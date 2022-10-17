Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emergency crews hold derailment drill as HART prepares to welcome its first passengers
The volunteers have been working on the garden for years. ‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet.
Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
bigislandvideonews.com
Changes To Kalanianaʻole Traffic Flow Announced
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Officials are opening Banyan Way to one-way traffic, turning right off of Kalanianaʻole Street, to alleviate the traffic out of Keaukaha. Hawaiʻi County officials on Wednesday announced they are making changes to the Kalanianaʻole traffic flow in order to alleviate congestion. From the...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo International Airport to lose last direct flight to U.S. Mainland
United Airlines has been offering service between Hilo and Los Angeles since 2011. But starting Jan. 7, 2023, that flight no longer will be offered, leaving Hilo International Airport with no direct flights to the mainland. With United’s upcoming exit from Hilo, the airport will offer only inter-island travel with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
'Let this be a lesson': Residents urge visitors to heed caution after a double drowning off Maui
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Speed, inattention ‘primary factors’ in fatal crash on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a 49-year-old woman was killed following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Pahoa. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street. Investigators said that a Mazda sedan crashed into a rock wall after it...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash
Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
kauainownews.com
Mauna Loa’s recent seismic activity making some on Big Island nervous about an eruption
With all the recent seismic activity happening underneath Mauna Loa’s 13,679-foot summit — including 5.0 and 4.6 earthquakes that shook the island 24 seconds apart on Oct. 14 — some people on the Big Island fear that the “sleeping giant” is ready to erupt. The...
bigislandnow.com
‘They acted on instinct’: County official praises lifeguards who pulled body from Hilo public pool
Tuesday morning at Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Stadium started as any other day. Four lifeguards arrived at 6:30 a.m., beginning their routine of walking around the county facility in Hilo to check for vandalism, theft and break-ins because the area has a history of this kind of crime. Around...
Woman veers off road and dies in collision in Pahoa
The Hawaii Police Department reported the death of a 49-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Pahoa.
bigislandnow.com
Single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa leaves 1 woman dead
A single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa left a 49-year-old woman dead late Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police responded to the crash in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street at approximately 10:13 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim unresponsive. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man
Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
KITV.com
Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
bigislandvideonews.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Hilo Traffic Crash
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police say a Honda motorcycle heading south on Kanoelehua Avenue rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma at the East Kawili Street intersection. (BIVN) – A fatal traffic collision occurred in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street in Hilo on Sunday afternoon, October 16. Hawaiʻi...
Officials resolve error message sent to Big Island voters
The 2022 General Election is coming up quickly. Ballots are arriving by mail this week and ballot drop boxes are opening up, but a strange message sent out to thousands of Hawaii Island voters had many confused.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police investigating after body discovered at bottom of public pool
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a body at the bottom of a Hilo pool on Tuesday. Officials said county lifeguards found the body at the Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium earlier in the morning. The Hawaii Police Department and Hawaii Fire Department...
bigislandvideonews.com
EPA Orders Closure Of Three Illegal Cesspools On Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says SKS Management and Wailuku Plaza will close cesspools and pay a combined $71,780 penalty. (BIVN) – Two illegal large capacity cesspools, or LCCs, at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo, and one cesspool at the SKS Management LLC self-storage business in Kailua-Kona, have been ordered to close under a recent enforcement action taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
bigislandnow.com
Police seek 13-year-old runaway
Big Island police are asking for help with finding a 13-year-old who was reported as a runaway. The Hawai’i Police Department says Sofefina Paulino-Ngata was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Kapiʻolani Street in Hilo. She is described as Polynesian, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a dark complexion, straight shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man indicted in Puna shooting
A Big Island man has been indicted on several charges stemming from an Oct. 14 incident in Puna. The Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced Friday that 45 year-old Jarret Kaneshiro was charged with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearms prohibited, carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep pistol or revolver and first-degree criminal trespass.
Post Office closed after minor damage from earthquakes
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the past 48 hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reported over 150 aftershocks in the Pahala region as of Sunday, Oct. 16. Earlier on Friday, one Post Office on Big Island had closed down indefinitely due to the volcanoes restless activity. According to the United States Postal Service Pahala Post Office, they […]
