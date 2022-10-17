As many as 40 people could be injured in Pulaski-area bonfire explosion

I'm Sophie Carson and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

It'll be cloudy and windy with a high near 46.

Bonfire injuries mount

We're learning more about the bonfire explosion that took place early Saturday morning in a rural area outside Pulaski.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office knows of about 17 people who took themselves to local hospitals, but they believe the blast possibly injured as many as 30 to 40 people in total.

Sheriff's officials are still piecing together what happened. They said an accelerant was thrown on the fire, causing the flames to spread out of control.

At the bonfire were many former and current Pulaski high school students, school officials said.

Some of the victims were treated and released for their burns, while others are in critical condition. Some had to be taken to burn units in Milwaukee and Madison.

One witness described flames "squirting out like a firehose" and seeing others catch fire. People were rolling on the ground, trying to put out the flames. Some people took off their sweatshirts to help pat them down.

Don't miss these

Republican Wisconsin attorney general candidate Eric Toney said district attorneys should cross county lines to prosecute abortion cases.

Tax collections and lower-than-expected state spending have swelled the state surplus to $4.3 billion — $1.5 billion more than projected in January. That's a a game-changing sum that could be used to cut taxes, slash borrowing or transform funding for schools, reporter Molly Beck writes.

A 120-year-old shipwreck has been found at the bottom of Lake Superior , the Detroit Free Press reports. It sunk in a storm, and shipwreck hunters have long searched for it.

Summerfest announced its first headliner for its 2023 festival: Zac Brown Band. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 28.

What abuse survivors want you to know

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Here's a harrowing statistic: In Wisconsin, someone dies in an act of domestic violence every five days.

Reporter Ashley Luthern has put together an interesting project highlighting the voices of four local survivors of domestic abuse.

One key quote comes from survivor Jennifer Moston: "What I really want the public to understand about domestic violence is that it can happen to anyone. It doesn't matter your race or socioeconomic (status). It doesn't matter where you live, what you do for a living. It can affect anyone."

Watch the video and read the accompanying story here.

Johnson hires Trump lawyer

Sen. Ron Johnson's campaign has hired the law firm that represented former President Donald Trump in the failed effort to throw out hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots in Wisconsin and reverse the results of the 2020 election.

The Johnson campaign made about $20,000 in payments to the firm since July, filings show.

Reporters Bill Glauber, Daniel Bice and Molly Beck write: "The firm is headed by attorney James Troupis, who was allegedly at the center of the plot to recognize so-called fake electors in what was the last-ditch push by the former president and his allies to stymie President Joe Biden's election on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the U.S. Capitol insurrection."

Read more here.

Two new Muppets

The makers of Sesame Street have created what's likely the only media content in the Rohingya language made specifically for children.

The Rohingya are a persecuted ethnic minority from the country of Myanmar, formerly Burma.

Two new Muppets star in an online show designed for Rohingya refugee children living in a sprawling refugee camp in Bangladesh.

And Rohingya refugee families in Milwaukee helped its development, providing feedback to the creators and answering questions.

Kids watched the public debut of the show on Saturday in a south-side converted church. Read more about what the new Muppets mean to the Rohingya children of Milwaukee.

