FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Public Schools to Utilize Metal Detectors for the First Time
Now when you walk into a Hartford school, you may notice something you have not seen before: metal detectors. It is the first time that Hartford Public Schools has ever utilized them. The district has ordered six metal detectors, which will be moved around and used at different schools whenever...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: A chance for change in New Haven schools
Our school system is on the verge of collapse. Learning is at an all-time low. Teachers are leaving the system in droves. Student order has all but disappeared in many of our schools. The federal and state money we received during the pandemic will soon be drying up, leading us...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton school cafeteria workers protest wages, work conditions
SHELTON — School cafeteria workers took to the street Tuesday to protest what they called unfair working conditions and substandard wages they face under Whitsons Culinary Group, the district’s food provider. Unite Here Local 217 members gathered next to Sunnyside School on River Road, marching and chanting slogans...
Education Again Puts Meriden in the Spotlight
Once again, the education spotlight has swung to Meriden. First, it was the ascension of Miguel Cardona, a former teacher and principal in the city, to the post of State Education Commissioner in August 2019. Then, relatively soon thereafter, Cardona was tapped by incoming President Joe Biden to be United States Secretary of Education, taking the oath of office in March 2021.
NPS turnover continues with three administrative exits, bevy of new hires
NORWALK, Conn. — A trio of Norwalk Public Schools administrators have quietly left the district. Two of their resignations are on Tuesday’s Board of Education agenda, weeks after their exit. The other is not. The agenda also includes 69 appointments, including Beth Furnari as P-Tech assistant principal. Victor...
NBC Connecticut
Tuition to Go Up at CSCU State Universities
Tuition will be going up at four Connecticut state universities. The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted Thursday to set tuition and fee rates at the state universities -- Central Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University -- for the 2023-24 academic year.
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
sheltonherald.com
New Haven Alders reject Elicker's appointment of Nemerson to Redevelopment Agency
NEW HAVEN — Matthew Nemerson served the city for four years as economic development administrator during former Mayor Toni Harp's administration. He also knows it intimately from his many years as president of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce and vice president and chief operating officer of the Science Park Development Corp.
CT children’s hospitals consider calling National Guard for overflowing patients with respiratory illnesses
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is one of 28 states seeing a surge in children being admitted to hospitals. The state’s two children’s hospitals are overflowing with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses in what has become a national health crisis. Infectious disease doctors are concerned about the trend. For the last few weeks, Connecticut Children’s […]
Cheshire nonprofit seeking volunteers to serve food at Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to serve food Friday at a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty. As many as 50,000 people are expected to fill Rentschler Field for the services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy after they […]
The names of 2 fallen Bristol officers permanently memorialized in Meriden: EXCLUSIVE
MERIDEN, Conn. — As many get set to say their final goodbyes to Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot to death last week, there is one place the public can go whenever they would like to honor them and other cops killed in the line of duty.
Yale Daily News
Old Campus evacuated due to gas leak
A gas leak on Wednesday had some students still on campus for fall break on high alert. In a Wednesday email sent out to students at 9:49 a.m, the University alerted the Yale community that there was a gas leak by Phelps Gate. The New Haven Fire Department, alongside Southern CT Gas, investigated the leak. The email instructed students residing in Phelps, Welch and Lawrance Halls to evacuate the premises until 1:00 p.m.
IKEA donates $25K to New Haven-area Black-owned businesses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five Black-owned businesses in the New Haven area will receive a $5,000 grant following a donation from IKEA. BMP Custom Prints in Orange, ReNurse Academy in West Haven, Gem Capital Logistics in West Haven, Oshito! in New Haven and Secured Welding in East Haven will receive the grants. The IKEA […]
nerej.com
Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
recordpatriot.com
Seramonte tenants win fight against rent hikes, but Hamden landlord says it will appeal
HAMDEN — For now, three tenants in one of Hamden’s largest housing complexes have won fights against proposed rent increases after the town’s Fair Rent Commission deemed them excessive. But Seramonte CT LLC, owner of parcels on Mix Avenue and Kaye Vue Drive that have more than...
Workshop Works Out Tenant Power Path
A Blake Street apartment complex’s tenants are looking to make their union official — as the city’s Fair Rent Commission director works on getting out the word about the opportunities for collective renter power at City Hall. That news came out of a workshop that Fair Rent...
theorangetimes.com
What Happened To Milford’s Native People
The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont and Stefanowski Address Retired Teachers — Separately
It was no accident that Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican rival Bob Stefanowski never crossed paths during a Tuesday gathering of retired teachers in Plantsville but that didn’t stop the candidates from sparring over how best to use the state budget surplus. Stefanowski and Lamont separately addressed a...
Family, friends honor Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte at wake
Some roads in North Haven will be closed Thursday and Friday due to services for Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte.
New Britain Herald
Contractor gets probation for taking $5K from Plainville man, never doing job, similar behavior in Bristol
PLAINVILLE -- A Cheshire man has been sentenced to probation for accepting over $5,000 from a Plainville resident for a home improvement job he never did and similar behavior in Bristol. Emery Soeters, 36, was sentenced to five years of probation during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court last...
