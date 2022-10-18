On brink of national ranking, Kahuku remains atop Cover2 Top 12

Ever since it nearly upset St. Frances Academy of Maryland at home three weeks ago, Kahuku’s football team has been on the brink of its first national Top 25 ranking since 2017.

The Red Raiders (8-2) were ranked No. 49 in the country by MaxPreps before a narrow 22-15 loss to the Panthers, who were ranked No. 3 at the time on the North Shore on Sept. 30.

Since then, St. Frances has moved up to No. 2 in the country, while Kahuku was ranked as high as No. 26 last week. The Red Raiders (8-2) are currently No. 27 in the MaxPreps national rankings.

In Hawaii, Kahuku still reigns supreme, where it has not lost to an in-state opponent since 2019. The Red Raiders have earned every single first-place vote in the Cover2 poll in 2022, and Monday’s rankings, which are below, were no different:

Kahuku opens the OIA playoffs as the top seed and hosts Kapolei on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The winner faces the victor of the other semifinal, a battle between Campbell and Mililani on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at John Kauinana Stadium.