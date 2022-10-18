Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State faces quick turnaround against Iowa FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery At Coralville Reopens With a Shiny New LookMadocCoralville, IA
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
Related
Daily Iowan
Photos: 2022 Iowa Women’s Basketball Media Day
Iowa women’s basketball hosted its 2022 media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. The Associated Press ranked Iowa No. 4 in its preseason women’s basketball poll on Tuesday, with Iowa behind No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, and No. 3 Texas. Iowa ended its season in round...
Daily Iowan
Elle Otto proves to be key transfer for Iowa soccer
Elle Otto has burst onto the scene in her first season on the Iowa soccer team. The sophomore, who transferred from Mississippi State in the spring, has led Iowa in assists with four and is the second-leading point scorer with 10. The forward, from Grandville, Michigan, has played in 15...
Daily Iowan
‘Pressure is a privilege’: Iowa women’s basketball embracing preseason rankings
In the Iowa women’s basketball locker room, there’s a signed piece of paper from six-time Wimbledon winner Billie Jean King that reads “pressure is a privilege.”. When King gave that paper to Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, she put it up on the wall for her entire team to read.
Daily Iowan
Record to date: 12-3, $1,722
Don’t get me wrong; I don’t see another 55-24 type of game breaking out in Columbus this week. But Iowa won’t lose this game by 30. With CJ Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams leading the way, the Buckeyes might very well boast the best offense in college football.
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa football take on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus
Iowa football will play No. 2 Ohio State Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. on FOX and will follow Big Noon Kickoff — the network’s weekly college football pregame showing featuring former Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush and ex-Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn. The program is hosted by Rob Stone and will air from OSU’s Recreation and Physical Activity Center.
Daily Iowan
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 8 college football games
Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (14-16): Ohio State — 55-24 in 2017 is a distant memory. Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (19-11): Ohio State — There’s absolutely no chance. Like, literally zero chance Iowa wins. Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (18-12): Ohio State — I don’t believe in miracles...
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball held to season-low hitting percentage, swept by No. 9 Minnesota
Iowa volleyball fell to No. 9 Minnesota, 3-0, inside Xtream Arena on Wednesday. Iowa is now 1-8 in conference play, including two losses to Minnesota, and 7-13 overall. “Just being a little off in the Big Ten will get you eaten alive,” first-year head coach Jim Barnes said. “It’s just disappointing that we weren’t ready to play.”
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Minnesota
The Minnesota Gophers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 3-0, at Xtream Arena on Wednesday. Minnesota had a total of 38 kills, while Iowa had a total of 35 kills. Minnesota outside hitter Taylor Landfair had a total of 13 kills. Melani Shaffmaster had a total of 29 assists. The Hawkeyes next...
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball’s Audrey Black continuing Hawkeye tradition
Outside hitter Audrey Black from Aurora, Colorado, has made her case for being a valuable player for Iowa volleyball this season. Black was originally drawn to the Hawkeyes because of the city and the “Iowa Nice” attitude witnessed while on campus. But Black already had connections to the state of Iowa and the university before ever stepping foot in Iowa City.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowans shouldn’t take Iowa for granted
Anywhere you live long enough will eventually become old news. As someone born and raised here, this is how I feel about Iowa. But the older I get, the more I realize my “boring” childhood in various Midwestern small towns also allowed me to have greater independence and opportunities than I would have had if my family lived in a more urban environment.
Daily Iowan
DITV: Fri Oct 21st, 2022
On this Friday morning edition of DITV news Samantha Bielema, Max von Gries, and Tionna Tobias give you this latest news in and around the University of Iowa. NEW LIVE SHOWS EVERY MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND FRIDAY @8:30am/ct.
Daily Iowan
Pancheros celebrates 30 years of business
Rodney Anderson had an idea for a local college-town restaurant in 1992: Chicago-style burritos. With this idea in mind, he opened Pancheros Mexican Grill on Washington and Clinton streets in Iowa City —which has since launched 72 locations in 12 states. The Tex-Mex restaurant is still pressing fresh tortillas...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City receives planning grant for bridge improvements
A grant from the Federal Highway Administration will allow Iowa City to begin planning improvements to the Burlington Street Bridge. The $300,000 grant was announced in August as a part of the Bridge Investment Program created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law has created a five-year plan that will provide $350 billion to federal highway programs.
Daily Iowan
Avoiding election day chaos: early voting begins in Iowa
Many Johnson County residents decided to get ahead of election night by voting early at the satellite early voting location in the Iowa Memorial Union. Early voting is available at the IMU until Friday, and voting is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early voting began on Wednesday and...
Daily Iowan
Guest Column | Our future is at stake
Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa Legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
Daily Iowan
UI alum Andre Wright opens Wright House Of Fashion in Iowa City
The Daily Iowan spoke with Andre Wright, a University of Iowa alum, about establishing the Wright House Of Fashion and the opportunities it will offer in Iowa City. The Wright House Of Fashion will be located in the building previously owned by Iowa City Varsity Cleaners. It will open to the public in May 2023 and is the first educational fashion house in Iowa City.
Daily Iowan
UI College of Law launches new environmental initiative after receiving $5 million donation
The University of Iowa College of Law created an initiative for students to learn about environmental law through mentorship and public discussions on hot-button issues. College of Law class of 1976 alumni Charlotte and Fred Hubbell gifted the college $5 million in November 2021 to establish the Hubbell Environmental Law Initiative. The commitment is the largest in the college’s history.
Daily Iowan
UI screenwriting alum returns to Iowa City for film premiere at FilmScene
When David Kajganich moved from the Midwest to Los Angeles to become a screenwriter, he didn’t anticipate finding success. Born and raised in Ohio, Kajganich always thought he would return to the Midwest. After achieving success as a screenwriter in LA, Kajganich placed his roots where he could pursue his career.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council buys properties for potential Amtrak Iowa City to Chicago route
Iowa City City Council approved a request to purchase three residential properties near the Iowa Interstate Railroad rail yard on Tuesday to provide space for a potential Amtrak rail route between Chicago and Iowa City. City of Iowa City staff negotiated a deal to buy 800 S. Van Buren St.,...
Daily Iowan
Former UI Pen Pal Project participant returns as new program leader
The University of Iowa’s Pen Pal Project welcomed a familiar face as the program’s newest coordinator. Karla Madrigal was hired in September as an academic coach for the Center for Inclusive Academic Excellence. She also took on the coordinator position for the Pen Pal Project, an almost 30-year-old partnership between the UI and West Liberty Elementary’s fourth-grade students.
Comments / 0