NBC Connecticut
Furious Flurry of Goals in Final Minutes Sends LAFC Past Rival LA Galaxy 3-2 in Western Conference Semifinals
Playing in front of a loud and boisterous crowd at the Banc of California Stadium, the second-ever postseason meeting between inter-city rivals Los Angeles Football Club and LA Galaxy carried an importance that struck far beyond the pitch. This wasn't just another match this, was personal. Entering Saturday's contest, the...
Philadelphia Union Beats FC Cincinnati 1-0 to Advance to 2022 MLS Conference Finals
Union beats Cincinnati to advance to MLS Conference Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Leon Flach is the new hero for the Philadelphia Union. The 21-year-old scored the Union’s lone goal as they eliminated FC Cincinnati with a 1-0 win in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
Astros Are Heavy World Series Favorites With Four Teams Left in 2022 MLB Playoffs
World Series odds with four teams left in 2022 MLB Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Houston Astros no longer present any value to MLB bettors looking to earn a buck in the futures market, but the defending American League champions are in a familiar position as favorites to win the 2022 World Series, according to the oddsmakers.
NFL Rumors: Rams ‘Made Push' for Christian McCaffrey Trade, But 49ers Won Out
Report: Rams 'made push' for CMC before trade to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers came out on top against the Los Angeles Rams for the second time this season. After San Francisco had completed a blockbuster trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday...
