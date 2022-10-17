ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan

COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS , Oct 18 (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage.
Vox

Why firewood is suddenly in high demand in Germany

PUTZBRUNN, Germany — Konrad Kötterl lights another cigarette, which seems risky in a barn full of firewood. This is not cheap wood, either. The price of the pallets Kötterl sells has doubled since last year. “It’s not even cheaper to heat with wood,” Kötterl says during our conversation. “But people are very anxious that there will be no gas in general.”
TheDailyBeast

Panic as Russia Drags Another Neighbor to the Brink of War

Russia is sending as many as 9,000 servicemen and hundreds of armored vehicles to Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday. According to the ministry, Belarusian forces are set to conduct live fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches with the Russians. It is the latest sign that Belarus, which...
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
SFGate

'Coffins Are Already Coming': The Toll of Russia's Chaotic Draft

A half-dozen Russian soldiers talk about being shipped to an area of intense fighting in eastern Ukraine just 11 days after their mobilization. Asked about his shooting practice, a bearded conscript says, “Once. Three magazines.”. In a town near Yekaterinburg, in central Russia, newly mobilized men march in place...
watchers.news

Massive protests in Paris, France

Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
Washington Examiner

China urges all citizens to evacuate Ukraine

China is urging its citizens to evacuate from war-torn Ukraine. Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine announced on Saturday that all Chinese citizens should evacuate the country, according to the Global Times, a Chinese state news agency. The embassy said it would assist its citizens in this capacity.
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan’s military will not buy any more Tesla cars after founder’s comments

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Taiwanese military will not buy any more Tesla cars after its boss Elon Musk suggested that China should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan.” However, the firm’s China sales hit a record high in September.
dronedj.com

Norway detains 7 Russian drone pilots, including Putin associate’s son

Norway has detained at least seven Russian citizens over the last few days for flying drones and taking unauthorized photos in sensitive locations. In the latest arrest, the drone pilot is reported to be the son of Vladimir Yakunin ― a former KGB general, close associate of Vladimir Putin, and ex-chief of Russian Railways.
Newsweek

Chinese State Media Highlights Putin's 'Daunting' Losses in Ukraine

Chinese state-media highlighted Russia's "daunting losses on the battlefield," a rare admission of the ongoing challenges the Russian military faces in Ukraine from the Kremlin ally. China remains one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest international allies amid the invasion, which drew large international rebuke when Putin launched his "special...

Comments / 0

Community Policy