Russellville, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Lady Blazers Claim 5th Straight District Championship (w/PHOTOS)

Make it five straight 8th District volleyball championships for University Heights Academy. The Lady Blazers survived a tough second set test and went on to complete a sweep of the Christian County Lady Colonels to pick up the title. The win gives the Lady Blazers an 8-0 record against 8th...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – 8th District All-District Volleyball Team

The members of the 2022 8th District All-District volleyball team were announced Thursday night following the 8th District championship match between UHA and Christian County. The members of the team are:. University Heights – Julia Thomas, Sarah Peebles, Olivia Oakley, and Claire Chewning. Christian County – Rylee Owens, Hailey...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rebels Draw Top Ranked Bowling Green in 4th Region Opener

The draw was not especially kind to the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Thursday morning. For the third year in a row, the Lady Rebels have drawn the champions of the 14th District, one of the toughest volleyball districts in the state, for their opening round opponent in the 4th Region tournament.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Austin Cavanaugh

Austin Cavanaugh will be chasing another region cross country title and history this weekend at the Class 2A region meet. The Trigg County senior is the two-time defending region champ after finishing in second place as a freshman. Only Sam “Fox” Love and Lynus “Fly” Wright have won three straight region titles for Trigg County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Maroons to Get Rematch with St. X in State Quarterfinals

The 2nd Region boys soccer champions will get a chance to avenge an early season loss as they advance on to the state quarterfinals. Madisonville-North Hopkins advanced Tuesday night with a 5-0 home field win over Elizabethtown. J.J. Brown led the Maroons with two goals and an assist. Maverick Peyton...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WBKR

Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend

All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy

BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash

A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing

A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville club celebrates 100 years

The Country Woman’s Club of Clarksville celebrated its 100 Anniversary with an open house and reception on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Country Woman’s Club’s meeting house is located at 2216 Old Russellville Pike. The open house was celebrated with State Sen. Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts in attendance and reading proclamations to the club. The ladies performed a skit explaining the club’s history.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Two Charged After High-Speed Pursuit In Christian County

A man and woman were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit on Cox Mill Road in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Quarles says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Joseph Tyree on Eagle Way after he nearly missed hitting his cruiser.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

