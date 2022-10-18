Read full article on original website
Furious Flurry of Goals in Final Minutes Sends LAFC Past Rival LA Galaxy 3-2 in Western Conference Semifinals
Playing in front of a loud and boisterous crowd at the Banc of California Stadium, the second-ever postseason meeting between inter-city rivals Los Angeles Football Club and LA Galaxy carried an importance that struck far beyond the pitch. This wasn't just another match this, was personal. Entering Saturday's contest, the...
Podcast: Can Padres take Game 3 in Philadelphia? Here's how they can win
Padres writer Kevin Acee and sports editor Jay Posner discuss the NLCS series as Game 3 approaches Friday in Philadelphia
NFL Rumors: Rams ‘Made Push' for Christian McCaffrey Trade, But 49ers Won Out
Report: Rams 'made push' for CMC before trade to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers came out on top against the Los Angeles Rams for the second time this season. After San Francisco had completed a blockbuster trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday...
NFL Rumors: Christian McCaffrey 49ers Debut Likely Vs. Chiefs in Reduced Role
Report: CMC's 49ers debut likely vs. Chiefs in limited role originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers swung a blockbuster trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, and now the question is when he will make his debut for San Francisco. With just two full days...
