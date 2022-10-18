Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating their mutant lineup of characters from the comic into their film and television projects since the Disney / Fox merger finalized. Since the merger, we've seen Professor Xavier appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. The first official project that will focus on a mutant will be the third Deadpool movie, which will see Ryan Reynolds reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth and High Jackman return as Wolverine. Fans were hoping to see a version of the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comics, but it seems like we will get something different instead. One artist isn't giving up on the idea that easily though as he created a poster that shows the idea come to life.

17 HOURS AGO