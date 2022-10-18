Read full article on original website
Man arrested in SWAT standoff is suspect in deadly shooting in East Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man arrested at a standoff in the Pocket area is now a suspect in a deadly shooting in East Sacramento on Thursday. Desean Brasser Jr., 23, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and robbery, according to the Sacramento Police Department. He was found in the Pocket area near Shoal Court. He was booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail early Friday morning.
abc10.com
Multiple people detained after heavy SWAT, Sacramento police presence in Pocket
Officials say they tried to stop a vehicle around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The occupants of the vehicle then fled into the West Lake Apartments on Shoal Court.
'We got justice': Stockton families, city leaders hold vigil for victims of suspected serial killer
STOCKTON, California — It was an emotional evening Wednesday on the north steps of Stockton's city hall as city leaders gathered with family members to mourn the victims of a suspected serial killer. "My brother was my everything. I’m going to never hear his laughter," said Pia Lopez, the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Mom of victim of suspected Stockton serial killer thanks police chief at emotional vigil
(STOCKTON, Calif.) — Police, community members and families of victims of the suspected Stockton, California, serial killer congregated at Stockton City Hall Wednesday night for a vigil to remember the six lives lost. The six slayings — all fatal shootings of men — spanned from April 2021 to September...
Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
Man dead after shooting in East Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in East Sacramento on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m. a man was shot and killed near 39th Street and N Street. The suspected shooter left the area according to police. The man who was killed has not been identified.
2 people convicted of murder after setting man on fire in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people accused of dousing another man in gasoline and setting him on fire have been convicted of murder. According to a news release, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. were convicted of murdering Fabian Costilla. The case goes back to Aug. 2019 when the three...
Traffic stop leads to heavy police presence near apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, when attempting a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court, a vehicle fled from police into a nearby complex, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that officers have established a perimeter in the area and the SWAT team will be arriving to help search the perimeter. […]
Pittsburg man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape in BART station assault
WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City. McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station. The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station. McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,
crimevoice.com
Turlock PD: Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Turns Himself In
The suspect in a recent fatal hit-and-run has turned himself in, according to Turlock police. 25-year-old Armando Michael Arreola is identified as the primary suspect in the hit-and-run death of 83-year-old Santiago Estrada-Gonzalez, who was struck by a vehicle on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 11. Arreola turned himself in...
Modesto police say two people found dead outside of a home
MODESTO - Two people were found dead Thursday outside of a Modesto home. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:45 p.m, deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on the report of a person who was shot. While driving to the scene, deputies received another call reporting that someone had shot their mother. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside of the home, lying near the road. A woman was also found in the front yard of the home. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the two victims and their possible relationship have not been released. Deputies say there was a woman and an infant inside the home at the time of the incident. They weren't injured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on those who were killed will reveal their causes of death.
K9 finds thousands of fentanyl pills in Ripon traffic stop
RIPON, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies performed a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon where they seized nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says approximately 20,000 "M30" pills were found. Officials say some of the pills were blue while others were the new "rainbow" coloration. Deputies...
Shooting investigation closes road in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police have closed the 2000 block of East 18th Street to Highway 160 in Antioch due to a shooting investigation, according to a Facebook post. “Road conditions will be updated when the roadway opens,” police stated. “Please slow down and make alternative travel plans and thank you in advance for your […]
KCRA.com
Man, woman dead in 'apparent murder suicide,' Stanislaus County officials say
MODESTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies found two people dead outside of a Modesto home Thursday afternoon after a report of a shooting, officials said. Their deaths are being investigated as an "apparent murder-suicide" that stemmed from a custody dispute over children. Dispatchers got a call around 1:45 p.m....
2 found dead in front of Modesto home
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were found dead Thursday after Stanislaus County deputies responded to a reported shooting. According to a news release, deputies were called to the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue around 1:45 p.m. While on their way to the scene, a caller told responders someone...
Homemade pellet gun seized from suspect during Stockton clean-up mission
STOCKTON – Officers say they arrested one person during a clean-up mission in Stockton this week after he was found with a homemade pellet gun in his waistband. The arrest happened Wednesday morning near Lincoln Street and Mormon Slough. Stockton police say officers were helping with the clean-up mission in the area when they noticed someone with what looked like a gun in his waistband. That man was promptly detained. The gun was soon found to be a homemade pellet gun, also known as a "zip gun."Ammunition was also soon found in the man's possession. Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Rondell Hale, also allegedly tried to hurt himself while he was being taken into custody. Hale has since been booked into jail and is facing weapons, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest charges.
crimevoice.com
Modesto Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Elderly Man
Originally Published By: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted homicide after an elderly man was attacked with a baseball bat. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 3:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a trailer park located at...
Deputies shoot and kill hostage suspect in Oak Park
OAK PARK (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage.The deputy-involved shooting happened near 41st Street and 14th Avenue in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.Police audio reveals the caller said her father had a shotgun. The caller, her boyfriend, and their child managed to leave the home, according to Sgt. Kionna Rowe with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the 3900 block of 41st Street for the domestic violence call Tuesday morning.Then, SWAT made contact with the suspect. "He was making statements that he...
'Do they have the right person?' | Stockton residents wait for details in Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — While there is a suspect in custody, there's still a lot of skepticism among the community on whether he is the Stockton serial killer. According to authorities, the evidence they have now shows that Wesley Brownlee is their man. The question surrounding the Stockton community is...
Over 15,000 pills found during traffic stop in Ripon, sheriff’s office says
RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found over 15,000 pills containing fentanyl during a traffic stop in Ripon. A deputy reportedly pulled over a car near Highway 99 and Main Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after noticing it had an expired registration time. The sheriff’s office said the […]
ABC10
