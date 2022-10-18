ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC Connecticut

Astros Are Heavy World Series Favorites With Four Teams Left in 2022 MLB Playoffs

World Series odds with four teams left in 2022 MLB Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Houston Astros no longer present any value to MLB bettors looking to earn a buck in the futures market, but the defending American League champions are in a familiar position as favorites to win the 2022 World Series, according to the oddsmakers.
NBC Connecticut

NFL Rumors: Rams ‘Made Push' for Christian McCaffrey Trade, But 49ers Won Out

Report: Rams 'made push' for CMC before trade to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers came out on top against the Los Angeles Rams for the second time this season. After San Francisco had completed a blockbuster trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday...

