Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Related
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Should "Be Embarrassed" According To MLB Analyst
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts did not show up during the postseason
Chicago Cubs: 3 big starting pitching trade targets to bolster the rotation
Everyone – and I mean everyone – is focused on the Cubs and every conceivable free agent signing Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins might try to pull off this winter. But Chicago isn’t going to address every roster need via signing and we shouldn’t lose sight of the trade market.
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Kyle Schwarber Joins Cubs' Willson Contreras in Good Playoff Company
Schwarber in good company with Contreras after 488-foot HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No one has hit a postseason home run farther than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras since Statcast began tracking the metric in 2015. But one of Contreras' former Cubs teammates gave him a run for the...
Cubs Expected to Sign Three Top International Prospects
The Chicago Cubs are the presumed favorite to land three of MLB Pipeline's top 50 International Free Agents in 2023.
MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
Cleveland blows chance to challenge call on instant replay in Game 5
The Cleveland Guardians blew an opportunity to challenge a call during Game 5 of their ALDS with the New York Yankees. Andres Gimenez was batting with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and his team down 4-1 on Tuesday. He grounded a ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and there was a race to first.
Yardbarker
Mets' Billy Eppler messaged MLB official about Joe Musgrove before substance check
MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post has provided some additional information about New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asking for San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove to be checked for illegal substances in the final game of the wild-card playoff series that the Mets lost on Oct. 9.
As White Sox manager search continues, Rangers hire Bochy
One of the first dominos has fallen in baseball’s managerial hiring season. The Rangers announced Friday they're hiring former Giants skipper Bruce Bochy as their next manager. Bochy agreed to a three-year deal, according to a team release. Bochy, a three-time World Series champion while managing the Giants, was...
Dodgers' Friedman, Gomes discuss team's offseason plans amid early playoff exit
The Dodgers were baseball’s best team in the regular season, winning a franchise-record 111 games. They cleared the next-closest team, the Astros, by five games and finished ten clear of anyone else in the National League. That didn’t translate to postseason success, however, as Los Angeles dropped three of...
Royals Review
Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, Whit Merrifield finalists for Gold Gloves
Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, and Whit Merrifield were each named finalists for a Gold Glove, as announced by Rawlings on Thursday. Five-time Gold Glover Salvador Perez and six-time award-winner Zack Greinke were not finalists this year. Benintendi, who won the award last year in left field, will be a...
Offseason outlook: Baltimore Orioles
After a deep rebuild that featured last-place finishes in each of the past four full seasons, the Orioles showed signs of optimism in 2022. Many of their prospects reached the majors and played well, allowing the club to flirt with postseason contention and finish above .500 for the first time since 2016. GM Mike Elias has teased that the coming offseason will involve a higher payroll, but just how aggressive will they be?
Dodgers: It’s 2022, Why Is MLB Still Allowing Bad Calls to Impact Postseason Games?
Let’s get this out of the way right off the top: The Dodgers should have scored more runs in the NLDS. They should have hit better with runners in scoring position. They had their chances, and they didn’t capitalize. The Padres outplayed the Dodgers, and that’s why the Padres won the series.
Astros expected to ask Dusty Baker back for 2023 season
Dusty Baker’s contract is up whenever the Astros conclude their playoff run, marking the second straight year that the veteran manager has entered the offseason with uncertainty about his future. However, it looks like Baker might be staying put in Houston, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post hears from sources that “Baker will be invited back to manage in 2023.”
Podcast: Can Padres take Game 3 in Philadelphia? Here's how they can win
Padres writer Kevin Acee and sports editor Jay Posner discuss the NLCS series as Game 3 approaches Friday in Philadelphia
Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro to have second interview for Marlins manager role
Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro have landed a second interview for the vacant Marlins managerial post, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. It was reported last week that Espada was interviewing for the position for the first time, but it’s the first report of the Marlins' interest in Quatraro. Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is the other known interviewee, although it’s unclear if he was asked back for a second time. Mish notes that a number of additional interviews have not been reported, so while there may well be a number of other candidates in play, the fact that Espada and Quatraro are interviewing a second time indicates they are starting to narrow down their search.
Vikings should have no trouble improving to 7-1 after bye
The trend of Minnesota's opponents being struck with poor fortune continues.
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0