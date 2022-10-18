Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Has Ryan Reynolds Kill the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating their mutant lineup of characters from the comic into their film and television projects since the Disney / Fox merger finalized. Since the merger, we've seen Professor Xavier appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. The first official project that will focus on a mutant will be the third Deadpool movie, which will see Ryan Reynolds reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth and High Jackman return as Wolverine. Fans were hoping to see a version of the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comics, but it seems like we will get something different instead. One artist isn't giving up on the idea that easily though as he created a poster that shows the idea come to life.
ComicBook
Enola Holmes 2 Posters Reveal New and Returning Characters
Enola Holmes 2 has some brand new character posters courtesy of Netflix. Sherlock, Eudoria and the titular detective are all back in the fold. During the first year of the pandemic, people loved seeing Millie Bobby Brown bring the character to life. The sequel is poised to turn that vibrance up to 11. Some small clips posted by the streaming service show off the same sort of sharp humor and warm relationship dynamics among the principle players. Check out these new posters for yourself down below!
ComicBook
Wednesday Addams: From the Mind of Tim Burton Featurette Released by Netflix
Filmmaker Tim Burton has been celebrated for decades for the ways in which he can bring together the worlds of the macabre and worlds of whimsy, which is exactly why it had fans excited that he would be directing Wednesday, a spinoff from The Addams Family, for Netflix. In a new featurette for the upcoming series, audiences can go behind the scenes to see how the new spinoff was brought to life, which sees members of the cast and crew reflecting on what makes Burton's creativity so important when it comes to telling this story. Check out the featurette below before Wednesday debuts on Netflix on November 23rd.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
ComicBook
Ron Masak, Murder, She Wrote Star and Character Actor, Dead at 86
Another beloved member of the Murder, She Wrote cast has passed away. Ron Masak, the character actor who portrayed Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86. Masak's granddaughter, Kaylie Defilippis, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Thursday of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks. The news of Masak's passing comes just over a week after the death of Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury.
ComicBook
Titans Season 4 Trailer and Poster Released
HBO Max today released a teaser trailer and key art for Titans' upcoming fourth season, which pits the team against Lex Luthor and Brother Blood, among other threats. The season, which will seemingly include some kind of crossover with Stargirl, is expected to debut in 2023. The series has grown bigger each year, including Superboy at the end of season one and then bringing Red Hood and Nightwing into the picture in season three. So, what's next for the young heroes now that they have faced down Deathstroke and Trigon? Things are seemingly levelling out a bit in terms of the team lineup, but that doesn't mean we won't have some pretty big, impressive new guest stars and villains along the way.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Brings Back Kenpachi in Style
Kenpachi has yet to return to the latest Bleach season, as the Thousand Year Blood War Arc has introduced Soul Society fans to the new villains that are unlike anything that Ichigo and his friends have faced in the Shonen's history. Remaining a fan-favorite amongst the Shinigami, viewers are counting down the days for Kenpachi's return and one cosplayer has given the brawler a unique twist as the Wandenreich's rein continues to not only affect the Soul Society, but the Arrancar as well.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Offers Update on New Trilogy
Mystery solved: the Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy is still in the works at Disney's Lucasfilm. In 2017, the company confirmed the Last Jedi writer-director would create a new trilogy "separate from the episodic Skywalker saga," introducing new characters "from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored." The studio, which is developing other theatrical spinoffs from Patty Jenkins and Taika Waititi, has two untitled Star Wars movies on the calendar for December 19th, 2025, and December 17th, 2027. But in a new interview with Variety, the Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery filmmaker said he's focused on his Netflix "whodunit" deal that will produce a Knives Out 3.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Michael Myers Actor Confirms He's Done With the Franchise
Blumhouse and Universal's Halloween Ends has been touted as the final chapter in the story of horror icons Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. While no one expects it to be the last Halloween movie ever made (there will absolutely be more in the future), this is the end of the road for the current storyline. Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode since the original John Carpenter Halloween in 1978, has confirmed Halloween Ends will be her last time playing the character. The reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green is moving on to The Exorcist. Now, James Jude Courtney is joining his collaborators in hanging up Halloween for good.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Revelations First Look Teases the Future of Marvel's Star Wars Franchise
A Star Wars one-shot coming in November is giving readers a glimpse into the future of the Marvel line of comics. Star Wars: Revelations #1 is a giant-sized one-shot that sets up several domino pieces for Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, as well as the Qi'ra-focused limited series, Star Wars: Hidden Empire. Charles Soule has guided much of Marvel's Star Wars stories, which dance between the original trilogy of films. While fans know what will happen to many of their favorite characters in the movies, the comics get to explore the events and characters between films.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Transforms Pochita Into a Human
Chainsaw Man doesn't hold back when it comes to giving anime fans blood and gore by the truckloads, with Denji finding his role as the Chainsaw Devil allowing him to protrude chainsaw blades from his arms, legs, and face. Thanks to Denji's relationship with his trusty canine friend, Pochita, he was able to gain the immense devil powers now at his disposal, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to bring to life the most adorable addition to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Shonen franchise.
ComicBook
Halloween Fans Petition to Redo Halloween Ends: "This Isn't Our Michael Myers"
Halloween may be over, but some frustrated fans are demanding a do-over. Halloween Ends is the third and final film in the David Gordon Green-directed reboot trilogy, following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, both of which starred Jamie Lee Curtis for the final time as original "final girl" Laurie Strode. But the end of the Green trilogy — touted by studio Universal and Blumhouse as the "epic, terrifying conclusion" to "the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history" — focused more on new character Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), causing some viewers to accuse Halloween Ends of a bait and switch. (The film received a franchise-low CinemaScore and earned poor reception from critics and fans alike.)
ComicBook
Black Adam: Amanda Waller's Role Revealed
Black Adam does have an appearance from Amanda Waller during its runtime. In the DC Comics adventure, Viola Davis' stern government official enlists the Justice Society of America to help reign in Teth-Adam. Establishing a Task Force X black site, Waller conspires to have the team bring Dwayne Johnson's antihero into custody. It's a long battle, but Waller emerges unscathed. Plus, for Peacemaker fans, Agent Harcourt is also helping with the operation. Now, the world waits to see how DC decides to proceed. There are a number of paths the future could take. Elements of different phases of the company's history are all here and coexisting. So, the questions become even murkier for the future after Black Adam.
ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
ComicBook
Geoff Johns, Gary Frank Comic Series Geiger Headed to Television
Geoff Johns and Gary Frank are teaming with Paramount Television Studios and the studio behind Dear White People and the upcoming Flashdance series to bring Geiger, their best-selling Image Comics series, to the small screen. The team will work with producer Justin Simien (Dear White People) on the adaptation. no network or streamer is attached to the project yet.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Fans Furiously Debate Sansa Stark's Villain Status
Game of Thrones fans are in a serious debate about one character's villain status in the show. It all started with a post from a GoT fan on Twitter, who wanted to give the show its flowers for crafting "the most heartless and cruel villains. No other show or movie makes you as invested in watching their downfall, it almost feels personal". It was a post that would've generated some big support, if not for the photo collage that was included with it.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to LeBron James' Review
Halloween Ends hit theatres and Peacock last weekend, and it's been met with a lot of mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. Not only does it have a franchise-low CinemaScore, but it is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 39% critics score and a 57% audience score. To compare, the franchise's previous film, Halloween Kills, earned a 39% and 66%. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 2 out of 5 and called it "confounding and convoluted." However, there are some fans who are enjoying the movie, including basketball legend and Space Jam: A New Legacy star, LeBron James. In fact, his review caught the attention of Halloween franchise star, Jamie Lee Curtis.
Comments / 0