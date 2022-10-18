BUCKTOWN >> It’s bound to go down as one of the most memorable moments in Upper Perkiomen soccer history. For everyone, that is, but the person who authored it. “I honestly don’t remember much about it,” said senior captain Jimmy Friedman, whose incredible individual effort tied the game with 1:43 left in regulation, paving the way for No. 4 seed Upper Perkiomen’s come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime victory at Owen J. Roberts’ Wildcat Stadium, leaving a lone black mark on No. 1 Phoenixville’s previously unblemished PAC record and sending the Tribe (12-6-1, 9-4-1 PAC) into the PAC boys’ soccer final for the first time since 2004 – prior to the inception of the Final Four era.

PENNSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO