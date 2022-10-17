Read full article on original website
Bejing residents share what they want from their leader
WANG LIANG: (Speaking Mandarin). JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: It's lunchtime, and Wang Liang is hustling through a food court, picking up takeout boxes. WANG: (Speaking Mandarin). RUWITCH: Then, he jumps on his scooter and heads off to make his deliveries. WANG: (Speaking Mandarin). RUWITCH: Wang is dressed in a costume of...
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Gordon Sondland says MAGA 'sycophants' like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Marjorie Taylor Greene don't know how to manage Trump
Gordon Sondland said MAGA "sycophants" don't know how to manage Trump effectively. The one-time ambassador to the European Union, who was fired by former President Donald Trump in 2020, penned an account of his time working for Trump in his upcoming book, "The Envoy." Sondland wrote that he gained Trump's...
Ukraine poised for crucial blow to Putin in battle for Kherson
Ukraine appears poised to deliver another crucial blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort with a counteroffensive to take back Kherson, which was the first major Ukrainian city seized by Russia after its invasion in February. Ukraine has blacked out all media on its operations around the southern city this week, as it did…
Putin orders martial law in occupied Ukrainian areas as Kyiv's forces gain ground
MOSCOW and KYIV — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine on Wednesday — signaling his growing frustration over Ukrainian advances in territory Russia illegally annexed last month. Speaking to his Security Council by video feed, Putin said the martial law order...
Putin orders martial law in four Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine
For close to two months, Ukraine has been reclaiming land that Russia occupied early in its invasion. Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to signal his frustration. He ordered martial law in four Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine - the same territories Russia just annexed unilaterally. That move likely signals more restrictions in occupied Ukraine and in Russia itself. NPR's Charles Maynes is in Moscow and has details. Hi, Charles.
Is Brexit at the roots of British Prime Minister Liz Truss' quick exit?
Well, British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after a 45-day tenure. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIZ TRUSS: I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.
Taiwan faces a global feud. Its defense may be its powerful semiconductor industry
Semiconductor chips are in just about everything from cars and laptops to satellites and even nuclear weapons. The little things literally power the world we live in. And they're almost all made in one place, Taiwan. In a special collaboration between NPR's Throughline and Planet Money, hosts Ramtin Arablouei and Kenny Malone tell us the story of how Taiwan became the world's semiconductor superhub, and also about the man who helped lead the way.
Putin Tries to Hide Shortages With Sniper Boot Camp Propaganda Clip
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in state media firing a sniper rifle during a visit to a training camp for reservists in an apparent attempt to paper over systemic supply shortages that have left his recruits heading into battle hopelessly unsupported. The Russian leader attended the boot camp in Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, in a bid to show the supply crisis was being addressed by the Kremlin. The video also included footage of a military officer showing weapons, boots, and clothing Putin and his defense minister Sergei Shoigu. Recruits drafted by Putin’s disastrous military mobilization have flooded social media with clips complaining about the state of the equipment—if given any at all—with which they have been sent into battle in Ukraine.📹WATCH: Russian President Vladimir Putin practices sniper rifle shooting at the training ground in Ryazan region. pic.twitter.com/iVAdG0Up8t— 🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 (@jaccocharite) October 20, 2022 Read it at Sky News
Saudi Arabia unfazed by US backlash on oil as Russia reaps benefits
Saudi Arabia shows no sign of backing down in the face of U.S. pushback to its decision to cut oil production, part of Riyadh’s strategy to flex its foreign policy influence more forcefully. Saudi officials insist that the highly criticized decision to cut oil production to keep prices high is purely economical, pushing back on…
Iran turns to Russia for support and strategic alliance, Middle East expert says
Now, what steps might the U.S. take against Iran? And would those actions push Tehran closer to Moscow? The State Department spokesman, Vedant Patel, says any arms deal between Russia and Iran violates a U.N. resolution that bars Iran from buying and selling weapons. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) VEDANT PATEL:...
Ukrainian officials warn people to prep for electricity, water and heating outages
Let's hear from former Ukrainian infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelyan. He just returned to Kyiv from the Kherson region, near the front lines of the fighting. Like many other Ukrainians, he enlisted in military service at the start of the war. So let's start with the latest on the front line....
Russian attacks have damaged at least 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure
With winter approaching, Russian attacks on Ukraine are increasingly targeting the country's energy infrastructure. Earlier today, Russian rockets hit energy facilities in multiple cities, including the capital, Kyiv. It was the second day in a row the city has woken up to explosions. NPR's Nathan Rott is in Kyiv and...
Concerns grow after an Iranian competitive climber competes without a hijab
There's growing concern about an Iranian climber who left South Korea after competing in a climbing event without wearing the mandatory hijab. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports that so far, there are more questions than answers about what happened after the competition and where that climber is now. PETER KENYON, BYLINE:...
Taiwan is caught in the middle of escalating tensions between the U.S. and China
China's communist party is choosing its leaders for the next five years. The party faces extraordinary challenges both inside and outside China — particularly when it comes to the U.S. and Taiwan.
Ukraine says Russia has recently taken out a third of its power stations
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces have destroyed a third of Ukraine's power stations in the last two weeks. Many cities and villages are without power, triggering fears of a humanitarian crisis as the country gets colder. Zelenskyy says Russia has launched a series of what he calls terrorist strikes because they're losing in the east and south.
Biden administration plans to release 15 million barrels from U.S. oil reserves
President Biden is set to announce Wednesday that the U.S. plans to draw 15 million barrels of oil out of its strategic stockpiles in December. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics...
