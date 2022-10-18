Read full article on original website
Amazon alleges some TV vendors are not partnering over fear of retaliation from Google • TechCrunch
The revelation, formally shared for the primary time by Amazon, was made by an Amazon India unit to the nation’s antitrust watchdog as a part of a years-long investigation into Google over claims that it abuses the dominant place in Android. The watchdog discovered that Google did abuse its dominant position in Android and slapped a $162 million high-quality on Thursday.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
In this text, we’ll evaluate the perfect Google and Samsung have to supply in the meanwhile. The Pixel 7 Pro launched earlier this month, and we’ll pit you towards Samsung’s flagship. We’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra did launch again in February, however it’s nonetheless the corporate’s strongest smartphone, not counting the foldables.
Google rolling out Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3, including to Pixel 7
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now out there for Pixel telephones and it’s rolling out simply over two weeks after the earlier launch. This may very well be the ultimate Android 13 QPR1 beta earlier than it launches in December, although this preview was not anticipated till the beginning of November. It notably brings the Pixel 7 and seven Pro into the Android Beta Program.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
The time has come to check the easiest Google and Apple have to supply in 2022. In this text, we’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. We’ve already in contrast the Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14 Pro, so it’s time to see how the top-end units stack up compared. Do observe that the iPhone 14 Pro Max begins at $1,099, and it’s costlier than the Pixel 7 Pro, which begins at $899.
Tech News you May Have Missed Oct 13 – 20
Lenovo’s innovation within the metaverse, a examine of how hybrid work impacts girls and ideas for migrating to a brand new iPhone lead TechRepublic’s information this final week. Too busy to compensate for this week’s information? Here’s the TL;DR on TechRepublic’s prime tales for October 13 – 20....
Here’s a look at the new Siri interface on Apple TV
Following the announcement of new iPad models this week, Apple additionally launched a new generation of Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ help. In addition, the corporate additionally revealed a new Siri interface coming with tvOS 16.1 for all supported Apple TV fashions. Read on as we present you what the brand new interface seems to be like.
YouTube Music’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets have speedy listening in mind
YouTube Music, the Google-owned music streaming service, has up to date its iPhone app so as to add help for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. The replace, which is now obtainable for obtain from the App Store without spending a dime, provides the brand new widget help and the same old array of bug fixes and enhancements. If you might have automated updates enabled, you may have already got entry to your new Lock Screen widgets and never even understand it.
NYC Billboard Attacking Apple’s iMessage Came From Meta
The “something you are able to do, I can do higher” back-and-forth between Apple and Facebook father or mother Meta has made its approach to a New York City. This time, it got here within the type of a billboard simply exterior the well-known “crossroads of the world” in Times Square. In it, Meta attacked Apple’s iMessage, touting its personal WhatsApp as an alternative.
The New Oppo Foldables Just Had Their Specs Leaked
Oppo is among the few firms that can provide Samsung’s foldables a run for his or her cash. It appears just like the Chinese firm is on the brink of launch its subsequent duo of foldable telephones, they usually simply had their specs leaked. These specs present us some highly effective units coming down the pipeline.
Halo Rise vs. Nest Hub 2nd Gen: comparing sleep tracking
Sleep monitoring has modified loads up to now few years. For a very long time, the one approach to get sleep-tracking information was by putting your smartphone on the mattress. Then, smartwatches and health trackers introduced the expertise to our wrists and likewise added accuracy to the analysis. But loads of of us don’t get pleasure from carrying a tool to sleep, so one other new era of sleep-tracking gadgets is ready to provide the identical ranges of information, info, and insights by putting gadgets in your nightstand. We’re going to match the sleep options of two fashionable sensible house gadgets.
Here are the New Google Messages, Phone, and Contacts Icons
We’re suckers for contemporary icons and Google has given us three new ones to share with you immediately. Google is planning to replace the getting older icons of Messages, in addition to their Phone and Contacts apps. The new icons will be seen right here and are altering to...
Pixel 7 Gets First Android 13 Beta Update
A brand new Android 13 beta replace is right here, this time as Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3. Google launched the brand new construct immediately for the Pixel 4a up by way of the Pixel 6a, whereas additionally including the brand new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We’ve shared...
Apple has another iPhone update coming on Monday. Here’s what’s new
S latest replace to its iPhone working system, iOS 16.1, might be obtainable on Monday, the corporate announced in a press launch Thursday. It will launch for iPhone customers with an iPhone 8 or newer fashions, and it provides fairly a number of options that weren’t obtainable when iOS 16 launched back in September.
Is the iPhone 14 Plus a flop? Production halted as demand falters
Apple has reportedly informed no less than one provider of iPhone 14 Plus components to halt manufacturing whereas it reevaluates whether or not the demand is adequate to proceed. While the iPhone 14 Pro appears to have been successful for Apple, the identical seemingly cannot be stated for its bigger stablemate.
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you looking for a technique to file your telephone calls on an iPhone name, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native characteristic or app that means that you can do this in a simple method given the potential authorized repercussions Apple may face. Thankfully, although, there are just a few methods to get round that impediment.
House Of The Dragon Smartphone Is Coming, But Only To One Market
Many of you in all probability watch the House of the Dragon TV present, a prequel to an immensely profitable Game of Thrones collection. House of the Dragon managed to develop into an enormous hit for HBO, and a smartphone that carries a Targaryen sigil is coming. The OPPO Reno...
Windows 11’s Subsystem for Android will soon gain support for Android 13
Microsoft launched the so-called WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android) together with Windows 11 and the goal is to deliver the 2 working techniques nearer collectively by varied integrations. Now a Microsoft quietly revealed an replace roadmap for WSA that confirms Android 13 assist is on its manner. Along with Android...
iOS 15.7.1 Release Candidate Breaking Face ID for Some iPhone Users
The iOS 15.7.1 Release Candidate made accessible earlier this week seems to be forestall Face ID from engaged on at the very least some iPhones, in keeping with person reviews throughout Reddit and Twitter. Affected gadgets embody iPhone 12 Pro and that iPhone 13 Pro fashions at a minimal, however it’s fairly doable that different fashions are impacted too.
Android 13 is coming to Windows 11 – but I still can’t see a reason to use it
Android apps have been out there to check on Windows 11 for many of 2022, and Microsoft has been working exhausting to enhance the expertise all through that point. Not solely did a Windows 11 update make Android apps faster final month, however the newest model of the OS, Android 13 ‘Tiramisu’, is in growth to be rolled out in future.
Apple Officially Announces Availability of Fitness+ for iPhone Users in 21 Countries Starting October 24
Apple formally introduced Fitness+ for iPhone will probably be accessible in 21 international locations beginning Monday, October 24. With the discharge of iOS 16.1, iPhone customers will be capable of subscribe to the fitness and wellness service even with out an Apple Watch. Fitness+ Integrates with iPhone Fitness App. In...
