Read full article on original website
Related
Rian Hammaker’s OT goal lifts East Pennsboro girls soccer past Camp Hill, 3-2
Rian Hammaker’s second goal of the game, at the 3:03 mark of overtime, lifted the East Pennsboro girls soccer team to a 3-2 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division contest against Camp Hill. Paelyn Bayer notched a first half goal for East Pennsboro (9-7-0), who outshot Camp Hill (10-7-1) by a...
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera score 3 touchdowns apiece to lift West Perry past Camp Hill
ELLIOTSBURG— Marcus Quaker and Trent Herrera put on a show during West Perry’s senior recognition game on Thursday against Camp Hill. Together, the two had a hand in all six of the Mustangs’ touchdowns and were able to push their team to a 42-20 victory against the Lions.
Shadrock Kissto, Samuel Bokoyi lead Harrisburg boys soccer past Middletown and into playoffs
Harrisburg’s boys soccer team is headed to the playoffs. The Cougars punched their ticket with a 3-0 win over Middletown Thursday. Shadrock Kissto had two goals and an assist for the Cougars, and Samuel Bokoyi had a goal and an assist.
Harrisburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central Dauphin East High School football team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on October 21, 2022, 16:05:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FOX43.com
High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8
YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak. The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 8 rankings: Cedar Cliff moves in, Susquehanna Township moves up
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record, previous rank and upcoming schedule. Let the trending begin now.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Week 9 schedule for Central PA
YORK, Pa. — We're into the home stretch of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania high school football. Teams are jockeying for position in their respective division races and, in some cases, looking ahead to the upcoming District 3 playoffs. FOX43 and High School Sports Live will be live...
Cheerleader showcase: Steel-High Rollers
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Steel-High Roller squad, directed by Ryan House. School: Steelton-Highspire High School. Nickname: Steel-High. Number on cheer team: 21 varsity. Events...
Mid Penn Bank and HACC are teaming up to provide free college courses for Harrisburg-area students
Mid Penn Bank (MPB) is collaborating with HACC to offer free higher education to its current employees as well as to Harrisburg area high school students interested in pursuing a career in banking. Through the partnership, the first 15 credits of coursework will focus on understanding the financial services industry...
George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic
Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
WWE is bringing its holiday tour to Hershey: Here’s how to get tickets
World Wrestling Entertainment, aka the WWE, is coming to central Pa. to help celebrate the holidays. The WWE Live Holiday Tour will come to the Giant Center in Hershey at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 and can be purchased at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and...
Another freezing night in central Pa. could mean Friday morning frost
More overnight freezing temperatures could result in vegetation-killing frost in parts of the midstate, forecasters said. A frost advisory in effect until 8 a.m. Friday said temperatures were in the low to mid 30s overnight and into early Friday morning. The advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
Penn State Health and UPMC’s new locations, other medical-related projects planned for central Pa.
Penn State Health has launched a virtual intensive care unit program, plans to launch a subscription-based virtual service and has opened a new hospital in Lancaster County. Sadler Health and Select Medical plan to open new locations in renovated facilities on the West Shore.
New central Pa. winery brings former tasting room back to life
Totem Pole Winery in Mechanicsburg has officially opened. Owners Joan and Don Hopler on Saturday welcomed customers to the space at 207 W. Main St. formerly occupied by Cristiano Winery, which closed in July. The duo Hidden Roots played from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to a standing-room-only crowd.
WGAL
Crashes causing slowdowns on some south-central Pa. roads
There are several crashes causing problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning. A rollover crash has shut down Route 74/Delta Road in both directions between Browntown Road and New Bridgeville Road in Chanceford Township. Lancaster County. UPDATE: A lane restriction on Route 30/Lincoln Highway in East Lampeter Township has been...
Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police
A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
$950K Cumberland County home atop a hill with 10 acres: Cool Spaces
In the late 1980s the owner of this home, while looking through the newspaper real estate section, came across an architect plan that caught his eye. This was during the time when the Sunday real estate section included home plan advertisements from architect firms across the country. Mail the attached coupon with a check, and the home plans and building details were yours.
WGAL
Central Dauphin School District finding it difficult to hire
The Central Dauphin School District is looking to fill more than 90 positions, with a focus on paraprofessionals, but hiring is proving to be a challenge. Tonight, that issue was raised at a Central Dauphin East school board meeting. Paraprofessionals are teaching assistants working with special needs students. But with...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0