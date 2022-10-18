Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Warriors Host Trojans In Sangamo Conference Week Nine Title Tilt
Here’s our hype video to get you ready for Friday, October 21, 2022 – Week Nine in the Sangamo conference. The Athens Warriors (7-1) host the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans (8-0). If Athens wins, the Sangamo crown is split three ways between Williamsville, Maroa-Forsyth and Athens. If the Trojans win, they claim the title outright heading into the 2A playoffs.
channel1450.com
Mt Pulaski Sweeps Williamsville For Non-Conference Win
Mt Pulaski hosted Williamsville Wednesday night in non-conference action. The Toppers picked up the two set victory 25-16, 25-22. They travel to Jacksonville on Thursday while Williamsville travels to Hartsburg Emden.
channel1450.com
Pleasant Plains Hands Lutheran High Just Second Loss This Season
The Athens Warriors spoiled the expected matchup between Pleasant Plains and Lutheran High at the County tournament, so we had to wait a month for this one. The Cardinals who went to state in 2A last season and finished second, traveled to Our Saviors on Wednesday night to take on the Crusaders who went to state in 1A last season and finished fourth. Pleasant Plains won 25-23, 25-21 to complete a busy week before regionals next week. The Cardinals beat Rochester at Rochester in three sets on Monday, and now head to the Athens regional next week, where they’ll play Sacred Heart Griffin in the semifinals. Lutheran High heads to the Mt Pulaski regional next week.
channel1450.com
Cyclones Take 2022 Girls City Swim Championship
It was back and forth all night long between the Senators and the Cyclones with both teams near the top of the podium all night. SHG was able to just edge out Springfield 141-135 to claim the City title back this season.
channel1450.com
The Download with DP Ep 17 – Josh Jostes
Josh Jostes joins ahead of the Week Nine Sangamo showdown between his 8-0 Trojans and the 7-1 Athens Warriors to talk all things Maroa-Forsyth football and plenty more. DP discusses the playoff outlook coming on Channel1450 for the next week.
channel1450.com
Hartl Talks Commitment To The University Of Kansas
Springfield High graduate and state champion Ben Hartl committed to play baseball at the University of Kansas following next season at Heartland Community College. We spoke with the catcher at the Corn Crib on Tuesday afternoon about his decision and what he’s working on.
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
Central Illinois Proud
Say it ain’t snow! Central Illinois sees the first snowflakes of the season on Monday
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A blast of arctic air is bringing near record cold to Central Illinois this week and is some of the coldest air we’ve seen since late March. The arctic air also brought an unwelcomed guest to the area, snow! While the snow did not stick and resulted in no accumulation, Peoria officially reported a Trace of snow and October 17th, 2022 will go down as the first snowfall for Peoria in the 2022-’23 winter season.
roadtirement.com
Lincoln’s Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois
Lincoln’s tomb is in the huge Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. This is a State historic site, not a National property. The impressive structure is on top of a hill in roughly the center of the cemetery grounds. You enter the tomb into a small round room. There...
wlds.com
Carrollton Police Chief, Greene County State’s Attorney Have Row Over Recent Plea Deal
A recent plea deal in a residential burglary and aggravated battery case in Greene County Court has caused a rift between the Carrollton Chief of Police and the Greene County State’s Attorney. Carrollton Police Chief Mike McCartney told the Greene Prairie Press this past week that he’s angry that...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed line closes Main St. in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A downed Xfinity fiber optics line has closed traffic on Main Street near Guth Road and Oakwood Drive in Washington Wednesday. According to a Washington police Facebook post, a line carrying 911 and other communications was pulled down at about 1:40 PM. Xfinity has workers on the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Proton beam’s journey to OSF could cause delays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The particle accelerator that will provide unique cancer treatments is set to arrive at OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute on Wednesday, and could cause traffic delays. The 100-ton particle accelerator will be slowly traveling to OSF through Central Illinois Wednesday morning, and it is expected to...
wlds.com
One Person Injured in Old State Road Rollover Crash on Friday
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Old State Road late Friday that resulted in one man being airlifted to an area hospital. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports today that a 2014 Ford SUV driven by 42 year old Hank A. Davidson of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Old State Road at approximately 9PM Friday when the vehicle veered off the pavement to the right and collided with the ditch and culvert on the north side of the roadway near Wallbaum Lane.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for 3 in relation to theft
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three people of interest in a theft at a local business. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers are looking for the three people of interest in connection to the theft of four apple products worth more than $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8.
Central Illinois Proud
The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin building catches fire, cause still undetermined
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin firefighters are looking for answers in the cause of a fire Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at 248 Derby St. in Pekin within a boarded-up building. No one was injured in the fire or the emergency response, said interim Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise.
wglt.org
In south Bloomington, 4 candidates are running for 2 seats on the McLean County Board
The candidates running to represent south Bloomington on the McLean County Board say they’re pleased with recent mental and behavioral health initiatives and look to build on those successes if they’re elected. There are four candidates – two Republicans, two Democrats – running for two seats in District...
