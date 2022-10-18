Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Adobe Substance Arrives on Meta Quest Headsets
This Tuesday, Adobe partnered with Meta to debut Substance 3D, a modelling software program, on the Quest portfolio of digital actuality (VR) headsets. According to Adobe, Substance 3D solves the early Metaverse downside of making content material at scale. Adobe Substance 3D is a collection of highly effective real-time 3D...
daystech.org
Upskilling Workforce Training with VR & Metaverse
The India-based startup, AjnaLens, is likely one of the Indian gamers within the XR (Extended Reality) area becoming a member of the Metaverse revolution. Founded in 2014, the co-founders have IIT and engineering backgrounds. Designing and manufacturing in India, AjnaLens gives AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), and Mixed Reality options with purposes throughout totally different sectors from talent coaching to enterprise and even the Indian protection sector.
daystech.org
Tech News you May Have Missed Oct 13 – 20
Lenovo’s innovation within the metaverse, a examine of how hybrid work impacts girls and ideas for migrating to a brand new iPhone lead TechRepublic’s information this final week. Too busy to compensate for this week’s information? Here’s the TL;DR on TechRepublic’s prime tales for October 13 – 20....
daystech.org
Windows 11’s Subsystem for Android will soon gain support for Android 13
Microsoft launched the so-called WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android) together with Windows 11 and the goal is to deliver the 2 working techniques nearer collectively by varied integrations. Now a Microsoft quietly revealed an replace roadmap for WSA that confirms Android 13 assist is on its manner. Along with Android...
daystech.org
No Controller? No Problem for These GeForce NOW Titles
If you’re into taking your GeForce NOW gaming periods on the go, however possibly forgot your controller or simply wish to attempt one thing new, choose titles on the cloud service now help cellular gaming controls. With these titles, which have their very own devoted place in GFN’s structure...
daystech.org
How To Work With Machine Learning [Webinar]
If you suppose merely constructing as many hyperlinks as you possibly can is sufficient to succeed on-line, suppose once more. Link quantity and hyperlink authority aren’t the one components that have an effect on your search engine rankings – relevancy truly has the most important influence. Want your...
daystech.org
Deep learning with light | MIT News
Ask a sensible residence machine for the climate forecast, and it takes a number of seconds for the machine to reply. One cause this latency happens is as a result of related gadgets don’t have sufficient reminiscence or energy to retailer and run the big machine-learning fashions wanted for the machine to grasp what a consumer is asking of it. The mannequin is saved in an information heart that could be lots of of miles away, the place the reply is computed and despatched to the machine.
daystech.org
What Makes Valkyrie EIR Stand Out in a Growing VR Fitness Space
A brand new armband product referred to as Valkyrie EIR is aiming to carry resistance to digital actuality health by electrical muscle stimulation. Worn over the biceps and triceps muscle on every arm, the armbands ship electrical indicators equal to as much as 4 kilograms (roughly 9 kilos) for customers to really feel the bodily burn as they full digital exercises.
daystech.org
How is VR Transforming the Construction Industry?
Technology is regularly reworking the ways in which industries worldwide function on a day-to-day foundation, and the development business is not any totally different. Recent years have seen the utilisation of digital actuality expertise, beforehand solely related to the gaming world, to reinforce the design, security and coaching parts of building.
daystech.org
Google rolling out Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3, including to Pixel 7
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now out there for Pixel telephones and it’s rolling out simply over two weeks after the earlier launch. This may very well be the ultimate Android 13 QPR1 beta earlier than it launches in December, although this preview was not anticipated till the beginning of November. It notably brings the Pixel 7 and seven Pro into the Android Beta Program.
daystech.org
Android 13 is coming to Windows 11 – but I still can’t see a reason to use it
Android apps have been out there to check on Windows 11 for many of 2022, and Microsoft has been working exhausting to enhance the expertise all through that point. Not solely did a Windows 11 update make Android apps faster final month, however the newest model of the OS, Android 13 ‘Tiramisu’, is in growth to be rolled out in future.
daystech.org
Tech News LIVE Updates Today: Asteroids, iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro Review and more
Asteroid with enormous damaging potential heading for Earth at the moment. NASA has simply noticed this harmful asteroid heading for Earth! Could this house rock affect the planet? Read right here: Asteroid with huge destructive potential heading for Earth today.
daystech.org
This “Dream Smartphone” Has Uniform Bezels, Second Display & More
A brand new idea smartphone surfaced on Twitter, and it’s fairly fascinating. This one comes from a reasonably well-known smartphone concept designer, it comprises uniform bezels, and it’s described because the designer’s present “dream smartphone”. The designer’s “dream smartphone” has uniform bezels, second show &...
daystech.org
Halo Rise vs. Nest Hub 2nd Gen: comparing sleep tracking
Sleep monitoring has modified loads up to now few years. For a very long time, the one approach to get sleep-tracking information was by putting your smartphone on the mattress. Then, smartwatches and health trackers introduced the expertise to our wrists and likewise added accuracy to the analysis. But loads of of us don’t get pleasure from carrying a tool to sleep, so one other new era of sleep-tracking gadgets is ready to provide the identical ranges of information, info, and insights by putting gadgets in your nightstand. We’re going to match the sleep options of two fashionable sensible house gadgets.
daystech.org
Snapchat+ Users Will Be Able Choose When Their Stories Expire
Snapchat+ has been gaining helpful and enjoyable options since its launch, and it’s not slowing down. Another new function will let Snapchat+ customers select when their tales expire, based on Engadget. This is one thing that a number of customers will certainly love. If you don’t know what Snapchat+...
daystech.org
Apple Officially Announces Availability of Fitness+ for iPhone Users in 21 Countries Starting October 24
Apple formally introduced Fitness+ for iPhone will probably be accessible in 21 international locations beginning Monday, October 24. With the discharge of iOS 16.1, iPhone customers will be capable of subscribe to the fitness and wellness service even with out an Apple Watch. Fitness+ Integrates with iPhone Fitness App. In...
daystech.org
House Of The Dragon Smartphone Is Coming, But Only To One Market
Many of you in all probability watch the House of the Dragon TV present, a prequel to an immensely profitable Game of Thrones collection. House of the Dragon managed to develop into an enormous hit for HBO, and a smartphone that carries a Targaryen sigil is coming. The OPPO Reno...
daystech.org
Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Estimated To Grow At 36% Rate
Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. The Business Research Company’s Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The reviews have been up to...
daystech.org
[Good Deal] Ring hardware and bundles on special until November 3rd
There are a number of choices in the marketplace in relation to DIY house safety. Ring is likely one of the first manufacturers to actually make its identify, and so they’ve maintained that place available in the market for years. So should you’ve been fascinated by putting in your first, or upgrading your private home safety then a particular like this may occasionally effectively pique your curiosity.
daystech.org
Oracle and NVIDIA expand partnership to accelerate AI adoption for enterprises
Expanding their longstanding alliance, Oracle and NVIDIA have introduced a multi-year partnership to assist clients clear up enterprise challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The collaboration goals to convey the total NVIDIA accelerated computing stack — from GPUs to programs to software program — to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
Comments / 0