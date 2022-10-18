BLOOMINGTON – The top brass at the Illinois Manufacturing Association reports manufacturing is booming in McLean county – but around the state, not so much. “We’re growing here in Illinois, unfortunately, were growing slower than our neighboring states since the recession in 2009, so in the last decade, we’ve added about 40,000 manufacturing jobs – which is good, except when you compare it to our neighboring states, who’ve all added at least twice that amount, so we’ve added jobs a little bit slower,” Mark Denzler, President, and CEO of the IMA told WJBC.

