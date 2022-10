Lucas Patrick: 'I haven’t been playing to my standards' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles signed Lucas Patrick to anchor the new-look Bears offensive line from the middle, as the team’s new center. After Patrick injured his snapping hand, he found himself rotating into the offensive line at right guard however. When Cody Whitehair went down with a knee injury, Patrick moved to left guard. It didn’t matter which side Patrick played, however. He was ineffective regardless.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO