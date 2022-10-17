ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dry, warm winter likely in Florida as La Niña continues for third consecutive year

La Niña is expected to lead to a warmer and drier winter across Florida during the upcoming winter season for the third consecutive winter. For only the third time since record-keeping began in the late 1800s, a "triple dip" La Niña event is expected according to the latest outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center. This occurs when La Niña continues for three consecutive years and has significant implications for weather patterns across the United States and in Florida. La Niña develops as cold water in the equatorial East Pacific is brought to the surface. This results in a jet stream that is more likely to remain north of Florida, leading to fewer rainfall events.
Sundial Now: WLRN’s new Florida Keys reporter on the importance of public service journalism

WLRN has a new Florida Keys reporter, Gwen Filosa. Most recently, she was on The South Florida Roundup talking about Hurricane Ian’s impact on Monroe County. “It’s almost as if Key West residents were living in different worlds,” she said. “The very next day Duval street was open with bars and even some t-shirt shops were open … And just a couple of blocks away, more than 125 homes in Bahama Village, the historic neighborhood, took on three-and-a-half, almost four feet of water.”
KEY WEST, FL
Voter fraud arrests under fire, breaking down the amendments on Florida's midterm ballots

Ex-felons are now "afraid to vote" on the back of a series of contentious arrests trumpeted by Governor Ron DeSantis, according to a South Florida social justice reporter. In August, law enforcement officers across Florida rounded up 20 people on charges of voter fraud after they cast ballots in the 2020 election. DeSantis said they had been convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore were not eligible to vote under Amendment 4, which restores voting rights to some felons.
Election fraud case against Florida defendant dismissed

One of the 20 people arrested with fanfare under an election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had his case dismissed Friday by a Miami judge, but the governor plans to appeal the ruling. Those arrested had voted in 2020, the first major elections since a state constitutional...
DeSantis’ election crimes arrests confuse some suspects

Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by local police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published...
Amendments, referendums and other questions on your ballot - a WLRN explainer

There's more at stake in the 2022 election than the races for governor, Congress and the state legislature. Voters in South Florida face a lot of decisions. We have already covered how, where and when you can vote for the Nov. 8 general election, in a detailed article which includes links to sample ballots, a list of early voting locations and where you can drop off vote-by-mail ballots.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

