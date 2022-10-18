Read full article on original website
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Central Bucks South edges Pennridge on Popma’s PK, secures outright SOL Colonial title
WARRINGTON >> Central Bucks South spoiled Pennridge’s chance at the Suburban One League Colonial Division boys soccer title and by Wednesday night’s end it was the Titans who had secured the outright crown. Thjis Popma converted a penalty in the 15th minute after a handball and CB South’s...
Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Week 9 Football: Souderton, Upper Dublin battle for 1st place in SOL Continental
There’s a battle for the top spot in the Suburban One League Continental Conference, as Souderton travels to Upper Dublin Friday night for a key Week Nine matchup. Both teams bring matching 4-0 conference records into the showdown. Big Red is 7-1 overall, coming off a 23-0 shutout of...
Bishop Shanahan volleyball squad knocks off West Chester East
Downingtown >> The Bishop Shanahan girls volleyball team, in its final home game of the regular season Thursday, gave the Eagles’ crowd something to cheer about, defeating West Chester East, 3-1. The Vikings entered the contest with an 18-2 record and were ranked fifth in the PIAA District 1...
Downingtown East uses usual recipe to get out to 7-1 start
The big game in the area this week pits undefeated Coatesville visiting Kottmeyer Stadium to take on a 7-1 Downingtown East squad. The Cougars’ only loss came back in week two when they dropped a 32-31 decision to State College. Downingtown East played that game without starting senior quarterback Jamy Jenkins, who missed three games with a fractured wrist, and still cannot take snaps from under center.
Central Bucks sweeps Souderton for 4th straight win
FRANCONIA >> The Central Bucks West girls volleyball team is keeping things fun on the court and keeping the wins coming as it heads into the District 1-4A playoffs on an upswing. “Just making each other laugh and encouraging each other even after the tough points that are just really...
Owen J. Roberts claims PAC boys soccer title over Upper Perkiomen
BUCKTOWN >> After a 1-0 win over Upper Perkiomen gave Owen J. Roberts their first Pioneer Athletic Conference boys’ soccer title in eight years, senior captain Joey Kish and junior midfielder Nick Gambone remained in the stadium for quite a while, taking photos with teammates, coaches, and family members in all numbers of combinations.
Undefeated Upper Perkiomen wins PAC girls soccer championship over Perkiomen Valley in OT
Even as an undefeated team, the Upper Perkiomen girls soccer team isn’t immune to demons. And the only way to overcome your demons is to face them – two at a time even. On the large scale was the Pioneer Athletic Conference girls soccer championship game, an occasion that left a bitter taste for the Tribe in 2021. Then, the smaller scale.
Coatesville at Downingtown East highlights Week Nine
Week Nine of the scholastic football season features a big Ches-Mont League National Division game between Coatesville and Downingtown East that will go a long way to deciding the division champion. On the American Division side, both Kennett and Great Valley will try to stay undefeated in league play heading into their showdown next week.
Upper Dublin looks playoff-ready in shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham
UPPER DUBLIN >> Mother Nature supplied the playoff weather and Upper Dublin brought its playoff soccer, looking impressive from start to finish in a 3-0 shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham on Wednesday in the regular season finale for both squads. “I think it was a mentality thing,” said Miles Bondi, who...
Longhorns nip Blue Demons in regular season finale
KENNETT SQUARE >> Two teams, both playing at a high level, and meeting in the regular season finale is rarely uninteresting. But add in a rivalry with the intensity of the ‘Battle of Route 82,’ with big-time playoff implications on top of it all, and you have a can’t-miss proposition.
Boyertown field hockey claims first PAC championship in 20 years with win over Spring-Ford
RED HILL >> For Boyertown and senior Katelyn Dulin, a Pioneer Athletic Conference championship was a long time coming. But the Bears finally got their first one since 2002 on Thursday night with a 3-2 win over Spring-Ford in the PAC playoff final at Upper Perkiomen’s Keeny Stadium. Dulin...
PAC Boys Soccer Championship Preview: Upper Perkiomen vs. Owen J. Roberts
A new champion will be crowned in Pioneer Athletic Conference boys soccer Thursday night when No. 3 seed Owen J. Roberts faces No. 4 Upper Perkiomen, 5 p.m. at Owen J. Roberts’ Wildcat Stadium. Here’s a breakdown of the matchup:. Owen J. Roberts (3) vs. Upper Perkiomen (4)
Owen J. Roberts wins individual, team titles at PAC cross country championships
WORCESTER >> There were certainly no surprises concerning the winners of the Pioneer Athletic Conference boys and girls cross country individual championships on Thursday afternoon. Owen J. Roberts seniors Andrew McGonigle and Claire Zubey both led pretty much from start to finish and won by comfortable margins at Heebner Park to claim repeat titles.
Conestoga tops Radnor to clinch third straight Central League crown
BERWYN >> Conestoga field hockey’s death grip on the Central League title continued on Tuesday. Addie DelOrifice and Shae Wozniak scored a pair of goals each as the Pioneers (15-1) topped Radnor, 4-2, at Teamer Field to complete the three-peat. “We still have Harriton for senior night Wednesday, so...
Avon Grove caps perfect Ches-Mont season
DOWNINGTOWN >> Having repeated as Ches-Mont League National Division champions on Tuesday, the next thing on the Avon Grove girls soccer to-do list was to finish division play undefeated. Behind stout defensive play that limited Downingtown West’s opportunities, the Red Devils scored in the latter part of each half to...
Wissahickon, Plymouth Whitemarsh play to 1-1 draw
WHITEMARSH >> Wissahickon and Plymouth Whitemarsh had different goals heading into a Suburban One League Liberty Division matchup Wednesday night. The Trojans wanted to end a four-game losing streak in their regular season finale and enter the District 1-4A playoffs on a positive note. The Colonials needed points to earn...
OT winners Upper Perkiomen, Owen J. Roberts into PAC boys’ soccer final
BUCKTOWN >> It’s bound to go down as one of the most memorable moments in Upper Perkiomen soccer history. For everyone, that is, but the person who authored it. “I honestly don’t remember much about it,” said senior captain Jimmy Friedman, whose incredible individual effort tied the game with 1:43 left in regulation, paving the way for No. 4 seed Upper Perkiomen’s come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime victory at Owen J. Roberts’ Wildcat Stadium, leaving a lone black mark on No. 1 Phoenixville’s previously unblemished PAC record and sending the Tribe (12-6-1, 9-4-1 PAC) into the PAC boys’ soccer final for the first time since 2004 – prior to the inception of the Final Four era.
Wissahickon completes undefeated regular season with OT win over Plymouth Whitemarhs
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Wissahickon had two things it wanted to do Tuesday night – celebrate its seniors and finish the regular season with an undefeated record. It took more than 60 minutes, but check and check. The Trojans closed the regular season with a 1-0 overtime win over Plymouth...
OTD 2012, Coatesville knocks off WC Henderson, but Mother Nature gets last laugh
In week eight of the 2012 season, Coatesville continued its tour of West Chester with a trip to West Chester Henderson. The Red Raiders were full-steam ahead once again, and the only thing that could stop them on this night was Mother Nature. Coatesville scored the first 28 points of...
Shutouts send Perkiomen Valley, Upper Perkiomen into PAC girls soccer title game
BUCKTOWN >> Perkiomen Valley girls soccer coach Kim Paulus has long been known as a defense-first coach. So it was little surprise to hear her message right before the start of the second half of Tuesday’s Pioneer Athletic Conference semifinal against Owen J. Roberts,. “I want that shutout,” the...
