The Athens Warriors spoiled the expected matchup between Pleasant Plains and Lutheran High at the County tournament, so we had to wait a month for this one. The Cardinals who went to state in 2A last season and finished second, traveled to Our Saviors on Wednesday night to take on the Crusaders who went to state in 1A last season and finished fourth. Pleasant Plains won 25-23, 25-21 to complete a busy week before regionals next week. The Cardinals beat Rochester at Rochester in three sets on Monday, and now head to the Athens regional next week, where they’ll play Sacred Heart Griffin in the semifinals. Lutheran High heads to the Mt Pulaski regional next week.

PLEASANT PLAINS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO