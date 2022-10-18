Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
EU Commissioner Charges US to Speed up Crypto Regulations
After the European Union (EU) has successfully proceeded with its landmark crypto regulations for the region dubbed Markets in Crypto Asset (MiCA), it has charged its US counterpart to do the same to ensure global regulations. The charge was made by Mairead McGuiness, EU financial service commissioner during an interview...
thecoinrise.com
South Africa Categorizes Crypto Assets as Financial Products
With the advent of several international laws governing and defining the crypto asset class, the South African financial watchdog Financial Sector Conduct Authority has categorized crypto assets as financial products. Based on a filing by the watchdog, this decided category for crypto assets was defined under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
thecoinrise.com
New Research Shows Nigeria Leads by Percentage of Crypto Ownership
As cryptocurrencies continue to see different use cases leading to adoption on a global scale, a recent study has shown that Nigeria tops the chart for crypto ownership as nearly half of its population uses or owns cryptocurrency. During the course of 2022, transactions in cryptocurrency are expected to reach...
thecoinrise.com
N26 Partners With BitPanda to Introduce Crypto Trading Tools
German neobank, N26 in partnership with Austrian digital bank BitPanda has launched cryptocurrency trading tools. The service will first be available to Austrians then feedback from Austrians will influence the push to other markets in the next six months. With the new service dubbed N26 Crypto, customers can purchase and sell digital currencies on the N26 app.
thecoinrise.com
Turkey Deploys Blockchain to Power its e-Human Projects
One of the most active nations in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space is Turkey, and it seeks to accomplish more. In a report by Cointelegraph Turkey on Wednesday, its president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan revealed information about the country’s e-human project which is powered by blockchain. The e-Humaan project...
thecoinrise.com
Bank of England policy committee member questioned the true nature of the DeFi sector
On Wednesday while speaking at the University College London’s Blockchain Research Center, Carolyn Wilkins, a Bank of England financial policy committee external member stated that Decentralized finance (DeFi) isn’t as decentralized as it appears to be. According to Wilkins, senior advisor to the Bank of England, “Concentrations of...
thecoinrise.com
US accuses Russian-Venezuelan group of using crypto to smuggle oil and military equipment
The United States declared the Elimination of a Russian-Venezuelan network that operated using Tether (USDT) outside of the authorized financial system and circumvented international sanctions. In March this year, as reported by TheCoinRise, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that his government and its allies would impose sanctions on five major...
thecoinrise.com
Ripple to launch EVM-compatible sidechain
The payment company Ripple’s very own blockchain, the XRP Ledger, will now allow developers to deploy smart contracts after testing its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible sidechain. According to CoinDesk, Ripple and XRPL will profit from the sidechain since it will make it easy to use the applications and...
thecoinrise.com
UK Law Commission Launch Reform Project to Review International Laws for Crypto
The Law Commission of England and Wales has announced the launch of a legal reform review project that is commissioned by the government with the aim of providing clarity on how private international rules can apply to emerging technology, such as digital assets and electronic trade documents, especially the legal challenges.
thecoinrise.com
Nubank Introduces its Own Cryptocurrency Nucoin
Latin America fintech bank Nubank is set to launch its cryptocurrency alongside its new customer rewards program. The launch which will be a revolutionary move of a large financial institution into the digital asset ecosystem is scheduled to take off in Q1 next year. The Warren Buffet-backed Nubank is a digital banking firm which is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
thecoinrise.com
Santiment: Bitcoin whales at a 3-year low, retail investors at a record high
According to on-chain data, larger investors, or so-called “whales,” have been selling down their bitcoin holdings over the past few months. On contrary, smaller investors’ BTC holdings are increasing, reaching a new record high. Santiment considers BTC investors who own between 100 and 10,000 BTC units as...
thecoinrise.com
Co-founder of Terra Labs was Last Seen in Dubai, Prosecutors Say
As the South Korean prosecutors have claimed, the co-founder and CEO of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon is still on the run. Since the embattled CEO continues to evade arrest by authorities, prosecutors have disclosed his last known location. According to the prosecutor, he was last seen in Singapore where he left for an undisclosed country through Dubai.
thecoinrise.com
Celestia Foundation raises $55M to develop and expand its modular blockchain infrastructure
Renowned modular consensus and data network Celestia Foundation has recently announced that it has raised $55 million in a funding round led by Polychain Capital and Bain Capital Crypto. According to the official blog post, the funding saw the participation of major names from the industry, including Placeholder, Galaxy, Delphi...
Comments / 0