend freeway closures include I-10 near Sky Harbor, I-17 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 and SR 143. Westbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and...
AZFamily
Man seriously hurt after being hit by SUV in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. at 56th Street and Thomas Road. Police say an elderly man was struck and that he’s in extremely critical condition. Other information was not immediately available and detectives are on scene.
AZFamily
Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
AZFamily
Largest K-9 competition in the country is coming to Scottsdale this weekend
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 70 police canine teams from around the country are competing this weekend in the Valley of the Sun for bragging rights to the title of “Top Dog,” (no pun intended). The 19th Desert Dog Police K9 Trials and Public Safety is...
AZFamily
Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man captured on camera aiming a gun at witnesses in a parking lot
A Phoenix Police K-9 took down a man who was seen on a video riding his bike around a parking lot and aiming a gun at people. We have a video from a witness's perspective.
Valley middle-schooler tells school counselor that unknown male grabbed her while walking from school
PHOENIX — A student at Kyrene School District reported a scary encounter after she left her middle school Wednesday. Phoenix police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. when the student was walking from the Altadeña campus to a nearby YMCA. In a letter to parents, the district...
Family of Arizona man killed by police after he threw rocks at their patrol cars plans to sue for $85 million
The family of an Arizona man fatally shot by Phoenix police after he threw rocks at their patrol vehicles has filed a notice of claim seeking $85 million. Quacy Smith, an attorney for Ali Osman's family, filed the claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — on Friday naming the city, its police department, Chief Michael Sullivan and two officers as defendants.
AZFamily
Person hospitalized after early morning apartment fire in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was hurt in a fire that damaged an east Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story apartment complex near 52nd Street and Thomas Road just after 6 a.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from an apartment on the first floor. While fighting the fire, crews found an adult suffering from minor burns and smoke inhalation. That person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
