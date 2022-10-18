Read full article on original website
Related
channel1450.com
Pleasant Plains Hands Lutheran High Just Third Loss This Season
The Athens Warriors spoiled the expected matchup between Pleasant Plains and Lutheran High at the County tournament, so we had to wait a month for this one. The Cardinals who went to state in 2A last season and finished second, traveled to Our Saviors on Wednesday night to take on the Crusaders who went to state in 1A last season and finished fourth. Pleasant Plains won 25-23, 25-21 to complete a busy week before regionals next week. The Cardinals beat Rochester at Rochester in three sets on Monday, and now head to the Athens regional next week, where they’ll play Sacred Heart Griffin in the semifinals. Lutheran High heads to the Mt Pulaski regional next week after looking to wrap up the outright MSM title on Thursday in Edinburg.
channel1450.com
Mt Pulaski Sweeps Williamsville For Non-Conference Win
Mt Pulaski hosted Williamsville Wednesday night in non-conference action. The Toppers picked up the two set victory 25-16, 25-22. They travel to Jacksonville on Thursday while Williamsville travels to Hartsburg Emden.
channel1450.com
Warriors Host Trojans In Sangamo Conference Week Nine Title Tilt
Here’s our hype video to get you ready for Friday, October 21, 2022 – Week Nine in the Sangamo conference. The Athens Warriors (7-1) host the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans (8-0). If Athens wins, the Sangamo crown is split three ways between Williamsville, Maroa-Forsyth and Athens. If the Trojans win, they claim the title outright heading into the 2A playoffs.
channel1450.com
The Download with DP Ep 17 – Josh Jostes
Josh Jostes joins ahead of the Week Nine Sangamo showdown between his 8-0 Trojans and the 7-1 Athens Warriors to talk all things Maroa-Forsyth football and plenty more. DP discusses the playoff outlook coming on Channel1450 for the next week.
courierpapers.com
MHS Marching Band wins at Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational
The Morton High School Marching Band adds to their list of accomplishments in 2022 by winning best in their Class and overall Grand Champion at the Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational at Lincoln-Way High School in New Lenox, IL. The Marching Potters competed against four other bands in their Class and 21 bands in all competed in the tournament that took place on October 15, 2022.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Barbara E. Freitag
Barbara E. Freitag, 79 of Springfield, passed away at 10:05a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her home. She was born on August 9, 1943 in Chicago, the daughter of Edward and Rose (Slodnick) Schwartz. She married Richard Freitag on July 21, 1963 in Chicago. Barb graduated from the University of Illinois and worked in public relations for Lincoln Land Community College for 15 years. She loved reading, musicals, and spending time with her family.
wlds.com
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
1470 WMBD
Fire damages garage at East Peoria senior living facility
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – No one was hurt but a garage at a senior living facility in East Peoria was damaged by fire late Thursday morning. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says when crews were called to the Accolade Healthcare facility off Centennial Drive, an evacuation had begun.
Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
Central Illinois Proud
Say it ain’t snow! Central Illinois sees the first snowflakes of the season on Monday
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A blast of arctic air is bringing near record cold to Central Illinois this week and is some of the coldest air we’ve seen since late March. The arctic air also brought an unwelcomed guest to the area, snow! While the snow did not stick and resulted in no accumulation, Peoria officially reported a Trace of snow and October 17th, 2022 will go down as the first snowfall for Peoria in the 2022-’23 winter season.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
1470 WMBD
Massive particle accelerator arrives at OSF campus
PEORIA, Ill. — The project to install massive new equipment at the new OSF health Cancer Institute in Peoria is making progress with the arrival of a giant particle accelerator. The device was seen moving slowly through town on a giant flat-bed trailer hooked to a big rig, traveling...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WEEK-TV Peoria Meteorologist Devan Masciulli?
In just one year at WEEK-TV, Devan Masciulli rose to become Peoria’s favorite meteorologist. However, when her viewers did not see her on the broadcast for the last few days, they wondered what had happened to Devan Masciulli and where she was. The meteorologist has recently announced the reason behind her absence on social media. Devan Masciulli’s family is having a hard time after an unfortunate tragedy. Read on to find out what happened to the meteorologist and her family in this Devan Masciulli wiki.
thebengilpost.com
Michelle’s Pharmacy suddenly closes
Michelle’s Pharmacy customers were surprised and confused last week when the business announced they have closed all three locations in Gillespie, Carlinville and Bunker Hill. The locations did not open as scheduled on Thursday, October 13 leading customers standing outside the Gillespie location confused and asking neighbors if they...
foxillinois.com
Memorial Holiday Fest returns to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Memorial Holiday Fest is returning to Springfield in 2022. The Holiday fest will feature community events on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield. A tree lighting will kick off Memorial Holiday Fest at 4:30 p.m. on November...
nowdecatur.com
Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents
October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
Central Illinois Proud
The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
Comments / 0