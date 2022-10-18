Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Notebook: Bradley Picked Second in MVC, Illinois’ Brad Underwood Plays in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Missouri Valley preseason poll likes Bradley. But it loves Drake. The Bulldogs received 52 of a possible 54 first place votes and is tabbed as the MVC men’s basketball preseason favorite. Bradley received one first place vote and finished second in the league’s preseason poll announced Wednesday. Southern Illinois, which […]
Bradley to Honor 2006 Sweet 16 Team Next Month
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It should be quite the homecoming. Bradley is set to honor one of its most popular basketball teams ever by putting it in the BU Athletics Hall of Fame next month. The 2005-06 Braves, who stormed into the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with upset wins over Kansas and Pitt, will be […]
courierpapers.com
MHS Marching Band wins at Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational
The Morton High School Marching Band adds to their list of accomplishments in 2022 by winning best in their Class and overall Grand Champion at the Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational at Lincoln-Way High School in New Lenox, IL. The Marching Potters competed against four other bands in their Class and 21 bands in all competed in the tournament that took place on October 15, 2022.
Sunrun opens East Peoria branch, brings new jobs to Central Illinois
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Greater access to solar energy and hundreds of green jobs are coming to Central Illinois. Wednesday, city and state leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon for SunRun’s new East Peoria branch. Sunrun is a company that offers home solar, battery storage, and energy services. East Peoria is the company’s third location […]
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
videtteonline.com
ISU student Jakai Martin recounts story of homophobic assault, calls for university support
Jakai Martin, a queer and gender non-conforming student at Illinois State University, was physically and verbally assaulted at an off-campus Homecoming party Saturday. Martin, a junior sociology major, was called homophobic slurs and hit by an unidentified ISU student and member of Greek life. They are pressing charges against the...
wcbu.org
Germantown Hills voters will see tax, athletic complex questions on November ballot
Will a long-planned athletic complex finally make it off the drawing board and into Germantown Hills? It's one of two big questions voters will settle next month. Voters in the Germantown Hills school district are asked to approve issuing $7 million worth of bonds to construct an athletic complex on the vacant land along Illinois Route 116 between the Whispering Oaks subdivision and the Illinois State Police District 8 headquarters.
nypressnews.com
Pulse of the Heartland: Peoria yearning for the middle in a nation of angry extremes: ‘It just makes your heart sink’
Vaudeville entertainers are believed to have been the first to pose that question when scripting their acts in the early 1900s, thinking if the material went over well with crowds in a traditional heartland city such as Peoria, it’d probably land with mainstream audiences across the country. The Peoria...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
Central Illinois Proud
Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Proton beam’s journey to OSF could cause delays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The particle accelerator that will provide unique cancer treatments is set to arrive at OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute on Wednesday, and could cause traffic delays. The 100-ton particle accelerator will be slowly traveling to OSF through Central Illinois Wednesday morning, and it is expected to...
wcbu.org
Solar energy services company expects to bring ‘hundreds’ of jobs to new Greater Peoria branch
A national solar energy company aims to bring hundreds of permanent jobs to the Peoria area over the next few years. Sunrun, which touts itself as a leading provider of residential solar, battery storage and energy services, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new branch office on High Point Lane, along the Interstate 74 corridor in East Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed line closes Main St. in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A downed Xfinity fiber optics line has closed traffic on Main Street near Guth Road and Oakwood Drive in Washington Wednesday. According to a Washington police Facebook post, a line carrying 911 and other communications was pulled down at about 1:40 PM. Xfinity has workers on the scene.
Rare cancer treatment technology expected to arrive at OSF Healthcare this week
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rare high-tech equipment is on its way to Peoria to improve cancer treatment. It’s part of OSF Healthcare’s new Cancer Institute, which is currently under construction. Proton beam therapy is a specialized form of cancer treatment that targets tumors without damaging surrounding tissues. The technology is currently only available in around […]
wcbu.org
Man found dead in East Peoria identified as Florida resident
A man found dead Monday in a wooded area along Columbia Street in East Peoria has been identified as a 62-year-old Florida resident. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Kevin Harlan of Jacksonville Beach had been reported missing from North Pekin in April. Family members say Harlan had been living...
1470 WMBD
Giant ‘proton beam’ coming to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — OSF HealthCare is moving into the next phase of construction for the OSF Cancer Institute as a giant proton beam is being brought to the St. Francis Medical Center campus this week. OSF HealthCare Central Region CEO Bob Anderson says the proton beam began its journey...
KWQC
Galesburg BMWED leader reacts as union heads back to the bargaining table with BNSF
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The third-largest railroad union in the country rejected its tentative agreement with BNSF railway last week, renewing the possibility of a major railway strike. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division represents more than 11,000 maintenance workers who repair the tracks trains travel on. On...
wjbc.com
Manufacturing is booming in McLean County – but for the rest of the state, not so much
BLOOMINGTON – The top brass at the Illinois Manufacturing Association reports manufacturing is booming in McLean county – but around the state, not so much. “We’re growing here in Illinois, unfortunately, were growing slower than our neighboring states since the recession in 2009, so in the last decade, we’ve added about 40,000 manufacturing jobs – which is good, except when you compare it to our neighboring states, who’ve all added at least twice that amount, so we’ve added jobs a little bit slower,” Mark Denzler, President, and CEO of the IMA told WJBC.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
