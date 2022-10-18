ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Complete High Speed Rail Failure

As I come to the close of my sixth year on the Board of Supervisors, I have seen many issues fall and rise in terms of importance for the residents of Sacramento County. For example, homelessness went from an issue that I barely ever received a phone call about when I first entered office, and transformed into one of the biggest issues on most people’s minds. But one issue has remained troubling to Sacramento County residents since the day I entered office until now, and that is the deplorable condition of Sacramento County roads.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento bans homeless camps within 500 feet of schools by making campuses "critical infrastructure"

SACRAMENTO – City council members in Sacramento have voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of any K-12 school.The vote, which happened Tuesday, adds schools to the city's list of "critical infrastructure." The classification means the city does not have to first offer shelter to someone camped near schools before they could be moved.Councilmembers say the city has been inundated with complaints about children feeling unsafe walking to school.There have also been reported run-ins with homeless people around campuses. Other areas on Sacramento's critical infrastructure list include: hospitals, bridges, fire stations, levees and water sources.Anyone caught breaking the rules could face a fine of up to $25,000.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Road work closes several ramps between I-5 and US-50

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, there will be several connector ramps closed between Interstate 5 and U.S. Route 50, according to Caltrans District 3. Caltrans said that the ramps will be closed due to vegetation and drainage work in the area. Here are the following ramps that will be closed Wednesday evening into […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

What are the best hidden – and affordable – wine regions around Sacramento? See these 6 spots

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Meet ‘the mayor’ of the Miller Park Safe Ground

Some people call Dana Goode “the mayor” of the Miller Park Safe Ground. Goode has been in and out of homelessness for many years and says she once was addicted to crack cocaine. She has been clean and sober for eight years now — and is hoping her stay in the City of Sacramento’s Safe Ground program is the path to real housing and a better life.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento DA warns of rainbow fentanyl in Sacramento

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert issued a warning that rainbow fentanyl is in Sacramento. PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT: Rainbow Fentanyl in Sacramento!. District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert warns the public that rainbow fentanyl pills are now in the Sacramento community. Law enforcement has recently made the first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure in the Sacramento region.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

