Lady Blazers Claim 5th Straight District Championship (w/PHOTOS)
Make it five straight 8th District volleyball championships for University Heights Academy. The Lady Blazers survived a tough second set test and went on to complete a sweep of the Christian County Lady Colonels to pick up the title. The win gives the Lady Blazers an 8-0 record against 8th...
PHOTOS – 8th District All-District Volleyball Team
The members of the 2022 8th District All-District volleyball team were announced Thursday night following the 8th District championship match between UHA and Christian County. The members of the team are:. University Heights – Julia Thomas, Sarah Peebles, Olivia Oakley, and Claire Chewning. Christian County – Rylee Owens, Hailey...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Christian County in 8th District Final
The University Heights Academy Blazers and the Christian County Lady Colonels met Thursday night in the 8th District championship match. Check out some of the action from the evening in this video clip.
Lady Rebels Draw Top Ranked Bowling Green in 4th Region Opener
The draw was not especially kind to the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Thursday morning. For the third year in a row, the Lady Rebels have drawn the champions of the 14th District, one of the toughest volleyball districts in the state, for their opening round opponent in the 4th Region tournament.
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Austin Cavanaugh
Austin Cavanaugh will be chasing another region cross country title and history this weekend at the Class 2A region meet. The Trigg County senior is the two-time defending region champ after finishing in second place as a freshman. Only Sam “Fox” Love and Lynus “Fly” Wright have won three straight region titles for Trigg County.
Maroons to Get Rematch with St. X in State Quarterfinals
The 2nd Region boys soccer champions will get a chance to avenge an early season loss as they advance on to the state quarterfinals. Madisonville-North Hopkins advanced Tuesday night with a 5-0 home field win over Elizabethtown. J.J. Brown led the Maroons with two goals and an assist. Maverick Peyton...
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy
BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
Ascend Elements breaks ground on electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Christian County
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Local and state leaders, along with officials from Ascend Elements Inc., broke ground Thursday on what will be the largest facility of a company that recycles old lithium-ion batteries into sustainable battery materials. The new facility, called Apex 1, is being built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. It's...
Gladeville Elementary student dies in tragic accident days before 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing
A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky
A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
Clarksville club celebrates 100 years
The Country Woman’s Club of Clarksville celebrated its 100 Anniversary with an open house and reception on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Country Woman’s Club’s meeting house is located at 2216 Old Russellville Pike. The open house was celebrated with State Sen. Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts in attendance and reading proclamations to the club. The ladies performed a skit explaining the club’s history.
Two Charged After High-Speed Pursuit In Christian County
A man and woman were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit on Cox Mill Road in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Quarles says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Joseph Tyree on Eagle Way after he nearly missed hitting his cruiser.
The Highlands could bring high-priced apartments to Clarksville's Rossview Road
The Clarksville City Council is considering a rezoning request from applicant George R. Fleming that would place 326 high-end apartments on the corner of Rossview Road and Warfield Boulevard behind the Shell Sudden Service gas station. The rezoning request was discussed during the executive session of the council Sept. 29,...
Absentee and early voting options available before the Nov. 8 general election
The general election is on Nov. 8, but that isn’t the only day Kentuckians may cast a ballot. Here’s a rundown of voting options and information about polling places in Christian County. Absentee mail-in ballots. Kentucky voters who want to cast an absentee mail-in ballot in the November...
Native Americans were forced to travel through Nashville on the Trail of Tears. A remnant of the bridge they crossed remains downtown.
Nearly 200 years ago, about a thousand Cherokee people passed through Nashville, almost all of them on foot, and crossed over the Cumberland River on the Nashville Toll Bridge. That bridge is gone, but today one part of the original structure, a stone abutment, still stands on the west bank of the river.
