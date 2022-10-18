Read full article on original website
Related
'Unspeakable, unforgettable, evil': Meridian man sentenced to life in prison for death of 9-year-old son
BOISE, Idaho — Erik Osuna, a Meridian father who pleaded guilty to murdering and abusing his 9-year-old son, will spend his life in prison after being sentenced by Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler on Thursday. Osuna was sentenced following his wife, Monique Osuna -- she was also sentenced...
Enjoy Fall in Idaho with a New Furry Best Friend! 80+ Dogs in Boise Shelters
Photos of every dog I could find that is currently available for adoption in the Boise area. We are well-into Fall right now in the Treasure Valley, and while we mostly have our minds set on regular Fall festivities like going to Halloween parties or treating ourselves to pumpkin spice lattes... did you know Fall is also the PERFECT time to adopt a new dog?
Meridian moving forward with dangerous dog ordinance
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian is moving forward an ordinance that will bring Meridian’s “dangerous dog” classifications in line with Boise and other entities in the Treasure Valley. A spokesperson said a first reading of and public hearing on the ordinance is likely to happen on Nov....
KTVB
Ada County roundabout faces growing pains, public complaints
In a year, the Meridian Police Department reports 67 crashes at the intersection of Eagle Road and Amity. ACHD said they have no plans to abandon the roundabout.
koamnewsnow.com
Boy seen in Pineville, MO not Missing Child out of Idaho
UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
KTVB
Idaho Today: What sets Hubble Homes apart during the build process
Sponsored by Hubble Homes. Greendale Grove in Star is now selling! We visit the build site with Alma Tamayo. Visit www.hubblehomes.com for more information.
Idaho Man Sentenced for Crash That Killed Boise Woman
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Parma man has been sentenced for a multi-vehicle crash that killed a woman and backed up traffic for hours in Boise in May of 2021. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office announced 29-year-old Dalton Leonard on Friday was ordered to spend three months in jail with work release and ten years probation after entering a guilty plea to vehicular manslaughter back in June. Dalton had been driving east on Interstate 84 on May 11, 2021 when he struck a semi-truck hauling 65,000 pounds of lumber causing it to cross the median and hit another truck. The semi caught on fire and nine other vehicles were involved in the crash. According to Idaho State Police, debris from the crash struck 27-year-old Julia Goodwin, knocking her unconscious; her car was found half a mile from where it had been hit. Goodwin was taken to an area hospital where she later died. The crash blocked traffic in both directions for most of the day. "Mr. Leonard was found to have THC, the main psychoactive compound of marijuana, in his blood at the time of the crash. In August 2021, he was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, aggravated driving under the influence, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia with intent to use. In June 2022, the defendant pled guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter," according to the Prosecutor's Office. Ada County District Judge Patrick Miller ordered Dalton to give up his driver's license for three years. ISP said three other people were taken to the hospital that day with minor injuries.
The Devastating Reason Why I’ll Never Own Another Wolf-Dog
You don't know what you don't know. And until today, I had been blissfully ignorant of the potential dangers associated with raising a hybrid canine. This is because growing up, our family raised a wolf-dog who was half red wolf-half German Shepard. After a disturbing deep dive into the subject, I have a newfound appreciation for how lucky we were to have had a hybrid as wonderful as our dearly departed Gyver.
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
Post Register
Boise man sentenced to 7 years in prison for selling meth
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Steven John Gallardo, 43, of Boise, Idaho was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. According to court records, between March and July 2021, Gallardo was involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the Boise area.
KTVB
Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho squads battle in last week of regular season
BOISE, Idaho — After eight weeks of chaotic action, the high school football regular season comes to a close Friday night with undefeated records, conference titles and a spot in the state playoffs all on the line. While Week 9 presents a handful of highly-anticipated battles, the biggest contest...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's CASA program faces volunteer shortage
Each year, nearly 3,000 children in the Gem State find themselves in out-of-home placements, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. For those who end up in foster care, it's important that they have an adult who can advocate for them and that's where the CASA program comes in. Through CASA, children are appointed a guardian who will help promote their best interest, following their case from start to finish. However, here in Ada County and several other areas, there's a shortage of volunteers.
Boise Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 56-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Boise. The man had been headed north on State Highway 21 at just before 5 p.m. when he missed a curve and went off the road, according to Idaho State Police. The Boise man was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. Part of the highway was blocked for about four hours. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
earnthenecklace.com
KTVB-TV Anchor Doug Petcash’s Wife, Tonia Petcash, Has Passed
Doug Petcash anchored the morning news on KTVB-TV for over a decade before moving to a new timeslot in 2022. But the Boise community has a close connection to their favorite news anchor. That’s why they’re affected by the sudden passing of Doug Petcash’s wife of 22 years. Tonia Petcash passed away in October 2022 at the age of 56, but her cause of death has not been revealed. KTVB-TV paid tribute to their colleague’s wife, and condolences from viewers are pouring in. Find out about the life of Doug Petcash’s wife, Tonia Petcash, right here.
Idaho school districts getting creative to attract substitutes, amid teacher shortage
BOISE, Idaho — Schools across Idaho continue to battle staffing shortages; shortages made more complicated in recent years by the COVID pandemic and increased politics surrounding schools. “When COVID hit us, a lot of the districts really had a struggle with trying to find substitutes, and so, what we...
KTVB
Parma man sentenced for vehicular manslaughter in deadly 2021 crash on I-84
The May 2021 crash on I-84 in Boise involved nine vehicles, including a semi hauling 65,000 pounds of lumber. A 27-year-old woman later died from her injuries.
4 hospitalized after crash on Highway 44 in Canyon County
BOISE, Idaho — Four people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 44 in Canyon County Tuesday, Idaho State Police reported. While stopped on the highway waiting to turn onto Eel Lane, a 2015 Nissan Altima – occupied by a 24-year-old Boise woman – was hit from behind by a Mercury Mountaineer.
KTVB
Boise traffic stop leads to standoff with armed man, police on Fairview
More than a dozen officers responded when a man with a gun refused to get out of his car. The incident ended peacefully Friday morning, Ada County Dispatch said.
Two From Caldwell Die in Oregon Crash on I-84
ONTARIO, Oregon (KLIX)-Two people from Caldwell, Idaho died after a three-vehicle crash near Ontario, Oregon on Saturday night. Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement Tuesday on the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Eric Santana and 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominquez on October 15, on Interstate 84 in Ontario. OSP said Santana had been driving a Jeep Liberty at around 11:13 p.m. when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane. The Jeep ended up in the fast lane and was struck by a Honda Fit driven by a 48-year-old from Nampa. Both Santana and Santana Dominguez were ejected from the Jeep; Santana died at the scene while Santanna Dominquez passed away later at an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was taken to to the hospital with critical injuries, according to OSP. The driver of the truck was not injured. Ontario police and fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
Comments / 0