NBC Connecticut

Hartford Public Schools to Utilize Metal Detectors for the First Time

Now when you walk into a Hartford school, you may notice something you have not seen before: metal detectors. It is the first time that Hartford Public Schools has ever utilized them. The district has ordered six metal detectors, which will be moved around and used at different schools whenever...
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: A chance for change in New Haven schools

Our school system is on the verge of collapse. Learning is at an all-time low. Teachers are leaving the system in droves. Student order has all but disappeared in many of our schools. The federal and state money we received during the pandemic will soon be drying up, leading us...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton school cafeteria workers protest wages, work conditions

SHELTON — School cafeteria workers took to the street Tuesday to protest what they called unfair working conditions and substandard wages they face under Whitsons Culinary Group, the district’s food provider. Unite Here Local 217 members gathered next to Sunnyside School on River Road, marching and chanting slogans...
SHELTON, CT
Connecticut by the Numbers

Education Again Puts Meriden in the Spotlight

Once again, the education spotlight has swung to Meriden. First, it was the ascension of Miguel Cardona, a former teacher and principal in the city, to the post of State Education Commissioner in August 2019. Then, relatively soon thereafter, Cardona was tapped by incoming President Joe Biden to be United States Secretary of Education, taking the oath of office in March 2021.
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Tuition to Go Up at CSCU State Universities

Tuition will be going up at four Connecticut state universities. The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted Thursday to set tuition and fee rates at the state universities -- Central Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University -- for the 2023-24 academic year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

New Haven Alders reject Elicker's appointment of Nemerson to Redevelopment Agency

NEW HAVEN — Matthew Nemerson served the city for four years as economic development administrator during former Mayor Toni Harp's administration. He also knows it intimately from his many years as president of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce and vice president and chief operating officer of the Science Park Development Corp.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

CT children’s hospitals consider calling National Guard for overflowing patients with respiratory illnesses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is one of 28 states seeing a surge in children being admitted to hospitals. The state’s two children’s hospitals are overflowing with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses in what has become a national health crisis. Infectious disease doctors are concerned about the trend. For the last few weeks, Connecticut Children’s […]
HARTFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Old Campus evacuated due to gas leak

A gas leak on Wednesday had some students still on campus for fall break on high alert. In a Wednesday email sent out to students at 9:49 a.m, the University alerted the Yale community that there was a gas leak by Phelps Gate. The New Haven Fire Department, alongside Southern CT Gas, investigated the leak. The email instructed students residing in Phelps, Welch and Lawrance Halls to evacuate the premises until 1:00 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

IKEA donates $25K to New Haven-area Black-owned businesses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five Black-owned businesses in the New Haven area will receive a $5,000 grant following a donation from IKEA. BMP Custom Prints in Orange, ReNurse Academy in West Haven, Gem Capital Logistics in West Haven, Oshito! in New Haven and Secured Welding in East Haven will receive the grants. The IKEA […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
nerej.com

Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT

New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Workshop Works Out Tenant Power Path

A Blake Street apartment complex’s tenants are looking to make their union official — as the city’s Fair Rent Commission director works on getting out the word about the opportunities for collective renter power at City Hall. That news came out of a workshop that Fair Rent...
theorangetimes.com

What Happened To Milford’s Native People

The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
MILFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont and Stefanowski Address Retired Teachers — Separately

It was no accident that Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican rival Bob Stefanowski never crossed paths during a Tuesday gathering of retired teachers in Plantsville but that didn’t stop the candidates from sparring over how best to use the state budget surplus. Stefanowski and Lamont separately addressed a...
CONNECTICUT STATE

