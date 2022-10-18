Read full article on original website
PG&E customers in 13 California counties could have power shut off this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. may shut off power this weekend for customers in 13 California counties across NorCal and the Bay Area, citing wildfire risk. Two tribal communities could also see shutoffs. If PG&E issues its Public Safety Power Shutoffs, it would be from Saturday...
riolindamessenger.com
Complete High Speed Rail Failure
As I come to the close of my sixth year on the Board of Supervisors, I have seen many issues fall and rise in terms of importance for the residents of Sacramento County. For example, homelessness went from an issue that I barely ever received a phone call about when I first entered office, and transformed into one of the biggest issues on most people’s minds. But one issue has remained troubling to Sacramento County residents since the day I entered office until now, and that is the deplorable condition of Sacramento County roads.
crimevoice.com
“Coyote” Arrested in Yolo County for Transportation of Non-Citizens and Refusal to Release Passengers
Originally Published By: United States Department of Justice Webpage. “SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A human smuggler (also known as a “coyote”) was taken into federal custody today on a criminal complaint charging him with unlawful transportation of noncitizens without status in the United States, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
Sacramento bans homeless camps within 500 feet of schools by making campuses "critical infrastructure"
SACRAMENTO – City council members in Sacramento have voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of any K-12 school.The vote, which happened Tuesday, adds schools to the city's list of "critical infrastructure." The classification means the city does not have to first offer shelter to someone camped near schools before they could be moved.Councilmembers say the city has been inundated with complaints about children feeling unsafe walking to school.There have also been reported run-ins with homeless people around campuses. Other areas on Sacramento's critical infrastructure list include: hospitals, bridges, fire stations, levees and water sources.Anyone caught breaking the rules could face a fine of up to $25,000.
KCRA.com
Homeless camps banned near Sacramento school campuses
People experiencing homelessness in Sacramento will no longer be allowed to camp within 500 feet of a school campus. On Tuesday night, the Sacramento City Council voted to add K-12 schools to the list of “critical infrastructure.”. The ordinance protecting critical infrastructure includes the boundary. People are not allowed...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento County Election Officials are Registering Homeless Drug Addicts to Vote
“For the first time since the pandemic began, staff from Sacramento County’s elections agency set up tables Thursday at Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit that provides services for homeless people,” the Associated Press reported. Think about that. Sacramento County is registering homeless drug addicts and homeless mentally ill...
Homeless encampments can't be within 500 feet of a school, says new ordinance
SACRAMENTO -- Homeless encampments have been banned from being no closer than 500 feet from schools, now added to Sacramento's critical infrastructure ordinance, including locations like daycares, hospitals, colleges, levees, and communication infrastructure. The move comes one month after Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced the resolution to add schools to the list. She said in September, her office receives daily calls from concerned families about student safety due to encampments that are near schools. In September, a man who was believed to be homeless was arrested for making sexual gestures toward students near Sutter Middle School and banging on the window...
Road work closes several ramps between I-5 and US-50
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, there will be several connector ramps closed between Interstate 5 and U.S. Route 50, according to Caltrans District 3. Caltrans said that the ramps will be closed due to vegetation and drainage work in the area. Here are the following ramps that will be closed Wednesday evening into […]
SFist
Bizarrely, Clarence Thomas’s Wife Is Pumping Money Into an East Bay School Board Race
Three candidates for the Acalanes Union High School District Governing Board have pulled in more than $10,000 in campaign contributions, much of it from the insurrectionist wing of the Republican party. Whatever your feelings about the SF school board recall election last February, it certainly benefited somewhat from support from...
Greater Milwaukee Today
What are the best hidden – and affordable – wine regions around Sacramento? See these 6 spots
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
sacramentocityexpress.com
Meet ‘the mayor’ of the Miller Park Safe Ground
Some people call Dana Goode “the mayor” of the Miller Park Safe Ground. Goode has been in and out of homelessness for many years and says she once was addicted to crack cocaine. She has been clean and sober for eight years now — and is hoping her stay in the City of Sacramento’s Safe Ground program is the path to real housing and a better life.
Rain possible in Sacramento area this weekend: Freeze watch also in place in surrounding counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Over the weekend the Sacramento area will possibly see rain, wind, and snow in the mountains, along with a freeze watch in Lassen, Eastern Plumas and Eastern Sierra Counties. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday there is a 20% chance of showers in Sacramento with a high of 71 degrees. […]
KCRA.com
NAACP launches survey for reporting racism at schools across the Sacramento region
The Greater Sacramento Chapter of the NAACP has launched a survey for people to report instances of racism at schools. Betty Williams, the group’s president, said the goal is to capture instances of hate that people don’t feel comfortable sharing directly to their school. She joined the KCRA...
KCRA.com
‘We are deep into this recovery mission’: Cal OES details Mosquito Fire recovery efforts
The Mosquito Fire burned through both Placer and El Dorado counties in September, charring a total of 76,788 acres. Although the fire is listed as 95% contained, recovery efforts are still underway. "We are deep into this recovery mission," said Alyson Hanner with the California Office of Emergency Services. "This...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento DA warns of rainbow fentanyl in Sacramento
Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert issued a warning that rainbow fentanyl is in Sacramento. PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT: Rainbow Fentanyl in Sacramento!. District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert warns the public that rainbow fentanyl pills are now in the Sacramento community. Law enforcement has recently made the first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure in the Sacramento region.
Fox40
Destination California: Roseville, Sacramento, Half Moon Bay, and Reno
Gary and Scott are off again on today’s Studio 40 Live special. Heading out to get their car from the Roseville Toyota Automall and getting the wheels in top performance at Big O’ Tires. Afterwards, they’ll be driving down to Oceano Half Moon Bay and then to the Grand Sierra Resort.
Fox40
Department of Labor: Sacramento-area business failed to pay overtime, employed minors in hazardous occupations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento-area pallet manufacturer was ordered to pay $216,674 in unpaid overtime wages and damages after it illegally failed to pay overtime rates to employees. The U.S. Department of Labor said Martinez Pallets, which has location in Rio Linda and West Sacramento, did not pay...
What are Sacramento’s rainiest months and what is the city’s average annual rainfall?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When temperatures cool down in the fall and winter in Sacramento, that is when the city typically has its rainfall, according to weather data from the previous three decades from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA’s data says Sacramento receives rain about 58 days a year and nearly all of […]
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
