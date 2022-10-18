Oklahoma State has the postseason in its sights after being banned last season. The NCAA punished the Cowboys after former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 so he could help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Evans was arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation in 2017, and he pleaded guilty in 2019. Oklahoma State played in the NCAA Tournament in 2021 while the case was being appealed. The appeal was denied last November. With no shot at the NCAA Tournament or even the Big 12 Tournament, the Cowboys struggled and finished with a 15-15 record. “It was a really, really difficult season for our team to go through last year with that already on the forefront before we ever played a game, no question about it,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 14 MINUTES AGO