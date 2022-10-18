ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central Dauphin East High School football team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on October 21, 2022, 16:05:00.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8

YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak. The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.
YORK, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: Week 9 schedule for Central PA

YORK, Pa. — We're into the home stretch of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania high school football. Teams are jockeying for position in their respective division races and, in some cases, looking ahead to the upcoming District 3 playoffs. FOX43 and High School Sports Live will be live...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Cheerleader showcase: Steel-High Rollers

With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Steel-High Roller squad, directed by Ryan House. School: Steelton-Highspire High School. Nickname: Steel-High. Number on cheer team: 21 varsity. Events...
PennLive.com

George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic

Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing slowdowns on some south-central Pa. roads

There are several crashes causing problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning. A rollover crash has shut down Route 74/Delta Road in both directions between Browntown Road and New Bridgeville Road in Chanceford Township. Lancaster County. UPDATE: A lane restriction on Route 30/Lincoln Highway in East Lampeter Township has been...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police

A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

$950K Cumberland County home atop a hill with 10 acres: Cool Spaces

In the late 1980s the owner of this home, while looking through the newspaper real estate section, came across an architect plan that caught his eye. This was during the time when the Sunday real estate section included home plan advertisements from architect firms across the country. Mail the attached coupon with a check, and the home plans and building details were yours.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Central Dauphin School District finding it difficult to hire

The Central Dauphin School District is looking to fill more than 90 positions, with a focus on paraprofessionals, but hiring is proving to be a challenge. Tonight, that issue was raised at a Central Dauphin East school board meeting. Paraprofessionals are teaching assistants working with special needs students. But with...
DAUPHIN, PA
