Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Girls soccer: Ponies top Woodbury to claim fifth straight section crown
OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After needing each and every one of its five goals during a 5-4 semifinal victory over East Ridge, the Stillwater girls soccer team took a more conservative path to a 1-0 victory over Woodbury in the finals of the Section 4AAA tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Stillwater Area High School. It is the fifth straight section championship for the top-seeded Ponies (16-2), who will play in the state quarterfinals on Oct. 25-27 against an opponent to be determined. ...
Podcast: Can Padres take Game 3 in Philadelphia? Here's how they can win
Padres writer Kevin Acee and sports editor Jay Posner discuss the NLCS series as Game 3 approaches Friday in Philadelphia
‘I need to do better’: Brian Ferentz’s self evaluation, thoughts on job status
The path for Iowa doesn’t get any easier to start out of the bye week. The Hawkeyes travel to take on No. 2 Ohio State. Iowa owns the nation’s worst total offense and the Hawkeyes score just 14.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Ohio State boasts the nation’s No. 5 total defense, surrendering just 253.5 yards per game. Iowa’s offense averages less total offense per game than Ohio State’s defense gives up. The Buckeyes are No. 10 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 15.67 points per game. Suffice it to say that there’s no path to victory for the Hawkeyes that doesn’t include offensive...
Oklahoma State eager for postseason run after 1-year ban
Oklahoma State has the postseason in its sights after being banned last season. The NCAA punished the Cowboys after former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 so he could help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Evans was arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation in 2017, and he pleaded guilty in 2019. Oklahoma State played in the NCAA Tournament in 2021 while the case was being appealed. The appeal was denied last November. With no shot at the NCAA Tournament or even the Big 12 Tournament, the Cowboys struggled and finished with a 15-15 record. “It was a really, really difficult season for our team to go through last year with that already on the forefront before we ever played a game, no question about it,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said.
Senators aim to ‘turn it up another gear’ vs. Coyotes
The Ottawa Senators don’t look like the team that finished near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings the past
Tanking? Panthers positioned for No. 1 pick after CMC trade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Some might say it’s a rebuild. Others might go so far as to call it tanking. Either way, the Carolina Panthers, who’ve already fired a coach this season and own the NFL’s worst record at 1-5, are now well positioned to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft — and land the franchise quarterback they’ve coveted for years. The Panthers’ offense was already dead last in the league — and that was before the team traded its best player, Christian McCaffrey, to the San Francisco 49ers and starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals. General manager Scott Fitterer said Friday the decision to deal McCaffrey was in the best interest of the future of the organization.
