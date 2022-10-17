ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KHON2

Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
OCEAN VIEW, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Changes To Kalanianaʻole Traffic Flow Announced

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Officials are opening Banyan Way to one-way traffic, turning right off of Kalanianaʻole Street, to alleviate the traffic out of Keaukaha. Hawaiʻi County officials on Wednesday announced they are making changes to the Kalanianaʻole traffic flow in order to alleviate congestion. From the...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo International Airport to lose last direct flight to U.S. Mainland

United Airlines has been offering service between Hilo and Los Angeles since 2011. But starting Jan. 7, 2023, that flight no longer will be offered, leaving Hilo International Airport with no direct flights to the mainland. With United’s upcoming exit from Hilo, the airport will offer only inter-island travel with...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Speed, inattention ‘primary factors’ in fatal crash on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a 49-year-old woman was killed following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Pahoa. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street. Investigators said that a Mazda sedan crashed into a rock wall after it...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash

Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa leaves 1 woman dead

A single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa left a 49-year-old woman dead late Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police responded to the crash in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street at approximately 10:13 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim unresponsive. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man

Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Hilo Traffic Crash

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police say a Honda motorcycle heading south on Kanoelehua Avenue rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma at the East Kawili Street intersection. (BIVN) – A fatal traffic collision occurred in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street in Hilo on Sunday afternoon, October 16. Hawaiʻi...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

EPA Orders Closure Of Three Illegal Cesspools On Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says SKS Management and Wailuku Plaza will close cesspools and pay a combined $71,780 penalty. (BIVN) – Two illegal large capacity cesspools, or LCCs, at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo, and one cesspool at the SKS Management LLC self-storage business in Kailua-Kona, have been ordered to close under a recent enforcement action taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seek 13-year-old runaway

Big Island police are asking for help with finding a 13-year-old who was reported as a runaway. The Hawai’i Police Department says Sofefina Paulino-Ngata was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Kapiʻolani Street in Hilo. She is described as Polynesian, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a dark complexion, straight shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man indicted in Puna shooting

A Big Island man has been indicted on several charges stemming from an Oct. 14 incident in Puna. The Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced Friday that 45 year-old Jarret Kaneshiro was charged with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearms prohibited, carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep pistol or revolver and first-degree criminal trespass.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Post Office closed after minor damage from earthquakes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the past 48 hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reported over 150 aftershocks in the Pahala region as of Sunday, Oct. 16. Earlier on Friday, one Post Office on Big Island had closed down indefinitely due to the volcanoes restless activity. According to the United States Postal Service Pahala Post Office, they […]
PAHALA, HI

