A UF student was released from jail Tuesday after assaulting an employee at a Gainesville bar for the second time in three months. Kaleb Wiswall, a 20-year-old New York native, is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly intoxication, according to court records. Wiswall was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail Tuesday at 1:17 a.m. He was originally held on a $20,000 bond but had the fee reduced to $2,000 by working through a bondsman, according to the jail.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO