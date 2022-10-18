Read full article on original website
McDonald's Limited-Edition Adult Happy Meal Toys Are Listed for as Much as $300,000 on EBay
McDonald's recently-released adult Happy Meal was designed to engender feelings of "nostalgia" among its older customers. Instead, it's kicked off a bidding war. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box has already sold out at many McDonald's locations across the country, meaning that the only way for collectors to get their hands on the toys is through the secondary market.
