With new updates come new characters, and Vera update announcement has revealed a couple of very interesting ones that may strike your fancy. One of them is Ruby, a seemingly emotionless child trained by Lin. Ruby ‘wields’ her companion, Spark, which she controls during battle, while also serving as her closest friend and caretaker, all at the same time. On the surface, Ruby seems to be a one-dimensional character who only wants to help Lin in any way she can, so she would join her in battle whenever possible.

6 HOURS AGO