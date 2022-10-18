ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches

The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
MLB

Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists

The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
Royals Review

Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, Whit Merrifield finalists for Gold Gloves

Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, and Whit Merrifield were each named finalists for a Gold Glove, as announced by Rawlings on Thursday. Five-time Gold Glover Salvador Perez and six-time award-winner Zack Greinke were not finalists this year. Benintendi, who won the award last year in left field, will be a...
MLB Trade Rumors

Offseason outlook: Baltimore Orioles

After a deep rebuild that featured last-place finishes in each of the past four full seasons, the Orioles showed signs of optimism in 2022. Many of their prospects reached the majors and played well, allowing the club to flirt with postseason contention and finish above .500 for the first time since 2016. GM Mike Elias has teased that the coming offseason will involve a higher payroll, but just how aggressive will they be?
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros expected to ask Dusty Baker back for 2023 season

Dusty Baker’s contract is up whenever the Astros conclude their playoff run, marking the second straight year that the veteran manager has entered the offseason with uncertainty about his future. However, it looks like Baker might be staying put in Houston, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post hears from sources that “Baker will be invited back to manage in 2023.”
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro to have second interview for Marlins manager role

Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro have landed a second interview for the vacant Marlins managerial post, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. It was reported last week that Espada was interviewing for the position for the first time, but it’s the first report of the Marlins' interest in Quatraro. Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is the other known interviewee, although it’s unclear if he was asked back for a second time. Mish notes that a number of additional interviews have not been reported, so while there may well be a number of other candidates in play, the fact that Espada and Quatraro are interviewing a second time indicates they are starting to narrow down their search.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

