One killed in Bowman County two-vehicle crash

UPDATE: 10/18, 10:58 P.M. —

The 77-year-old Bowman male who was killed in the crash has been identified as Dennis Olson. As charges are still under investigation against the driver of the other vehicle, the names of the driver and passenger will not be released by KX until any charges are known.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10/17, 11:44 P.M. —

BOWMAN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported a fatal two-vehicle crash resulting in the death of a Bowman resident.

According to the NDHP, at approximately 5:10 p.m. on October 17, a car containing a 67-year-old male and a 66-year-old female from Bowman was traveling northbound on US Highway 85 (north of Bowman). While this vehicle was in the process of slowing down, a second vehicle, driven by a 77-year-old Bowman male, was also traveling northbound after passing a semi-truck. The second car attempted to merge back into the right lane in between the semi and the first car, rear-ending the first car in the process and forcing it into the east ditch. The second vehicle then entered the east ditch and rolled over, ejecting the driver in the process.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Bowman Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. No injuries were sustained by the occupants of the first vehicle.

