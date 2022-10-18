ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Bishop Shanahan volleyball squad knocks off West Chester East

Downingtown >> The Bishop Shanahan girls volleyball team, in its final home game of the regular season Thursday, gave the Eagles’ crowd something to cheer about, defeating West Chester East, 3-1. The Vikings entered the contest with an 18-2 record and were ranked fifth in the PIAA District 1...
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Downingtown East uses usual recipe to get out to 7-1 start

The big game in the area this week pits undefeated Coatesville visiting Kottmeyer Stadium to take on a 7-1 Downingtown East squad. The Cougars’ only loss came back in week two when they dropped a 32-31 decision to State College. Downingtown East played that game without starting senior quarterback Jamy Jenkins, who missed three games with a fractured wrist, and still cannot take snaps from under center.
EXTON, PA
papreplive.com

Central Bucks sweeps Souderton for 4th straight win

FRANCONIA >> The Central Bucks West girls volleyball team is keeping things fun on the court and keeping the wins coming as it heads into the District 1-4A playoffs on an upswing. “Just making each other laugh and encouraging each other even after the tough points that are just really...
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Owen J. Roberts claims PAC boys soccer title over Upper Perkiomen

BUCKTOWN >> After a 1-0 win over Upper Perkiomen gave Owen J. Roberts their first Pioneer Athletic Conference boys’ soccer title in eight years, senior captain Joey Kish and junior midfielder Nick Gambone remained in the stadium for quite a while, taking photos with teammates, coaches, and family members in all numbers of combinations.
PENNSBURG, PA
papreplive.com

Coatesville at Downingtown East highlights Week Nine

Week Nine of the scholastic football season features a big Ches-Mont League National Division game between Coatesville and Downingtown East that will go a long way to deciding the division champion. On the American Division side, both Kennett and Great Valley will try to stay undefeated in league play heading into their showdown next week.
COATESVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Dublin looks playoff-ready in shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham

UPPER DUBLIN >> Mother Nature supplied the playoff weather and Upper Dublin brought its playoff soccer, looking impressive from start to finish in a 3-0 shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham on Wednesday in the regular season finale for both squads. “I think it was a mentality thing,” said Miles Bondi, who...
HORSHAM, PA
papreplive.com

Longhorns nip Blue Demons in regular season finale

KENNETT SQUARE >> Two teams, both playing at a high level, and meeting in the regular season finale is rarely uninteresting. But add in a rivalry with the intensity of the ‘Battle of Route 82,’ with big-time playoff implications on top of it all, and you have a can’t-miss proposition.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Owen J. Roberts wins individual, team titles at PAC cross country championships

WORCESTER >> There were certainly no surprises concerning the winners of the Pioneer Athletic Conference boys and girls cross country individual championships on Thursday afternoon. Owen J. Roberts seniors Andrew McGonigle and Claire Zubey both led pretty much from start to finish and won by comfortable margins at Heebner Park to claim repeat titles.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Conestoga tops Radnor to clinch third straight Central League crown

BERWYN >> Conestoga field hockey’s death grip on the Central League title continued on Tuesday. Addie DelOrifice and Shae Wozniak scored a pair of goals each as the Pioneers (15-1) topped Radnor, 4-2, at Teamer Field to complete the three-peat. “We still have Harriton for senior night Wednesday, so...
CONESTOGA, PA
papreplive.com

Avon Grove caps perfect Ches-Mont season

DOWNINGTOWN >> Having repeated as Ches-Mont League National Division champions on Tuesday, the next thing on the Avon Grove girls soccer to-do list was to finish division play undefeated. Behind stout defensive play that limited Downingtown West’s opportunities, the Red Devils scored in the latter part of each half to...
WEST GROVE, PA
papreplive.com

Wissahickon, Plymouth Whitemarsh play to 1-1 draw

WHITEMARSH >> Wissahickon and Plymouth Whitemarsh had different goals heading into a Suburban One League Liberty Division matchup Wednesday night. The Trojans wanted to end a four-game losing streak in their regular season finale and enter the District 1-4A playoffs on a positive note. The Colonials needed points to earn...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

OT winners Upper Perkiomen, Owen J. Roberts into PAC boys’ soccer final

BUCKTOWN >> It’s bound to go down as one of the most memorable moments in Upper Perkiomen soccer history. For everyone, that is, but the person who authored it. “I honestly don’t remember much about it,” said senior captain Jimmy Friedman, whose incredible individual effort tied the game with 1:43 left in regulation, paving the way for No. 4 seed Upper Perkiomen’s come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime victory at Owen J. Roberts’ Wildcat Stadium, leaving a lone black mark on No. 1 Phoenixville’s previously unblemished PAC record and sending the Tribe (12-6-1, 9-4-1 PAC) into the PAC boys’ soccer final for the first time since 2004 – prior to the inception of the Final Four era.
PENNSBURG, PA
papreplive.com

Shutouts send Perkiomen Valley, Upper Perkiomen into PAC girls soccer title game

BUCKTOWN >> Perkiomen Valley girls soccer coach Kim Paulus has long been known as a defense-first coach. So it was little surprise to hear her message right before the start of the second half of Tuesday’s Pioneer Athletic Conference semifinal against Owen J. Roberts,. “I want that shutout,” the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy