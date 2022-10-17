ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, WI

As many as 40 people could be injured in Pulaski-area bonfire explosion

By Sophie Carson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

I'm Sophie Carson and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

It'll be cloudy and windy with a high near 46.

Bonfire injuries mount

We're learning more about the bonfire explosion that took place early Saturday morning in a rural area outside Pulaski.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office knows of about 17 people who took themselves to local hospitals, but they believe the blast possibly injured as many as 30 to 40 people in total.

Sheriff's officials are still piecing together what happened. They said an accelerant was thrown on the fire, causing the flames to spread out of control.

At the bonfire were many former and current Pulaski high school students, school officials said.

Some of the victims were treated and released for their burns, while others are in critical condition. Some had to be taken to burn units in Milwaukee and Madison.

One witness described flames "squirting out like a firehose" and seeing others catch fire. People were rolling on the ground, trying to put out the flames. Some people took off their sweatshirts to help pat them down.

Don't miss these

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2SuO_0id3j4ew00

What abuse survivors want you to know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Goc0F_0id3j4ew00

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Here's a harrowing statistic: In Wisconsin, someone dies in an act of domestic violence every five days.

Reporter Ashley Luthern has put together an interesting project highlighting the voices of four local survivors of domestic abuse.

One key quote comes from survivor Jennifer Moston: "What I really want the public to understand about domestic violence is that it can happen to anyone. It doesn't matter your race or socioeconomic (status). It doesn't matter where you live, what you do for a living. It can affect anyone."

Watch the video and read the accompanying story here.

Johnson hires Trump lawyer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46U8G7_0id3j4ew00

Sen. Ron Johnson's campaign has hired the law firm that represented former President Donald Trump in the failed effort to throw out hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots in Wisconsin and reverse the results of the 2020 election.

The Johnson campaign made about $20,000 in payments to the firm since July, filings show.

Reporters Bill Glauber, Daniel Bice and Molly Beck write: "The firm is headed by attorney James Troupis, who was allegedly at the center of the plot to recognize so-called fake electors in what was the last-ditch push by the former president and his allies to stymie President Joe Biden's election on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the U.S. Capitol insurrection."

Read more here.

Two new Muppets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k0Vk_0id3j4ew00

The makers of Sesame Street have created what's likely the only media content in the Rohingya language made specifically for children.

The Rohingya are a persecuted ethnic minority from the country of Myanmar, formerly Burma.

Two new Muppets star in an online show designed for Rohingya refugee children living in a sprawling refugee camp in Bangladesh.

And Rohingya refugee families in Milwaukee helped its development, providing feedback to the creators and answering questions.

Kids watched the public debut of the show on Saturday in a south-side converted church. Read more about what the new Muppets mean to the Rohingya children of Milwaukee.

Did someone share this newsletter with you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Not yet a Journal Sentinel subscriber? Please consider signing up at jsonline.com/deal .

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: As many as 40 people could be injured in Pulaski-area bonfire explosion

Comments / 3

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Green Bay police and fire departments and EMS and Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to East High...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School

A collaboration among Goodwill, Rawhide Youth Services and Fox Valley Technical College hopes to train 400 students, primarily those whose education and mental health suffered during the pandemic. Local doctor returns from Florida hurricane aid mission. Updated: 1 hour ago. An emergency medicine physician treated patients in tents in hurricane-stricken...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 19, 2022

Mary B. Nimz, age 79, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Wausau. She was born in Owen, WI on June 25, 1943, daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Vanden Avond) Kelley. She married Carl G. Nimz who preceded her in death on March 20, 2009.
WAUSAU, WI
wtaq.com

School Shooter Threats Turn Out To Be A Hoax

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police say that a report of an active shooter this morning at Green Bay East High School was a hoax. Police say it was part of a series of hoaxes called in at multiple schools across the state, including another at South Park Middle School in Oshkosh.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mother of Green Bay shooting victim: "I need answers"

The town wants the companies to pay for past, present and future costs of PFAS investigations, cleanup, monitoring and more. Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything"
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh police make arrest following social media post indicating possible school threat

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh made an arrest after the department was made aware of a social media post that indicated a possible threat towards a local school. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officers were made aware of a post about a possible threat towards an Oshkosh school on October 20 around 9 p.m. An investigation started immediately.
OSHKOSH, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy