Iowa City, IA

Photos: 2022 Iowa Women’s Basketball Media Day

Iowa women’s basketball hosted its 2022 media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. The Associated Press ranked Iowa No. 4 in its preseason women’s basketball poll on Tuesday, with Iowa behind No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, and No. 3 Texas. Iowa ended its season in round...
Elle Otto proves to be key transfer for Iowa soccer

Elle Otto has burst onto the scene in her first season on the Iowa soccer team. The sophomore, who transferred from Mississippi State in the spring, has led Iowa in assists with four and is the second-leading point scorer with 10. The forward, from Grandville, Michigan, has played in 15...
Record to date: 12-3, $1,722

Don’t get me wrong; I don’t see another 55-24 type of game breaking out in Columbus this week. But Iowa won’t lose this game by 30. With CJ Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams leading the way, the Buckeyes might very well boast the best offense in college football.
Where to watch Iowa football take on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus

Iowa football will play No. 2 Ohio State Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. on FOX and will follow Big Noon Kickoff — the network’s weekly college football pregame showing featuring former Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush and ex-Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn. The program is hosted by Rob Stone and will air from OSU’s Recreation and Physical Activity Center.
Iowa volleyball held to season-low hitting percentage, swept by No. 9 Minnesota

Iowa volleyball fell to No. 9 Minnesota, 3-0, inside Xtream Arena on Wednesday. Iowa is now 1-8 in conference play, including two losses to Minnesota, and 7-13 overall. “Just being a little off in the Big Ten will get you eaten alive,” first-year head coach Jim Barnes said. “It’s just disappointing that we weren’t ready to play.”
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Minnesota

The Minnesota Gophers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 3-0, at Xtream Arena on Wednesday. Minnesota had a total of 38 kills, while Iowa had a total of 35 kills. Minnesota outside hitter Taylor Landfair had a total of 13 kills. Melani Shaffmaster had a total of 29 assists. The Hawkeyes next...
Iowa volleyball’s Audrey Black continuing Hawkeye tradition

Outside hitter Audrey Black from Aurora, Colorado, has made her case for being a valuable player for Iowa volleyball this season. Black was originally drawn to the Hawkeyes because of the city and the “Iowa Nice” attitude witnessed while on campus. But Black already had connections to the state of Iowa and the university before ever stepping foot in Iowa City.
Opinion | Iowans shouldn’t take Iowa for granted

Anywhere you live long enough will eventually become old news. As someone born and raised here, this is how I feel about Iowa. But the older I get, the more I realize my “boring” childhood in various Midwestern small towns also allowed me to have greater independence and opportunities than I would have had if my family lived in a more urban environment.
DITV: Fri Oct 21st, 2022

On this Friday morning edition of DITV news Samantha Bielema, Max von Gries, and Tionna Tobias give you this latest news in and around the University of Iowa. NEW LIVE SHOWS EVERY MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND FRIDAY @8:30am/ct.
Pancheros celebrates 30 years of business

Rodney Anderson had an idea for a local college-town restaurant in 1992: Chicago-style burritos. With this idea in mind, he opened Pancheros Mexican Grill on Washington and Clinton streets in Iowa City —which has since launched 72 locations in 12 states. The Tex-Mex restaurant is still pressing fresh tortillas...
Iowa City receives planning grant for bridge improvements

A grant from the Federal Highway Administration will allow Iowa City to begin planning improvements to the Burlington Street Bridge. The $300,000 grant was announced in August as a part of the Bridge Investment Program created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law has created a five-year plan that will provide $350 billion to federal highway programs.
Avoiding election day chaos: early voting begins in Iowa

Many Johnson County residents decided to get ahead of election night by voting early at the satellite early voting location in the Iowa Memorial Union. Early voting is available at the IMU until Friday, and voting is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early voting began on Wednesday and...
Guest Column | Our future is at stake

Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa Legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
UI alum Andre Wright opens Wright House Of Fashion in Iowa City

The Daily Iowan spoke with Andre Wright, a University of Iowa alum, about establishing the Wright House Of Fashion and the opportunities it will offer in Iowa City. The Wright House Of Fashion will be located in the building previously owned by Iowa City Varsity Cleaners. It will open to the public in May 2023 and is the first educational fashion house in Iowa City.
UI College of Law launches new environmental initiative after receiving $5 million donation

The University of Iowa College of Law created an initiative for students to learn about environmental law through mentorship and public discussions on hot-button issues. College of Law class of 1976 alumni Charlotte and Fred Hubbell gifted the college $5 million in November 2021 to establish the Hubbell Environmental Law Initiative. The commitment is the largest in the college’s history.
UI screenwriting alum returns to Iowa City for film premiere at FilmScene

When David Kajganich moved from the Midwest to Los Angeles to become a screenwriter, he didn’t anticipate finding success. Born and raised in Ohio, Kajganich always thought he would return to the Midwest. After achieving success as a screenwriter in LA, Kajganich placed his roots where he could pursue his career.
Former UI Pen Pal Project participant returns as new program leader

The University of Iowa’s Pen Pal Project welcomed a familiar face as the program’s newest coordinator. Karla Madrigal was hired in September as an academic coach for the Center for Inclusive Academic Excellence. She also took on the coordinator position for the Pen Pal Project, an almost 30-year-old partnership between the UI and West Liberty Elementary’s fourth-grade students.
