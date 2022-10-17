Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
Slide 1 of 11: The Democrats plan to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of Joe Biden's climate and tax bill. S&P 500 companies spent over $280 billion buying back their own shares in the most recent quarter. Stock buybacks tend to be bullish for investor sentiment because they show a company has faith in itself. The Democrats are set to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.The tax - which has been supported in the past by high-profile Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren - is unlikely to be welcomed by investors.A buyback is when a company repurchases its own shares in the marketplace. It returns money to investors by boosting the company's stock price, while also boosting key performance metrics such as earnings per share.Mega-cap companies including Apple and Facebook parent Meta Platforms have been major proponents of stock buybacks in recent years.And the top 20 S&P 500 companies spent a record $118 billion buying back their own shares in the first quarter of 2022, up 70% from the same quarter in 2021, according to index data. Over the last five years, that number rises to a staggering $1.24 trillion.Here are the 10 companies that have spent most on stock buybacks so far this year.
msn.com
Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash
David Rosenberg dismissed the latest rebound in stocks as a bear-market rally that won't last. He noted there have been six similar rallies this year, yet the S&P 500 is still down about 22%. The Rosenberg Research founder flagged growing signs of financial strain among American consumers. Slide 1 of...
Why Super Micro Computer Shares Jumped Over 10%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP shares climbed 107.3% to close at $0.4138 on Thursday after the company announced its NextFintech division received commitment for a $15 million strategic investment. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ASTI surged 57.5% to close at $5.12. Ascent Solar recently named Jeffrey Max as CEO. Quanergy Systems, Inc....
msn.com
Abbott Laboratories predicts COVID-19 will be endemic this winter
Is the billion-dollar COVID-19 testing sales boom over?. That’s what Abbott Laboratories is predicting now as sales in its COVID-19 testing franchise have started to drop off and amid speculation about when SARS-CoV-2 will become endemic, meaning the virus is no longer as disruptive to the health system and to daily life. The company said Wednesday it expects to bring in $500 million in COVID-19 test sales in the final three months of the year, for a total of $7.8 billion in sales in 2022.
msn.com
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
BJs Restaurants (BJRI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BJRI earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Comments / 0