Chain-reaction crash on Valley highway involves 4 cars. Bay Area man in last one killed

A Bay Area man was killed early Monday near Hanford in a chain-reaction collision involving four vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash took place at 5:39 a.m. on Highway 43 near Flint Avenue.

The CHP said the incident took place as Uliezer De Jesus, 24, of Madera was southbound on 43 in a Volkswagen Jetta north of Flint when he drifted into the northbound lane. Oscar Escalera, 23, of Hanford was in the northbound lane in a Hyundai and swerved right onto the roadway shoulder to avoid De Jesus. Jose Santos Corona, 18, of Hanford was behind Escalera in a Chevrolet and he crashed head-on into De Jesus.

De Jesus then lost control and hit the Bay Area man, a 49-year-old from Dublin who was in a Volkswagen Passat. The Dublin driver was seriously injured and died after being taken to a hospital. His identity was withheld pending notification of family.

De Jesus and his passenger, Abisua Princiliano, 19, also of Madera, suffered minor injuries. Escalera and Corona were not hurt.

While neither drugs nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash, De Jesus was driving without a license and could not provide identification, and was booked into the Kings County Jail, the CHP reported.