ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahuku, HI

On brink of national ranking, Kahuku remains atop Cover2 Top 12

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwGRi_0id3lQor00

Ever since it nearly upset St. Frances Academy of Maryland at home three weeks ago, Kahuku’s football team has been on the brink of its first national Top 25 ranking since 2017.

The Red Raiders (8-2) were ranked No. 49 in the country by MaxPreps before a narrow 22-15 loss to the Panthers, who were ranked No. 3 at the time on the North Shore on Sept. 30.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Since then, St. Frances has moved up to No. 2 in the country, while Kahuku was ranked as high as No. 26 last week. The Red Raiders (8-2) are currently No. 27 in the MaxPreps national rankings.

In Hawaii, Kahuku still reigns supreme, where it has not lost to an in-state opponent since 2019. The Red Raiders have earned every single first-place vote in the Cover2 poll in 2022, and Monday’s rankings, which are below, were no different:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5upD_0id3lQor00

Kahuku opens the OIA playoffs as the top seed and hosts Kapolei on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The winner faces the victor of the other semifinal, a battle between Campbell and Mililani on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at John Kauinana Stadium.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scoringlive.com

Reid, Red Raiders deny Trojans to retain OIA Division I title

ALIAMANU — No. 4 Kahuku found itself on the ropes Thursday night, but like a prizefighter, outlasted eight-ranked Mililani to successfully defend its league crown. Cha'lei Reid put down a match-high 21 kills and Mele Taumoepeau recorded a double-double with 15 kills and 12 digs to lead the Red Raiders (13-0) past the Trojans (11-2) in a pulsating OIA Division I championship match at Radford's Jim Alegre Gymnasium. The set scores were 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 27-25 and 15-12.
MILILANI, HI
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine basketball tabbed as preseason Big West Conference favorites

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was picked as the preseason favorite in the Big West Conference. The Rainbow Wahine who are the defending conference champions were tabbed number one in the preseason coaches poll that was released on Thursday, receiving nine of the 11 first place votes. This marks as just the second […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: High school football player makes history; Howard Dicus reaches huge milestone

Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

UH Football’s Peter Manuma honors late mother on the field with support from family and teammates

After back-to-back solid defensive efforts by the University of Hawaii football team, the world toughness hovers around the rapidly progressing program. However, for one Rainbow Warriors that word comes nowhere close to properly defining his strength. Freshman safety, Peter Manuma who has played in all seven games this season, learned at the completion of practice […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his near flawless performance in a win over the 49ers. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback started the game with 13 consecutive completions, finishing by going 13-of-14 for 129 passing yards, three total touchdowns to go with 50 yards rushing in the 28-14 victory. The […]
ATLANTA, GA
KHON2

Aloha Stadium memorabilia up for auction

Here at Aloha Stadium, so many memories from sports games, not a sports person, to concerts, which is usually my game, but a lot more events, monster trucks, and so many other things have taken place at the grand Aloha Stadium.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

KHON2

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy