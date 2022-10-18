Fall is upon us, and as a scholar anxious concerning the workforce, this implies internship utility season is upon us too. I spend far an excessive amount of time scouring Handshake on the lookout for any doable place that will take me. I’m sidelining classwork to put in writing cowl letters, schedule interviews and attend profession festivals. It’s demanding, however the one factor that brings me consolation throughout this course of is the off likelihood that I’ll meet an interviewer I can truly join with. It feels so degrading for me to scale back all of my work and life experiences to suit right into a marketable doc, an utility that may most likely by no means get reviewed. Being in a position to bond with an interviewer over our hobbies, even only for a second, brings me again to actuality. I must be reminded that each one of us, as staff, are human beings.

19 HOURS AGO