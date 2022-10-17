ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bejing residents share what they want from their leader

WANG LIANG: (Speaking Mandarin). JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: It's lunchtime, and Wang Liang is hustling through a food court, picking up takeout boxes. WANG: (Speaking Mandarin). RUWITCH: Then, he jumps on his scooter and heads off to make his deliveries. WANG: (Speaking Mandarin). RUWITCH: Wang is dressed in a costume of...
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Ukraine poised for crucial blow to Putin in battle for Kherson

Ukraine appears poised to deliver another crucial blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort with a counteroffensive to take back Kherson, which was the first major Ukrainian city seized by Russia after its invasion in February.  Ukraine has blacked out all media on its operations around the southern city this week, as it did…
Putin orders martial law in four Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine

For close to two months, Ukraine has been reclaiming land that Russia occupied early in its invasion. Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to signal his frustration. He ordered martial law in four Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine - the same territories Russia just annexed unilaterally. That move likely signals more restrictions in occupied Ukraine and in Russia itself. NPR's Charles Maynes is in Moscow and has details. Hi, Charles.
Taiwan faces a global feud. Its defense may be its powerful semiconductor industry

Semiconductor chips are in just about everything from cars and laptops to satellites and even nuclear weapons. The little things literally power the world we live in. And they're almost all made in one place, Taiwan. In a special collaboration between NPR's Throughline and Planet Money, hosts Ramtin Arablouei and Kenny Malone tell us the story of how Taiwan became the world's semiconductor superhub, and also about the man who helped lead the way.
Putin Tries to Hide Shortages With Sniper Boot Camp Propaganda Clip

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in state media firing a sniper rifle during a visit to a training camp for reservists in an apparent attempt to paper over systemic supply shortages that have left his recruits heading into battle hopelessly unsupported. The Russian leader attended the boot camp in Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, in a bid to show the supply crisis was being addressed by the Kremlin. The video also included footage of a military officer showing weapons, boots, and clothing Putin and his defense minister Sergei Shoigu. Recruits drafted by Putin’s disastrous military mobilization have flooded social media with clips complaining about the state of the equipment—if given any at all—with which they have been sent into battle in Ukraine.📹WATCH: Russian President Vladimir Putin practices sniper rifle shooting at the training ground in Ryazan region. pic.twitter.com/iVAdG0Up8t— 🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 (@jaccocharite) October 20, 2022 Read it at Sky News
Saudi Arabia unfazed by US backlash on oil as Russia reaps benefits

Saudi Arabia shows no sign of backing down in the face of U.S. pushback to its decision to cut oil production, part of Riyadh’s strategy to flex its foreign policy influence more forcefully.  Saudi officials insist that the highly criticized decision to cut oil production to keep prices high is purely economical, pushing back on…
Ukraine says Russia has recently taken out a third of its power stations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces have destroyed a third of Ukraine's power stations in the last two weeks. Many cities and villages are without power, triggering fears of a humanitarian crisis as the country gets colder. Zelenskyy says Russia has launched a series of what he calls terrorist strikes because they're losing in the east and south.
